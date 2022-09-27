ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

IDGAF
3d ago

My daughter takes her cellphone in case of emergency (more specifically, an active shooter) whether they pass this law or not, she will still be taking her phone to school.

3
Captain America
3d ago

Good school is for learning not socializing with their friends during school hours, that's why kids can't name continent's or oceans or when the War of 1812 was

2
abc12.com

Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
Detroit News

Whitmer, Dixon present voters with diverging visions for Michigan's schools

Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says "historic progress" has been made toward improving K-12 education over her first term in office, but Republican challenger Tudor Dixon contends the state's schools have "lost their way." As absentee ballots became available Thursday across Michigan, 40 days before Election Day,...
WKHM

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
WLNS

MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
WILX-TV

Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
The Saginaw News

Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests

Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
abc12.com

Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
abc12.com

Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
The Detroit Free Press

LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion

In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
WLUC

DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
WLUC

Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
