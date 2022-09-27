Read full article on original website
FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
‘Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona?’ legal expert asks
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a conservative activist, has met with Jan. 6 select committee investigators. “Who asked Ginni Thomas to call legislators in Wisconsin and Arizona to get them to basically vote in those fake Trump electors?,” legal expert Nick Akerman asks Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Trump at center of Oath Keepers novel defense in Jan. 6 case
The defense team in the Capitol riot trial of the Oath Keepers leader is relying on an unusual strategy with Donald Trump at the center.
Vegas survivors signal hope even as mass shootings persist
LAS VEGAS (AP) — It’s been five years since carnage and death sent his family running into the night, leaving them separated and terrified as a gunman rained bullets into an outdoor country music festival crowd on the Las Vegas Strip. The memories don’t fade, they sharpen, William...
Marquette students, staff rally for protesters who were disciplined for disrupting event with calls for more diversity support
Marquette University has sanctioned students who protested late last month during a freshmen welcome event, outraging some members of the campus community who see the punishment as too punitive and missing the larger point students were trying to make. More than 100 students and staff marched down West Wisconsin Avenue...
Faculty, students stage walkout at Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — Several hundred Marquette University faculty and students walked out of classes Wednesday to protest the treatment of student demonstrators who disrupted a campus event last month. About a dozen students loudly protested for better treatment of minority students at the Aug. 25 convocation for new students. The...
