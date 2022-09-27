ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco

Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
MCGREGOR, TX
WFAA

Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Suspected carjacked vehicle recovered in Hill County

HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a vehicle reported taken in a carjacking is now in custody. Late Wednesday night, Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle – which was reported taken during a carjacking in Mesquite. A high-risk stop was conducted. The...
HILL COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody

MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
MCGREGOR, TX
blackchronicle.com

Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth

(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
FORT WORTH, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies

TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
PARKER COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Car crash kills one near Bellmead

BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m. Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into...
BELLMEAD, TX
WacoTrib.com

Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues

Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police

BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas

BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
BELLMEAD, TX

