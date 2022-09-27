Read full article on original website
Crash reported at US Highway 12/18, County Highway AB; traffic being diverted
MADISON, Wis. — First responders are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 12/18 and County Highway AB on the far southeast side of Madison Friday night. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic on Highway 12/18...
nbc15.com
Suspect at large after punching and robbing a man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still at large after knocking a man to the ground and stealing his wallet, according to the Madison Police Department. A little after midnight on Sunday morning, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Rd. near McKee road. The man...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dropped to low levels of COVID-19 community levels this week as three Wisconsin counties illuminated the shade of orange that indicates they’re at high levels. The Department of Health Services notes Friday that Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties all have high levels of...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. grant boosts 24/7 text line for domestic abuse intervention
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is setting aside $1 million in their 2023 budget to aid in emergency services for domestic abuse victims through Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday. DAIS leaders standing with Parisi also announced plans to launch a 24/7 text...
nbc15.com
UWPD arrest suspect for threating students in UW residents halls
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old was arrested in Madison Thursday after making threats towards students in a UW-Madison residence hall, according to UW Police Department. UWPD responded to reports about an individual making threatening statements at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at Witte Residents Hall. According to police, a witness...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
nbc15.com
Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
nbc15.com
DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
Columbus city council votes to shut down municipal court in favor of returning to joint court format
COLUMBUS, Wis. — Getting a speeding or parking ticket in your own community isn’t any fun, but if you want to fight it, you don’t have to go far. People in a Columbia County city, though, will lose that option next year. In less than an hour...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County
nbc15.com
Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
spectrumnews1.com
New rental scam circulating widely in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild
JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
nbc15.com
MFD: UW fraternity house fire linked to unattended fire pit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department determined that a fire at a University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity house was started by an unattended fire pit. Fire crews responded to a fraternity house in the 10 block of Langdon St. Wednesday afternoon when they received reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
Madison police say they are currently being 'inundated' with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city.
