Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Suspect at large after punching and robbing a man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still at large after knocking a man to the ground and stealing his wallet, according to the Madison Police Department. A little after midnight on Sunday morning, the victim was walking in the 3400 block of Manchester Rd. near McKee road. The man...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dropped to low levels of COVID-19 community levels this week as three Wisconsin counties illuminated the shade of orange that indicates they’re at high levels. The Department of Health Services notes Friday that Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties all have high levels of...
DANE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. grant boosts 24/7 text line for domestic abuse intervention

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is setting aside $1 million in their 2023 budget to aid in emergency services for domestic abuse victims through Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS), Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday. DAIS leaders standing with Parisi also announced plans to launch a 24/7 text...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Janesville, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD arrest suspect for threating students in UW residents halls

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old was arrested in Madison Thursday after making threats towards students in a UW-Madison residence hall, according to UW Police Department. UWPD responded to reports about an individual making threatening statements at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday at Witte Residents Hall. According to police, a witness...
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Police Release Information On the Major Incident in Boone County, 1 Person Dead..

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

HealthNet of Rock County opening new facility in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — After six months of construction, a new healthcare center is set to open Monday in Janesville to help underserved residents in Rock County. HealthNet of Rock County’s new 12,500-square-foot facility at 113 S. Franklin St. will allow it to double its medical services and triple its dental services while also adding behavioral health services. CEO Ian Hedges...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Wrong turn blamed for rollover wreck in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash on Madison’s west side during Friday morning rush hour is being blamed on a driver who turned onto the wrong street and tried to turn around. According to the Madison Police Department, the driver was on Tokay Blvd. shortly before 8:30 a.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR target shooting restriction now extends to Columbia Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding Columbia County hunters and shooters Friday of a recent rule change, making it illegal to fire a weapon on state properties for target shooting. The DNR explained that the rule change regulates the use of firearms or air...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect was dancing all alone in the middle of the night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning after a caller alerted police someone was “dancing around in the middle of the nowhere by himself.”. The suspect was still in the 5400 block of High Crossing Blvd., and still dancing shortly before 3 a.m. when...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. health officials warn of spike in overdoses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane Co. public health officials are warning about a recent increase in drug overdoses in the community. Late Friday afternoon, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. issued an Overdose Spike Alert, indicating a higher-than-normal number of cases. The agency noted three people have died from an...
DANE COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Another Accident With Injuries in Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
nbc15.com

Robbery suspect claimed boyfriend threatened her

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly tried to rob a Madison convenience store early Friday morning by claiming her boyfriend was outside threatening her life. According to the Madison Police Department, she told the clerks that her boyfriend had a gun and said he would kill her if she did not go through with the robbery.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

New rental scam circulating widely in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is cautioning Madison residents about a new rental scam circulating widely in the city. Individuals reporting the fraud have said that they’ve been scammed into sending money electronically to “landlords” to rent a property. However, they later found out that the property did not exist, was unavailable to rent, or the person they were speaking with neither owned nor managed the property.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon

BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson barn destroyed by fire; family plans to rebuild

JEFFERSON, Wis. - Bringing the cows back home is all one Jefferson family wants – after an unexpected tragedy struck its main source of income. You can always find a friend on the Plucinski family farm. "We always wanted, animals, we love what we do," said Meg Plucinski. But...
JEFFERSON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: UW fraternity house fire linked to unattended fire pit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department determined that a fire at a University of Wisconsin-Madison fraternity house was started by an unattended fire pit. Fire crews responded to a fraternity house in the 10 block of Langdon St. Wednesday afternoon when they received reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the house.
MADISON, WI

