▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains
One month after a teen girl swimming in the Deschutes River found human bones underwater, Bend police turned to the public Tuesday in hopes of identifying the recovered skeletal remains of an adult, believed to have been in the water for over a year. The post Teen girl swimming in Deschutes River finds human bones; police seek public’s help to ID adult remains appeared first on KTVZ.
Fatal crash leaves one dead on Hwy 97
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday night around 7:39 p.m. Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crah on Hwy 97 near milepost 117, north of Redmond. An investigation revealed a southbound gray Honda Accord, operated by 23-year-old Micah Borden of Madras crossed into northbound...
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
OSP confirms fatality in crash north of Redmond that closed Hwy. 97 for a time
A fatal crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond for a time Thursday night. The post OSP confirms fatality in crash north of Redmond that closed Hwy. 97 for a time appeared first on KTVZ.
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
▶️ Deadline looms for developer of Bend gas station that neighbors oppose
The deadline is approaching for the developer looking to build a gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Brosterhous Road and Muprhy Road in southeast Bend. Hundreds of nearby homeowners have signed petitions, put up banners and even hired an attorney to fight the proposal. Months ago, the...
