Suspect arrested after midtown shooting Sunday appears in court on firearms charge

The suspect in the early morning shooting in midtown Sunday that left one man dead was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on a single count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Michael Escobar, 23, made a brief appearance in Sacramento Superior Court and was ordered by Commissioner Alin Cintean to be held on $50,000 bail.

Prosecutor Rona Filippini had asked for $250,000 bail, noting that the firearm Escobar allegedly used had an ammunition drum that could account for 17 rounds fired Sunday, but defense attorney Linda Parisi objected, saying that figure was too high for the charge Escobar currently faces.

Cintean confirmed with the prosecutor that Escobar faced just the one count, then ordered the $50,000 bail and set the next hearing in the case for Oct. 4.

“In light of the charge, I think the amount of bail set was appropriate,” Parisi said afterward.

Escobar had a previous felony conviction in Sacramento from Dec. 7, 2021, of being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, court records say.

Sacramento police announced Monday that Escobar had been arrested in West Sacramento with help from the Yolo County Regional SWAT team following the 12:45 a.m. Sunday shooting near 28th and J streets that left Alfonso Martinez Jr., 34, of Elk Grove dead.

The shooting apparently stemmed from a disturbance at the BarWest sports bar , and police said Escobar was being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

However, court records show Escobar was charged by prosecutors only with the firearms charge Tuesday, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard said he could not comment on a pending case.

“My ethical obligations prevent me from commenting on a pending case at this time,” Norgaard said.

Police are see. on J Street between 27th and 28th streets Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, following a shooting in the midtown section of Sacramento, Calif. One person was killed in the shooting along a popular block just before 1 a.m. Daniel Hunt/dhunt@sacbee.com