Environment

Tuesday Night Forecast: Sunny and dry weather pattern continues

By Carson Vickroy
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EkNWO_0iCmgWQR00

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool. Low: 58. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 87. Winds: E 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Low: 55. High: 82. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 53. High: 83. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Low: 54. High: 86. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 57. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 60. High: 89. Winds: E 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 62. High: 90. Winds: E 5 MPH.

