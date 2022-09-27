ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Dane County Farmers’ Market to celebrate 50th Anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Dane County Farmers’ Market (DCFM). “We wouldn’t be here without our committed farmers, founding organizations and supportive customers,” DCFM said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful for everyone in the DCFM community!”. The...
DANE COUNTY, WI
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
City of Milton is welcoming new trails to the community

Deerfield High School students hold walkout for handling of social media threat. High school students in Deerfield walked out of the building on Thursday demanding district administrators explain more about the consequences they believe one student should face for posting a TikTok video with threats to the student body.
MILTON, WI
Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dropped to low levels of COVID-19 community levels this week as three Wisconsin counties illuminated the shade of orange that indicates they’re at high levels. The Department of Health Services notes Friday that Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties all have high levels of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Milton’s Born Learning Trail provides outdoor, educational activities for children

MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Milton is welcoming new trails to the community, but they’ll provide more than just a nice space to walk. Born Learning Trails are a way for children to grow and develop. The colorful trails have been popping up at parks, child care centers, schools and other places throughout southern Wisconsin thanks to nonprofit United Way Blackhawk Region. The trail at Milton’s Crossridge Park is sponsored by computer wholesaler Diamond Assets.
MILTON, WI
Affordable healthcare clinic opens Monday in Janesville

Friends and family of Cottage Grove Fire Department firefighter Nathan Walker are mourning the loss of the husband, father, firefighter and Marine Corp veteran. Screamin' Acres opening for its 11th season with new scares.
JANESVILLE, WI
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Memorial Blood Drive - clipped

Dane County school districts look to communities for funding help through referendums. Half of the Dane County School districts are asking for funding from their respective communities through referendum votes in November.
DANE COUNTY, WI
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Local power crews provide aid in Florida

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin public power crews are headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief after Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. The Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin said they are sending 41 electric lineworkers, a fleet of bucket trucks, digger derricks and other equipment down south to work alongside the Kissimmee Utility Authority in providing power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
Dane Co. grant boosts 24/7 text line for domestic abuse intervention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is setting aside $1 million in their 2023 budget to aid in emergency services for domestic abuse victims through Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday. DAIS leaders standing with Parisi also announced plans to launch a 24/7 text...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Facility in Middleton expands access to mental health services for teens

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With teen suicide becoming more and more pervasive, a Middleton facility saw an opportunity for growth. The Miramont Behavioral Health Center in Middleton opened just a year ago and noticed a need for expanded mental health services in the area. The health center saw an increased...
MIDDLETON, WI
Madison cop-turned-lawyer-turned-author is back with his second thriller

Here are two stories about longtime Madison resident Nick Chiarkas, who spent 22 years as the director of the Wisconsin State Public Defender agency before deciding, in his 60s, to try to write novels. Earlier this year, Chiarkas was in a short line waiting to order at the Middleton Barriques....
MADISON, WI
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
MADISON, WI
Lodi family works to raise awareness about donating blood

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Lodi is trying to turn a tragedy into something positive as they raise awareness about donating blood. Wednesday was the second annual Memorial Blood Drive in Lodi. The Memorial Blood Drive honors Brad Morter, an avid blood donor who was recognized by the...
LODI, WI

