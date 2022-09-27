ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022: Heartbreak for the Opals as China snatch late win in semi-final thriller

SYDNEY — It came all the way down to the final possession as China held their nerve down the stretch to secure their spot in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup final, defeating Australia 61-59. Australia had a chance to take the lead in the final 24 seconds, but couldn't get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation, leaving China with one possession to make it count.
Sporting News

Could cross-code star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck return to the NRL?

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was one of rugby league's elite players, but his move across to rugby union hasn't exactly been a seamless transition. The 29-year-old left the Warriors during the 2021 season to pursue his dream of playing for the All Blacks, and while he has donned the jumper on two occasions, it has seen him come off the bench.
RUGBY
Sporting News

F1 Singapore Grand Prix time: Schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week

For the first time since back in 2019 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Singapore Grand Prix returns to the F1 calendar much to the enjoyment of the sport's fans worldwide. Known as one of the most difficult races of the season for drivers given the high humidity and tight corners of the famous Marina Bay Circuit, the 2022 edition should prove the latest in a long list of action-packed Singapore Grands Prix.
MOTORSPORTS

