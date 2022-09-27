Read full article on original website
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
Police shooting Milwaukee's south side; body cam video from Aug. 11 incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released body camera video in a Community Briefing on Friday, Sept. 30 related to the police shooting that happened near 19th and Greenfield on Aug. 11. A Milwaukee police officer shot a man after Chief Jeffrey Norman said the man, who had a gun,...
Black Milwaukee residents significantly more likely to experience police stop and frisk, report says
MILWAUKEE — A new report on stop and frisks says Black drivers are pulled over by Milwaukee police at a rate 4.8 times higher than white drivers. The annual Collins Settlement report also found that Black residents are 18 times more likely than white residents to be subjected to a frisk-based police encounter.
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
Parade suspect mother to avoid trial 'circus'
MILWAUKEE — In the final days before the trial for the man accused of killing six people in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, the suspect's mother spoke publicly for the first time about the trial she predicts will be a 'media circus.'. "I will not be in a city,...
Masks no longer required on MCTS buses
Milwaukee County has updated its masking policy after the community's COVID-19 risk level dropped to "low."
19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
Court TV will bring the Waukesha parade suspect's trial to a national audience
MILWAUKEE — On Monday morning, 100 potential jurors will pour into a Waukesha County courtroom to be considered to hear a case that devastated the lives of dozens of families last November. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving through the Christmas parade, killing six people, including a child, and...
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
Menomonee Falls police: Counterfeit bill used by man at Hobby Lobby
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to make a purchase using a counterfeit $100 bill at the Hobby Lobby on County Line Road. The man entered the Hobby Lobby on Tuesday, Sept. 20 – and attempted...
Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
Reporter, an MKE native, rescues woman during hurricane flooding
ORLANDO, Fla. — A news reporter, who is a Milwaukee native, is being hailed a hero for stepping in, while he was working, to save a woman whose car was stuck in floodwater as Hurricane Ian slammed Orlando. Tony Atkins, who recently moved to Orlando to join WESH 2...
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
Chicago man arrested at Mount Pleasant hotel, police seize fentanyl, heroin
A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
Keep Milwaukee Police Officers Safe
Police officers have a vey, very tough job. When many people have a problem, they will call the police when there is no other obvious choice. Police tend to be the problem solvers for society in general. I remember my days as a police officer and some of the calls we were dispatched to. Family trouble calls would seem simple to most people but can be extremely dangerous. On one occasion we were dispatched to trouble with a subject battering his girlfriend. Once upon arrival we separated the man and woman with my partner and talking to each. The woman has obvious injuries to her face and appeared to have been in a fight with her boyfriend. The male denied hitting her and stated she fell against the wall as they were struggling with each other. The female also tried to downplay her injuries stating they were not on purpose.
48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death
MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house
Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
