Lewisburg, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Volunteers being sought for student budget simulation program

GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the WV State Treasurer’s Office and Raleigh County Schools for its Get a Life Student Financial Program, and is seeking volunteers. “Help Us Teach Area Students Personal Financial Responsibility Through a Fun Budget Simulation...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
BECKLEY, WV
Drive-thru vaccine clinic for Veterans in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 29, 2022, Beckley VAMC reports they are offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for enrolled Veterans. Monday, October 17 through November 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines will be administered from the medical trailer in the back lot. There is a choice of flu vaccines:  Quadrivalent, Preservative-free […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Lewisburg, WV
Education
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
Beckley Concert Association announces performers for 2022-2023 season

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association has announced the upcoming performers for its 2022-2023 season:. “Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
BECKLEY, WV
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets

Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
PRINCETON, WV
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
BECKLEY, WV
Education
Jobs
Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BLUEFIELD, VA
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
BECKLEY, WV
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

