Friday High School Football Schedule
It’s week 7 of the High School Football regular season. Games on tonight’s schedule include undefeated Two Rivers (ranked #9 this week in the State D’-4 Coaches poll and playoff eligible) making the trip to Valders for the Vikings’ homecoming. Elsewhere Roncalli is the opponent for...
End of an Era: Rocket Stadium holds last regular season football game
This Friday will be the last time a regular season football game will be played at Rocket Stadium in Neenah.
Ships Drop Soccer Match In Green Bay
Host Green Bay Southwest escaped with a 2-nothing win over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Boys Soccer last night. Ships head coach Matt Kadow told us in his recap of the match with the Trojans this morning that Goalkeeper Caleb Maes played an outstanding game in net, keeping his team in it early.
Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan Headed Home To Play Collegiate Softball
Mishicot Junior Katelyn Callahan has accomplished a lot in her first two years of playing High School Softball for the Indians. She is the reigning two-time Big East player of the year and as a freshman, she led the Indians in home runs, runs batted in, and extra-base hits as Mishicot captured their first and only state championship in 2021.
Lancers And Raiders Compete At Door County Cross Country
Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers Cross Country Teams competed last night in the Sevastopol Pioneer Invite. The Raiders won the Boys team title, followed by the Lancers and Freedom. Coach Abbey Bubolz told us that Lutheran had 4 boys finish among the top-10, led by Jacob Kanzenbach who was 5th...
Manitowoc Girls Youth Basketball Registration Open
Registration is now open for Manitowoc Girls Youth Basketball for this season. According to spokesman Nathan Spaeth, in conjunction with the Lady Ships Booster Club, they offer an opportunity for girls in grades 3 through 8 in the Manitowoc Public School District to play basketball, receive quality coaching and compete in a league with opponents similar to what Lincoln High School plays against.
Manitowoc Chiefs Announce Memorial Award Named After Fallen Alumni
The Manitowoc Chiefs Football Program has announced a new award named after a fallen alumnus. The Morgan Daly Memorial Manitowoc Chiefs Character Award symbolizes the characteristic traits Morgan carried both on and off the field during his seasons with the Manitowoc Chiefs and beyond. Morgan Played for the Chiefs from...
Eastern Wisconsin Again Well Represented in Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 16
The votes are in, and Eastern Wisconsin is once again well represented in the top 16 of the 2023 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Taking the top seed is a fire truck made at Appleton’s Pierce Manufacturing. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay earned the 5 seed with...
Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez
If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Poeschl resigns as Oshkosh school board president; plans for track may defeat Merrill movement
This week’s meeting of the Oshkosh school board brought a double-barreled blast of news–the resignation of President Bob Poeschl and a very strong signal that saving the Merrill school building is not in the cards. Poeschl told the board that he is taking a job with an advocacy...
Former Green Bay mayor Jim Schmitt says he won't run for a fifth term
"While my future plans are undetermined at this point, I do know that I will not be seeking the office of mayor at this time," Jim Schmitt said in a statement.
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
Man convicted in Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Lac De Flambeau man is found guilty in connection with a Green Bay murder. A Brown County jury returns the verdict against Waylon Wayman on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide along with charges of Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery and Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Crews respond to fire on Green Bay’s west side, $70k in damages
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters worked to put out a fire Wednesday morning as smoke was coming from the second story of a residence on Green Bay’s west side. Multiple crews responded to the 1100 block of Minahan Street for a reported fire. There was smoke coming from the second story of the residence.
Neenah woman killed in collision with dump truck
Highs today will remain cool... mainly mid 50s. Discover Green Bay says this bid is different from the city's other efforts in the past.
9-30-22 recent gas price spike
The recent spike in gas prices has resulted in an unusual occurence…Wisconsin’s average price at the pump is higher than the national average. State AAA spokesman Nick Jarmusz says the recent jump in prices is due to refinery issues ranging from planned maintenance to following a refinery fire. Jarmusz says prices should start to stabilize again once the refinery comes back on line. Two weeks ago the average price for unleaded regular in the Fond du Lac area was about $3.22 cents a gallon, but is close to $4 a gallon today.
