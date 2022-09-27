MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Milton is welcoming new trails to the community, but they’ll provide more than just a nice space to walk. Born Learning Trails are a way for children to grow and develop. The colorful trails have been popping up at parks, child care centers, schools and other places throughout southern Wisconsin thanks to nonprofit United Way Blackhawk Region. The trail at Milton’s Crossridge Park is sponsored by computer wholesaler Diamond Assets.

MILTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO