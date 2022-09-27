Read full article on original website
lootpress.com
Volunteers being sought for student budget simulation program
GLEN DANIEL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the WV State Treasurer’s Office and Raleigh County Schools for its Get a Life Student Financial Program, and is seeking volunteers. “Help Us Teach Area Students Personal Financial Responsibility Through a Fun Budget Simulation...
Woodrow Wilson High School home bleachers one step closer to repair
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Reconstruction will soon begin on the home bleachers at the largest high school in Raleigh County Schools district, Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Price said the Raleigh County Board of Education accepted a bid for structural repair during the regular BOE meeting on Tuesday from Ayers […]
Drive-thru vaccine clinic for Veterans in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Today, September 29, 2022, Beckley VAMC reports they are offering a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic for enrolled Veterans. Monday, October 17 through November 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., vaccines will be administered from the medical trailer in the back lot. There is a choice of flu vaccines: Quadrivalent, Preservative-free […]
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
lootpress.com
Beckley Concert Association announces performers for 2022-2023 season
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Concert Association has announced the upcoming performers for its 2022-2023 season:. “Beckley Concert Association had its beginning in January of 1938 when a group of community minded ladies met for the purpose of organizing a concert association. Mrs. William (Mabel) Taylor, president and Mrs. Thomas (Louise) Wickham vice president along with other officers held the first membership drive in April of that year. 736 members were enrolled exceeding the goal of 500. A significant result for a new Beckley community venture.
lootpress.com
Honey Man delivers the roadside sweets
Gary LaRue of Princeton is one of thousands of roadside stand vegetable vendors working Mountain State roadways during the summer and fall months. LaRue has been on the job for the past 20 years and says he can’t imagine doing anything else. “I do it for enjoyment,” he says,...
woay.com
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
wvpublic.org
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
Local couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary at Glen Ferris Inn
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Saturday, October 1, 2022, family and friends will be celebrating the 70th wedding anniversary of Shirley (Shirl) and Jeanetta Wolfe of Kincaid, WV. The celebration will be held at the Glen Ferris Inn in Glen Ferris WV. Shirl and Jeanetta met at a...
Substitute teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey” at Bluefield Middle School
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
woay.com
Beckley fall burn times set to begin on October 1
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Common Council members have approved fall burn times to begin on October 1 to December 31. Residents can burn vegetation on their property within the city’s corporate limits from 5:00 pm to 7:00 am. Individuals must notify the Beckley Fire Department in advance.
West Virginia family grows 1,000-pound pumpkin
Somebody tell Charlie Brown and Linus because one Greenbrier County family just might have grown "The Great Pumpkin."
Bluefield, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Beckley Chili Night has been rescheduled
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley’s 31st annual Chili Night has been rescheduled due to potentially conflicting weather conditions. The beloved local event, which was initially set to take place on Saturday, October 1st, 2022, has been moved to the following weekend, Saturday, October 8th, 2022 per a Thursday afternoon announcement from the Beckley Events Committee.
Mercer Mall cancels trick-or-treat event due to “poor past tenant participation”
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One local shopping mall is stopping their annual trunk or treat event. Confirmed by Mercer Mall management, they are canceling the mall’s yearly trick-or-treat event due to quote “poor past tenant participation”. A memo sent out to store managers Wednesday, September 28, 2022, saidthe mall isn’t able to handle the number of crowds […]
WVDOH awards contract to replace iconic Greenbrier County bridge
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Replacement of an iconic bridge in White Sulphur Springs is among 13 construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The contract was awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Triton Construction...
wchstv.com
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
lootpress.com
Should ‘In God We Trust’ be displayed on County vehicles? Raleigh County Commission will discuss in upcoming session
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 10:00am. Topics of discussion will include project funding, the placement of “In God We Trust” on county vehicles, and more....
Prep Football: Independence silences doubters, rolls past Bluefield
Independence has ran roughshod over its competition this season by historic numbers. Still, there have been detractors. Were the Patriots that good, or were those outlandish numbers the product of a weak schedule? Friday night when perennial power Bluefield came to Coal City, Independence had something to show the critics.
