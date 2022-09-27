Read full article on original website
Navigating medical cannabis regulations around the world | Here Weed Go! podcast
After nearly two weeks of travel on the East Coast, host and cannabis reporter Eddie Celaya is focusing this episode on what’s going on across the pond with a look at the first publicly traded cannabis pharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom: Kanabo. To do that, he’s joined by...
Venezuela frees 7 Americans in swap for Maduro wife's nephews
President Joe Biden took the "painful decision" of greenlighting a prisoner swap Saturday with Caracas that freed seven Americans for two Venezuelans who are nephews of that country's first lady, a US official said. "The president made a tough decision, a painful decision, to offer something the Venezuelans have actively sought" in the months-long swap negotiations, the official added.
Psychedelics researchers balance trippyness with scientific rigor after history of legal and cultural controversy – podcast
According to a poll done in the summer of 2022, nearly 30% of U.S. residents have tried at least one psychedelic drug in their lifetime.
UN slavery estimate raises question: Are 50 million people really enslaved today?
According to the United Nations, about 50 million people are enslaved worldwide. The report, released Sept. 12, 2022, by the U.N.‘s International Labor Organization, the International Organization for Migration and the human rights group the Walk Free Foundation, revealed that 28 million people are in forced labor and another 22 million in forced marriage.
FDA Approves New ALS Drug Despite Uncertain Data
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday gave its approval to a new drug for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). But approval of the drug, called Relyvrio (sodium phenylbutyrate/taurursodiol), is bound to stir new questions, with some doubting the strength of data supporting its effectiveness. Patient advocate groups had strongly lobbied the FDA for its approval, however.
FDA Approves Dupixent for Prurigo Nodularis
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Dupixent (dupilumab) as the first treatment for adults with prurigo nodularis, according to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Prurigo nodularis, a chronic, debilitating skin disease with underlying type 2 inflammation, is estimated to impact 75,000 U.S. adults and,...
Do multimillion-dollar dinosaur auctions erode trust in science?
Dinosaurs are in the news these days, but it’s not just for groundbreaking discoveries. More and more paleontologists are ringing alarm bells about high-profile auctions in which dinosaur fossils sell for outrageous sums. The most recent example involves a 77 million-year-old Gorgosaurus skeleton that Sotheby’s sold for over US$6 million in August 2022.
Reusable Contacts Increase Risks for Acanthamoeba Keratitis
FRIDAY, Sept. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for Acanthamoeba keratitis (AK) is tripled in daily wear (DW) reusable contact lens users versus daily disposable (DD) contact lens users, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Ophthalmology. Nicole Carnt, Ph.D., from University of New South Wales...
Health Highlights: Sept. 30, 2022
Suicides rose among Americans in 2021, reversing two years of decline. The U.S. suicide rate increased to 14 suicides for every 100,000 people, up from 13.5 per 100,000 in 2020, according to new CDC numbers. After Ian’s destruction: How to safely enter, clean flood-damaged homes. Dangers from electricity, carbon monoxide...
