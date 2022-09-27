Read full article on original website
Forecast: Weather Stays Nice But The Drought Worsens
Thursday began with the chilliest morning lows so far this fall in parts of the Ozarks. A few cold-prone areas even managed near-freezing lows with some patchy frost. Most places remained well above the freezing mark, bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Thursday turned out to be one...
Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast
Nice weather continues but the drought worsens. Missourians weigh in on recreational marijuana in …. VIDEO: 50 years later: Man remembers events of the …. UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon …. Last day to submit your gas tax refund. Fire at Table Rock Lake. Poll: Schmitt up...
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday
It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri
A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale
Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
Precautionary Boil Advisory issued by Missouri American Water for St. Joseph
A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for St. Joseph area Missouri American Water customers. Missouri American Water issued a statement on Friday that said that customers might notice cloudy water, but that it is temporary. Customers who have signed up for emergency notifications should be notified about the advisory....
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM. Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River
A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
'It was horrifying': Missouri mom recalls last text from daughter before Hurricane Ian hit
ST CHARLES, Mo. — Wednesday was a torturous night for Toni Luttrell, a resident and business owner from St. Charles. She had been talking with her daughter back and forth all morning Wednesday until cell service was knocked out in the afternoon. Before cell service went down, Luttrell's daughter...
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of October 3, 2022
The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Oct. 3 – 9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
UPDATE: “3-alarm fire”: Fire at Table Rock Lake destroys house
UPDATE 3:30 P.M.: The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District said the fire started just after 8 p.m. on Thursday on Pemberly Lane just off Stormy Point Road. The three-story, 15,000-square-foot house was home to Capitol Vacations, LLC, and held maintenance supplies for Stormy Point Resort. Employees were able to get out of the building […]
Best Missouri scratchers game? Odds and strategies
There are several websites using different methods to track the odds of winning state scratch-off lottery games.
Oldest McDonald’s in Missouri hosts grand reopening Thursday
The oldest McDonald's in Missouri and on Route 66 reopens Thursday morning.
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region
Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
See a Deer Stand Called “The Tin Can” Available Now in Missouri
I'm not a sales person or a real estate maverick. That being said, I've found what I believe to be a very interesting tin building in Missouri that just happens to be available now if you are quite partial to seeing deer. Outcast Land just shared this new video on...
