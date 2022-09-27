ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

FBI Milwaukee field office offering outreach to UWM students

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new initiative program aims to partner Milwaukee college students with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to teach a variety of subjects presented by special agents, analysts and other FBI professionals assigned to the FBI Milwaukee field office. The FBI and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee issued...
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Marquette students, staff rally for protesters who were disciplined for disrupting event with calls for more diversity support

Marquette University has sanctioned students who protested late last month during a freshmen welcome event, outraging some members of the campus community who see the punishment as too punitive and missing the larger point students were trying to make. More than 100 students and staff marched down West Wisconsin Avenue...
WISN

Faculty, students stage walkout at Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Several hundred Marquette University faculty and students walked out of classes Wednesday to protest the treatment of student demonstrators who disrupted a campus event last month. About a dozen students loudly protested for better treatment of minority students at the Aug. 25 convocation for new students. The...
