Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains

One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
REDMOND, OR
Bend, OR
oregontoday.net

Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27

On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
CULVER, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors

A search for a man possibly involved in the killing of another man Sunday morning between Bend and Redmond prompted an alert to area residents to take safety precautions, lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and to report anything suspicious. The post Possible suspect in killing south of Redmond prompts alert to neighbors to watch out, lock doors appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose

The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
BEND, OR

