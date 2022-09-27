ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
WISN

Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
WISN

Parade suspect mother to avoid trial 'circus'

MILWAUKEE — In the final days before the trial for the man accused of killing six people in the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade, the suspect's mother spoke publicly for the first time about the trial she predicts will be a 'media circus.'. "I will not be in a city,...
WISN

19-year-old arrested in shooting of Racine Case football player

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Mount Pleasant Police say they have arrested a 19-year-old in the shooting of a Racine Case High School football player. Zysean Golden, 16, was found on Wednesday, September 28th, suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of the Delta Hotel. That's across the street from Case High School.
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
CBS 58

Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis reports to jail

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Former Milwaukee Alderwoman Chantia Lewis has reported to jail. Lewis was sentenced in August to 30 days in custody following her conviction on two felonies. Lewis was removed from her post in July after a guilty plea. Prosecutors say she illegally took some $21,000 in campaign...
communityjournal.net

Keep Milwaukee Police Officers Safe

Police officers have a vey, very tough job. When many people have a problem, they will call the police when there is no other obvious choice. Police tend to be the problem solvers for society in general. I remember my days as a police officer and some of the calls we were dispatched to. Family trouble calls would seem simple to most people but can be extremely dangerous. On one occasion we were dispatched to trouble with a subject battering his girlfriend. Once upon arrival we separated the man and woman with my partner and talking to each. The woman has obvious injuries to her face and appeared to have been in a fight with her boyfriend. The male denied hitting her and stated she fell against the wall as they were struggling with each other. The female also tried to downplay her injuries stating they were not on purpose.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

48th and Chambers shooting; Milwaukee man accused in woman's death

MILWAUKEE - A 28-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 48th and Chambers on Saturday, Sept. 24. The accused is Donnell Ragsdale. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a home near 48th and Chambers for a...
WISN

Video: Men fire dozens of shots into house

Milwaukee police are looking for the men who fired dozens of bullets into a house early Wednesday morning near 27th and Ruby Avenue on the city’s north side. Surveillance video shows two cars rolling up just after midnight Wednesday. At least six men appear to shoot from the vehicles,...
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
