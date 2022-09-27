Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Property stolen with moving truck from Bellmead hotel lot recovered; two arrested
Investigators in Bellmead and Dallas this week worked to recover much of a family’s belongings after thieves reportedly stole the vehicles the family was using to move from California to their new Waco home, Bellmead officials said. The family reported Monday that a 26-foot rental truck and 20-foot trailer...
WacoTrib.com
McGregor grieves, comforts survivors after 'senseless' killing that left 5 dead
Mystery shrouded the case of a McGregor man accused of killing five people Thursday on his block in McGregor, but hundreds of anguished residents of this town of 5,200 west of Waco gathered to comfort the orphaned survivors. Law enforcement has released no names in the incident that involved two...
WacoTrib.com
Robinson resident found unresponsive in backyard
A large number of first responder vehicles crowded a neighborhood in the 700 block of South Robinson Drive early Wednesday as a man was found unresponsive in his backyard. Robinson Police officers, members of the Robinson Volunteer Fire Department and emergency medical personnel from American Medical Response all crowded into Joseph Bondeson’s backyard to attempt lifesaving measures but could not save him, Robinson Police Chief Richard Andreucci said in a statement.
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Harry Harelik: Waco Family Medicine's future is built on vision of its founders
In the over two years the world has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, much has been learned. In times of significant health risks, the world has learned just how much hope health care professionals give to health-challenged individuals and their families. Ultimately, humanity also learned the critical issues of the pandemic which led to the loss of over 1 million American lives, thousands here in Central Texas. And we learned the importance of being sure health care is available to the underinsured and the less financially secure in every community.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for October 1
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (10) updates to this series since Updated 31 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Cats are a growing problem in Waco
I am heavily involved in our community as the executive director for a nonprofit called Group W Bench Litter Patrol. I also sit on the board of directors for Keep Waco Beautiful. I fully believe in working as a community to help make our city a wonderful place to live. Although there are many things I feel passionately about when it comes to changes I would like to see in Waco, I write today about one issue that has become extremely prevalent in my neighborhood — and that is what I see with people and their pets.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 6 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 30, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco. (15) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
WacoTrib.com
Torres times two: Marlin, Itasca coaches proud to represent Hispanic heritage
They have the same last name and the same initials and perhaps similar looks when they stand side by side, but Itasca head coach Ricky Torres and Marlin head coach Ruben Torres are not brothers, or cousins, or relatives of any kind. “It’s actually pretty common,” said Ricky about the...
WacoTrib.com
Businesses gear up for brisk Baylor-OSU game day crowds
Quite a battle is unfolding this weekend in Waco. And, by the way, the Baylor University and Oklahoma State University plan a gridiron slugfest at 2:30 Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium. At least some degree of fracas preceded kickoff. Hotel rooms began disappearing. An APB went out for tickets. Friday...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Can Midway contend for a district title? Is La Vega back on track? Which Centex teams need a win the most? Plus Frito pie talk
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • It's a bye week for something like a third of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for Waco: Clear. Low 52F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
WacoTrib.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
WacoTrib.com
Late interception return seals Midway's 24-13 loss at Harker Heights
KILLEEN — In a good, old-fashioned slobber-knocker, one turnover can make all the difference. That one blemish in an otherwise turnover-free game certainly cut deep for the Midway Panthers, and led to their first district blemish. A fourth-quarter 105-yard interception return by Harker Heights defensive back Deaubry Hood swung...
WacoTrib.com
Undefeated Chilton Pirates fueled by runs, stops with gritty ground game
Run the ball, play stout defense. It’s a winning football formula as old as time. It’s certainly working for the Chilton Pirates. The No. 5 Pirates (5-0) have rushed for 1,412 yards as a team through their first five games. They’re picking up nearly a first down with every carry, averaging 9.6 yards per rush.
Comments / 0