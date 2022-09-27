For the first time since back in 2019 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Singapore Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar much to the enjoyment of the sport's fans worldwide. Known as one of the most difficult races of the season for drivers given the high humidity and tight corners of the famous Marina Bay Circuit, the 2022 edition should prove the latest in a long list of action-packed Singapore Grands Prix.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO