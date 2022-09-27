Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Putnam School Board To Gather New Park View 5-8 Estimates From Subcontractors
Putnam County School Board working to gather new cost estimates from subcontractors for the new Park View School’s desired 5th-8th grade addition. Upland Design Architect Kim Chamberlain said there is no deadline to decide on moving forward with that project, but it should be done sooner than later. “At...
WDEF
Hamilton County announces deal raising Sheriff’s Office starting pay
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County leaders have worked out a deal to give a pay-raise to new deputies in the Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett, County Mayor Weston Wamp and Commissioner Chip Baker worked out the deal. Beginning next week, starting pay for sworn employees will be $50,000.
thunder1320.com
First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th
The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM. The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers...
newstalk941.com
Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible
A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone
Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
newstalk941.com
Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid
Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
Sidelines
57 Years of Friendship and Quality Service: People of Winchester will Miss Jane Smith
On South College Street in Winchester, sandwiched between a convenience store and a pet groomer, is Jane’s Hair Salon. To many passersby, the location might be mistaken as just another gas fill-up spot, but to the patrons of the salon it’s been a place of friendship, memories and lots of laughter as the proprietor, Jane Smith, made customers look their best for business trips, proms and holiday parties. Her shop was a place to share accomplishments, to find a listening ear about life struggles and, yes, to delve discretely into town gossip.
newstalk941.com
White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits
White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting
The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
newstalk941.com
Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals
A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
fox17.com
Five arrested in Putnam Co. for selling, distributing dangerous drugs including fentanyl
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — U.S. Marshals and Putnam County deputies have arrested five people on various drug-related charges. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigations weeks ago. Deputies took a handful of people into custody for selling and distributing illegal drugs across the county. See their charges below.
WDEF
Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
ucbjournal.com
Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam
NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Murfreesboro residents awaiting refunds from trash company that abruptly closed
Mark Bachman paid for trash pick up for the rest of the year, and was promised a refund two weeks ago. He still hasn't received it.
5 arrested on drug charges in Putnam County
Five people were taken into custody on Wednesday by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office -- with some help from the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) -- for charges related to illegal drugs, officials said.
newstalk941.com
Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning
Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
newstalk941.com
Cumberland County Clerk’s Office Services On Pause After Leak Found In Old Courthouse
Old Cumberland Courthouse having to close its original 1905 portion due to a portion with hazardous structural integrity. Mayor Allen Foster said a leak discovery led to structural engineers recommending the closure of that part of the building which houses the County Clerk’s office. “We call ourselves lucky that...
newstalk941.com
State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday
The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
