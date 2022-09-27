ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Rivers, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Friday High School Football Schedule

It’s week 7 of the High School Football regular season. Games on tonight’s schedule include undefeated Two Rivers (ranked #9 this week in the State D’-4 Coaches poll and playoff eligible) making the trip to Valders for the Vikings’ homecoming. Elsewhere Roncalli is the opponent for...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Ships Drop Soccer Match In Green Bay

Host Green Bay Southwest escaped with a 2-nothing win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Boys Soccer last night. Ships head coach Matt Kadow told us in his recap of the match with the Trojans this morning that Goalkeeper Caleb Maes played an outstanding game in net, keeping his team in it early.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan Headed Home To Play Collegiate Softball

Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan has accomplished a lot in her first two years of playing High School Softball for the Indians. She is the reigning two-time Big East player of the year and as a freshman, she led the Indians in home runs, runs batted in, and extra-base hits as Mishicot captured their first and only state championship in 2021.
MISHICOT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Two Rivers, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Random Lake, WI
City
Kewaunee, WI
Two Rivers, WI
Education
Two Rivers, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Valders, WI
seehafernews.com

Lancers And Raiders Compete At Door County Cross Country

Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers Cross Country Teams competed last night in the Sevastopol Pioneer Invite. The Raiders won the Boys team title, followed by the Lancers and Freedom. Coach Abbey Bubolz told us that Lutheran had 4 boys finish among the top-10, led by Jacob Kanzenbach who was 5th...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Girls Youth Basketball Registration Open

Registration is now open for Manitowoc Girls Youth Basketball for this season. According to spokesman Nathan Spaeth, in conjunction with the Lady Ships Booster Club, they offer an opportunity for girls in grades 3 through 8 in the Manitowoc Public School District to play basketball, receive quality coaching and compete in a league with opponents similar to what Lincoln High School plays against.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni

The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
MANITOWOC, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
gbnewsnetwork.com

Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez

If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
ALLOUEZ, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner

The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#American Football#Highschoolsports#High School Football Poll#Kohler Sheboygan Lutheran#Freedom Irish#Panthers#Division Five#The Menasha Blue Jays#Division Two#Brookfield Central#The Ledgers Of St Mary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

9-30-22 recent gas price spike

The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy