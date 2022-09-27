ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Forecast: Weather Stays Nice But The Drought Worsens

Thursday began with the chilliest morning lows so far this fall in parts of the Ozarks. A few cold-prone areas even managed near-freezing lows with some patchy frost. Most places remained well above the freezing mark, bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Thursday turned out to be one...
Jamie's Thursday Overnight Forecast

Nice weather continues but the drought worsens. Missourians weigh in on recreational marijuana in …. VIDEO: 50 years later: Man remembers events of the …. UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon …. Last day to submit your gas tax refund. Fire at Table Rock Lake. Poll: Schmitt up...
Watch a Fireball that Left a Trail of Smoke Over Missouri Friday

It was a rather active night for meteors over Missouri. A time-lapse video shows many fireballs that streaked across the sky. One even left a trail of smoke. Dan Bush of Missouri Skies YouTube channel just shared this video that was captured at approximately 2:52 am Friday, September 30, 2022. Note that there is one major fireball at the beginning that leaves a trail of smoke, then watch closely and you'll see at least a half dozen other space rocks streak across the sky.
Memphis, MO
Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A small earthquake was reported in southeastern Missouri on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake struck less than a mile from Cooter, Missouri, and 24 miles west of Dyersburg, Tennessee. Officials said a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Water drains from Tampa Bay from Ian’s winds, then refills

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Water driven back by powerful winds drained from Tampa Bay as Hurricane Ian approached Florida’s Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and some dared to venture out on the exposed bay floor. Ian eventually made landfall as a major hurricane near Fort Myers, about 100 miles...
Inside the Golden-Era NABISCO Mansion in Missouri For Sale

Built in the late 1800s for the commercial baker Lewis Dozier, the home is just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a price of history. This property is known as the NABISCO Mansion this home has been fully restored by the current owners who purchased the home 26 years ago. They didn't waste any money trying to bring this Gold-era home back to life. The basement is the coolest room in the entire home with a medieval-style feel you might think you're back in the 15th century.
Tractor trailer burns on I-44 at Mount Vernon, Mo.

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — About 4:30 p.m. reports in Lawrence County along I-44 at 47 mile marker west a tractor trailer was fully engulfed. Mount Vernon Fire and EMS crews responded emergency. We followed the developing story, sharing live video as first responders became visible on the MoDOT Traffic Camera 47MM.  Google Maps screenshot during traffic event. To avoid traffic...
Construction worker falls off Rocheport bridge into Missouri River

A construction worker suffers minor injuries after falling from the Rocheport Bridge. MoDOT says an employee of Lunda Construction Company suffered an apparent equipment malfunction and fell into the Missouri River Tuesday morning. Officials call the incident a “freak accident.” The worker was taken to the hospital. Construction...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
