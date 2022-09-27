Read full article on original website
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Lauren Jackson's vintage performance leads Australia past Canada for bronze
SYDNEY — She's the Aussie GOAT for a reason. Lauren Jackson punctuated her remarkable comeback for the Opals, saving her best for last as she led Australia to a bronze medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup. The Opals took down Canada in the third-place game 95-65, with...
Sporting News
FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for the Opals as China snatch late win in semi-final thriller
SYDNEY — It came all the way down to the final possession as China held their nerve down the stretch to secure their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, defeating Australia 61-59. Australia had a chance to take the lead in the final 24 seconds, but couldn't get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation, leaving China with one possession to make it count.
Sporting News
Garang Kuol: Is Newcastle United the right fit for Australian wonderkid?
Garang Kuol has never been in the starting XI for a senior football team. Yet the Australian teen sensation, who only turned 18 this month, is set to join the world's richest club Newcastle United. In a huge vote of confidence in Kuol's talent, the Premier League club are to...
Sporting News
Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for 2022 Singapore Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc takes pole position again
Around the tight and technically challenging corners of the Marina Bay Circuit, it was Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who took the all-important pole position for Sunday's 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. In an exhilarating final qualification session, eight of the final 10 drivers on track held the lead at some point but...
Sporting News
F1 Singapore Grand Prix time: Schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
For the first time since back in 2019 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Singapore Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar much to the enjoyment of the sport's fans worldwide. Known as one of the most difficult races of the season for drivers given the high humidity and tight corners of the famous Marina Bay Circuit, the 2022 edition should prove the latest in a long list of action-packed Singapore Grands Prix.
