Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO