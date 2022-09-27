Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Opinion: Casey’s Callouts: Should Smith-Njigba hang ‘em up for 2022?The LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s 2022 Annual Security Report: aggravated assault, burglaries increaseThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, Martinez among 14 Buckeyes on status report ahead of Rutgers matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As expected Ohio State football will play Rutgers today without star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The junior was one of 14 players listed as unavailable on the Buckeyes’ pregame status report. Smith-Njigba played two of the first three games but suffered a setback with his hamstring injury after OSU’s win over Toledo. He was not active against Wisconsin last week and coach Ryan Day described him as “day to day.”
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Live updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football can improve to 9-0 all-time against Big Ten Conference foe Rutgers today in the Buckeyes’ homecoming game at Ohio Stadium. This is the final game of a five-game season-opening home stand for the Buckeyes. They are again playing without Jaxon Smith-Njigba and trying to get their secondary healthy for the second half of the season.
Ohio State football vs. Rutgers: Game Time Decisions for the Buckeyes’ game against the Scarlet Knights
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football final home game of the front half of the season provides another chance to prove its dominance over Rutgers. The Buckeyes have scored at least 49 points in all eight games the two have played against each other, while it’s only recently that the Scarlet Knights have started putting up points.
Ohio State vs. Rutgers football preview: Everything you need to know before kickoff
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football completes a season-opening five-game homestand on Saturday against Rutgers. Here is everything you need to know before kickoff. Who: Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 3 Ohio State (4-0, 1-0). When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Eastern. TV: BTN, with Brandon Gaudin, Joshua Perry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio State vs. Rutgers: Watch live college football for free (10/1/22)
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No. 3 Ohio State wraps up a five-game homestand to start the 2022 season on Saturday against Rutgers. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Hulu + Live TV (FREE trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Cheerleader Photo
Few things in Ohio, if any, are as special as football season in Columbus. The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking like a national championship-caliber team on the field this year. Ohio State is off to an undefeated start to the season. Off the field, the Buckeyes cheerleading unit is as...
Ohio State football’s Emeka Egbuka a late addition to status report as game-time decision
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football will already play Rutgers without one starting receiver, and might be without another. In a late addition to the pregame status report, sophomore Emeka Egbuka was listed as a game-time decision to play. However, the receiver was the first OSU player back on punt return — an attempt he muffed, setting up Rutgers’ early touchdown and 7-0 lead. Egbuka was also back in the lineup at receiver.
Ohio State football’s historic passing attack can accomplish a rare feat against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It seems like every year Ohio State football’s passing attack raises the bar for what’s possible ever since Ryan Day showed up in 2017. First, he provided J.T. Barrett with his best season since 2014. Then things really got explosive in 2018 when Dwayne Haskins broke just about every passing record you could think of. Day introduced under center play-action passes under Justin Fields in 2019 and 2020. Now we’re seeing the full repertoire with C.J. Stroud.
RELATED PEOPLE
Watch Ohio State Buckeyes, Marching Band take part in Skull Session before game against Rutgers
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- For the fifth consecutive Saturday in Columbus, the Ohio State Marching Band and football team combined for the traditional Skull Session at St. John Arena. The Buckeyes have hosted Notre Dame, Arkansas St., Toledo, Wisconsin and will host Rutgers on Saturday, starting the year off with five games at Ohio Stadium.
Ohio vs. Kent State football: How to watch on ESPN+ (10/1/22)
MAC play begins on Saturday afternoon for Kent State as the Golden Flashes host Ohio. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The only way to watch this game is on ESPN+. Fans can sign up for $9.99 on a monthly basis or pay $99.99 for an entire year. You can also sign up for the ESPN Plus bundle, which gives subscribers ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus for $13.99 per month.
Eleven Warriors
Damarion Witten Says Getting an Ohio State Offer Was “An Honor,” Daevin Hobbs Receives an Offer from the Buckeyes, Kylan Fox Will Visit Columbus Saturday
Four-star Ohio 2024 tight end Damarion Witten is becoming more comfortable with Ohio State after each visit to Columbus. The Glenville product camped with the Buckeyes in June alongside several of his high school teammates, then made his way back to OSU for gameday trips in September for the Notre Dame and Wisconsin games.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Buckeye goes from playing in The Shoe to customizing own
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than six years ago, Kato Mitchell began mixing his love for art and football. Former Buckeye Kato Mitchell has a custom cleats business. Mitchell has always had a love for art, and his business allows him to combine his passions. He recently went viral for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Denzel Burke, Lathan Ransom and Ohio State’s other injured defensive backs play vs. Rutgers?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football may have some veteran bodies back on defense for Saturday’s Homecoming game against Rutgers. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said Thursday that cornerback Denzel Burke is “ready to roll this week and we’re excited to see him back on the field.” Burke did not play against Wisconsin due to a right hand injury.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day promises more playing time for 2 Buckeyes defenders following depth issues in secondary
Ryan Day is having injuries on defense. Denzel Burke, Cam Brown, and Lathan Ransom were just some of the Ohio State DBs who missed time against Wisconsin. With the injuries happening in the secondary, some players got to see the field who don’t usually get the chance. J.K. Johnson and Jyaire Brown filled in for the injured Buckeyes. Johnson even made his first start at CB for Ohio State since joining the program from the 2021 recruiting class.
saturdaytradition.com
Adarius Hayes, 4-star LB, includes 1 B1G program in Top 8 schools list
One of the nation’s top linebackers might be looking to head to SEC Country, but there’s 1 school from the B1G in the running for his services. On Thursday, 4-star linebacker Adarius Hayes announced his top 8 schools he’ll be selecting from as a member of the 2024 recruiting class. Ohio State made the cut as the lone B1G representative. Other schools listed include Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and UCF.
Eleven Warriors
Rutgers Game Trailer Has Us Ready Ready For a Fight
Ohio State is ready for a fight when Rutgers comes to Columbus this weekend. "When the bell goes ding, ding, that's time to go. When the bell goes ding, ding, make sure your mind is ready to go for a fight," Larry Johnson said in the trailer. "It's about time we take the dog in you – the dogs gotta come out today. Let me say it again, the dog in you has gotta come out today. We gotta unleash ourselves today."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Scores and highlights for Week 7 of high school football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week seven of Football Friday Nite is here and conference play is in full swing with four weeks left in the regular season. The FFN game of the week pits Ohio Capital Conference Ohio division rivals New Albany against rival Gahanna. The schools are located 10 minutes apart but the game […]
cwcolumbus.com
OSU's west campus getting major makeover including new name
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “It will be a community at the scale of a town.”. That’s what Ohio State University’s president says about the west campus makeover underway, which will feature education, science, and medical buildings, along with mixed-use housing. The development, off of Lane Avenue and Carmack Road, will be called “Carmenton,” in honor of the university’s alma mater, “Carmen Ohio.”
WBNS 10TV Columbus
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Whitehall for a matchup between New Albany vs. Gahanna Lincoln. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0