IDGAF
3d ago
My daughter takes her cellphone in case of emergency (more specifically, an active shooter) whether they pass this law or not, she will still be taking her phone to school.
Captain America
3d ago
Good school is for learning not socializing with their friends during school hours, that's why kids can't name continent's or oceans or when the War of 1812 was
Lawmakers approve statement on parental rights in Michigan schools
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan lawmakers approved a measure that reaffirms parents' rights to "direct the care, teaching and education" of their children in schools. House Bill 5703 passed the Republican-led Michigan Legislature on Wednesday with a requirement for public schools to prominently post the statement in administration offices, school board meeting rooms and other locations.
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
Michigan launches $21 million blight elimination program for local communities
The state of Michigan has launched $21.55 million in grant funding for a blight elimination program that is open to local land banks and municipal officials across the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the program on Friday, with the initiative aimed at helping communities address vacant and deteriorated properties. The...
Dixon proposes bill to regulate transgender athletes
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, was in Grand Rapids Tuesday afternoon to unveil a new proposal that she says would “protect women’s sports.”
Whitmer, Dixon present voters with diverging visions for Michigan's schools
Lansing — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign says "historic progress" has been made toward improving K-12 education over her first term in office, but Republican challenger Tudor Dixon contends the state's schools have "lost their way." As absentee ballots became available Thursday across Michigan, 40 days before Election Day,...
Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible
Patients from across Michigan, and Michigan’s leading patient advocacy organizations, are sharing their personal stories and asking member so the Michigan State Senate to join them in backing legislation that will guarantee insurance companies count all payments made by or on behalf of Michiganders. House Bill 4353, championed by...
MI Department of State suspends Lansing car dealership
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- The Michigan Department of State has served a summary suspension to MB Auto Connection, Inc. in Lansing. MDOS is accusing MB Auto Connection of violating multiple rules under the Michigan Vehicle Code. MDOS says it received a complaint regarding a $500,000 outstanding loan payment. An MDOS investigation found that a dealership employee, […]
Michigan offering to pay property owners to remove scrap tire piles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan could pay you to clean up your old scrap tire piles. Cities across Michigan are struggling with illegal tire dumping. It not only creates an eyesore, but it can also lead to health and safety hazards. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy...
Michigan residents eligible for 5 more free COVID tests
Michiganders are eligible for another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests. An additional 289,000 self-administered tests will be available upon request for 58,000 households, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday, Sept. 30. Tests are provided through a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, known as Project Act....
Bill would require disposal wipes in Michigan to be marketed as non-flushable
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleaning and sanitary wipes marketed as flushable actually aren't and never should go down the toilet, according to a Michigan lawmaker. Republican State Rep. Paula Hornberger announced a bill Wednesday that would require all wipes sold in Michigan to display "do not flush" or "non-flushable" prominently on the packaging.
Michigan ballot proposal preview: Term limits, elections, and abortion
(FOX 2) - Absentee ballots are being mailed out, ballot proposal language has been approved, and election season is entering the final stages of campaigning: the 2022 midterm is upon us. In Michigan, anyone interested in seeing what their ballot looks like can see so by going to the Michigan...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
Masks recommended in just 1 Michigan county this week, CDC says
Hospitalizations and cases are on the decline in Michigan, which is why the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has just one county at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week. Last week, Michigan had seven counties at a high level. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk,...
Michigan Republicans announce election reform deal with Whitmer
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Republicans say they reached a deal with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on a set of sweeping reforms to Michigan election laws. Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township said the measures will strengthen the integrity of elections. Whitmer had not released a statement about the election reform bills by Thursday morning.
Absentee ballot preprocessing passes Michigan legislature for November, future elections
On the last day before leaving Lansing to focus on running for reelection, Michigan lawmakers struck a deal to let clerks start processing absentee ballots two days early to control an expected deluge of mailed ballots. More than half of the 2.1 million voters in August’s primary election cast ballots...
Videos claim illegal ballot dropping but Michigan election guidance explains practices
Dramatic music plays over two videos posted earlier this month, as surveillance footage shows people in Detroit placing stacks of absentee ballot envelopes inside drop boxes before the 2020 election. The stacks range from a few ballots to dozens, says the organizations behind these videos, alleging the footage is proof...
LaBrant: GOP ticket is least qualified in Michigan history | Opinion
In the days after Republican primary voters chose her to be their party's gubernatorial nominee, Tudor Dixon’s top priority was to travel out-of-state to Dallas, Texas to speak at the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) convention), where she joined election deniers like Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Green, Josh Hawley, and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell as a featured speaker. Also sharing the CPAC podium with Dixon were insurrection aiders and abettors like: Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, Matt...
Michigan Department of Corrections announces reduction of prisoner phone rates
The Michigan Department of Corrections has announced a reduction of prisoner phone rates by nearly 40%. The phone rate will now be 8.7 cents per minute.
DNR teaches public about turkeys as more appear in Northern UP
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A public forum with three speakers talked Thursday about an increased presence of turkeys in more northern parts of the U.P. Turkeys were known to populate Dickinson, Delta and Menominee counties. Now, flocks can be found as far north as the Keweenaw. The Michigan DNR says...
Rep. Markkanen submits bill to change Michigan state bird
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Robin has been Michigan’s state bird since 1931. But it appears to have some competition for that position in the form of a house bill submitted by 110th State House District Representative Greg Markkanen. “The robin is a state bird for many states,...
