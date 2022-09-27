Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
KWTX
District attorney dismisses murder case against Central Texas man charged in grandmother’s stabbing death
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the murder case against Charles Emory Sedigas on Friday, more than a year after prosecutors learned that DNA evidence excluded him in the 1984 stabbing death of his grandmother. Sedigas, 58, was arrested in December 2018 by McLennan...
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
DPS identifies 5 dead in McGregor neighborhood shooting, suspect in custody
Five people are dead in a McGregor neighborhood after a Thursday morning shooting. An officer-involved shooting followed, according to DPS.
KWTX
Former VFD chief in Central Texas charged as authorities investigate alleged misappropriation of funds
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office arrested Russel Reitzer, the former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, on three counts of tampering with government records, a state jail felony, on Sept. 29, 2022. On Dec. 2, 2021, the sheriff’s office...
fox44news.com
Suspected carjacked vehicle recovered in Hill County
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The driver of a vehicle reported taken in a carjacking is now in custody. Late Wednesday night, Hill County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted the vehicle – which was reported taken during a carjacking in Mesquite. A high-risk stop was conducted. The...
Dallas police seeking public's assistance identifying individuals in connection with homicide that left 14-year-old dead
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying individuals in connection with a shooting which left a 14-year-old dead earlier this week. On September 25, 2022, at approximately 1:24 a.m., the Dallas Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 2900 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
Mother & daughter killed in McGregor shooting, church holds prayer vigil
A McGregor church will be holding a prayer gathering for the family of two victims, identified as a mother and daughter, who died in a Thursday morning shooting.
KHOU
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
blackchronicle.com
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas 12-year-old alleged to have shot father in murder plot dies
TEXAS — The 12-year-old Texas girl who is believed by law enforcement to have shot herself and her father in a murder plot has succumbed to her injuries, according to Parker County Sheriff’s Office. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the cause of...
Five dead in McGregor, suspected shooter hospitalized
Five people are dead and the accused gunman is hospitalized in police custody after he was shot by officers Thursday, police say. The motive is still under investigation.
A family torn apart but never forgotten | Sister-in-law identifies two victims in McGregor shooting
MCGREGOR, Texas — Lori Aviles and her daughter Natalie were innocent bystanders to Thursday's mass shooting in McGregor that claimed the lives of five people. Lori Aviles’ sister-in-law Renee Flores shared with 6 News what she would like the public to know about her sister-in-law and niece. Flores...
Car crash kills one near Bellmead
BELLMEAD, Texas — A woman was killed in a vehicle crash near Bellmead on Thursday, Sept. 29. Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety have said that they responded to the crash, near Aviation Parkway along US-84, around 10:27 a.m. Troopers report that a Mini Cooper crashed into...
WacoTrib.com
Autopsy confirms Waco inmate died by suicide; Texas Rangers probe continues
Autopsy records obtained this week in the June 3 death of a McLennan County Jail inmate confirmed local authorities’ account that he died of suicide by hanging. Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, died just before midnight in a Waco-area hospital after an incident in which McLennan County Sheriff’s Office officials said he used a strip of blanket to hang himself.
News Channel 25
California family moving to Waco loses over $100K in stolen property: Police
BELLMEAD, Texas — A family moving to Central Texas from California has lost about $100,000 in property after their moving truck was stolen, police said. On Monday, September 26, police said a 26-foot Penske moving truck with a 20-foot cargo trailer was stolen from the 1500 block of North Interstate-35, according to the Bellmead Police Department.
Robinson police: Man found unresponsive and dies in backyard
A man was discovered and pronounced dead in a backyard in Robinson, police said.
KWTX
More than $300K in property stolen in Bellmead recovered in Dallas
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - The Bellmead Police Department arrested multiple suspects after a moving truck with personal property valued at more than $300,000 was stolen. Police said the moving truck was reported stolen Sept. 26 from the Days Inn at 1500 North I-35 in Bellmead. According to the police, the...
Comments / 0