Madison, WI

Channel 3000

Government shutdown averted as Biden signs funding bill

The House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve a stopgap bill to fund the government through December 16, averting a shutdown just hours ahead of a midnight deadline when funding was set to expire. President Joe Biden signed the bill Friday afternoon. The Senate passed the measure on a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Channel 3000

GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration in an effort to halt its plan to forgive student loan debt for tens of millions of Americans, accusing it of overstepping its executive powers. It’s at least the second legal challenge this week to the sweeping proposal...
EDUCATION
Channel 3000

TikTok politics: Candidates turn to it ‘for better or worse’

Wade Herring didn’t know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant over the weekend. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok’s precision-guided ability to reach young...
GEORGIA STATE
