Warren County, TN

thunder1320.com

First Coffee County Volunteer Fair to be held Saturday, Oct. 8th

The first-ever Coffee County Volunteer Recruitment Fair will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Coffee County Administrative Plaza – 1321 McArthur Street, Manchester – from 12:00 – 2:00 PM. Set up begins at 11:00 AM. The event is designed to connect non-profit organizations to volunteers...
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Retrofitting Old Park View Into Cookeville PreK Deemed Feasible

A recently-completed study found retrofitting the current Park View School to become a Cookeville PreK Center would be feasible. The project would free up an estimated 22 classroom spaces around other Cookeville campuses. Putnam County Director of Schools Corby King said the estimated cost could be just under $8 million.
COOKEVILLE, TN
County
Warren County, TN
newstalk941.com

Local Matters With Caroline Moore: The History Of Standing Stone

Rafferty and Rebekah talk about Standing Stone Day and the history in Monterey. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with Monterey Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary and Standing Stone Committee member Rebekah Beeler. The three talk about where Rafferty and Rebekah are from and how they wound up in Monterey, the history of Standing Stone and Monterey, and how Rebekah learned Cherokee and if it came naturally.
MONTEREY, TN
newstalk941.com

Overton Ambulance Service Takes No Action On Double-Wide Trailer Bid

Overton County Ambulance Service waiting on the next steps after receiving one bid for a double-wide trailer. Director Jim Morgan said the trailer would serve as additional office space for the building department to provide more room in the EMS service itself. “We’ve kind of outgrown what we’re in,” Morgan...
OVERTON COUNTY, TN
Sidelines

57 Years of Friendship and Quality Service: People of Winchester will Miss Jane Smith

On South College Street in Winchester, sandwiched between a convenience store and a pet groomer, is Jane’s Hair Salon. To many passersby, the location might be mistaken as just another gas fill-up spot, but to the patrons of the salon it’s been a place of friendship, memories and lots of laughter as the proprietor, Jane Smith, made customers look their best for business trips, proms and holiday parties. Her shop was a place to share accomplishments, to find a listening ear about life struggles and, yes, to delve discretely into town gossip.
WINCHESTER, TN
newstalk941.com

White Co Hires Building Inspector For In-House Building Permits

White County has hired a new building codes enforcer in its next step to provide building permit services locally. County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson said Brett Nash will be the county’s Residential Building Inspector. Robinson said before, the state issued permits. “Those vendors quit issuing that, so we had...
WHITE COUNTY, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Approves Man Hole Project In Special Called Meeting

The Sparta Board of Aldermen approved a manhole project as the city tries to lift its sewer moratorium. Public Works Director Dillard Quick said the $60,000 project would improve overflow issues along Highway 111 near Mose Drive. “Once the water table rises, there is a constant amount of water going...
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

Sparta Sewer Moratorium Impacting Local Property Deals

A Sparta citizen voiced concerns to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen Thursday night over the city’s imposed sewer moratorium. Former Mayor Jeff Young allegedly signed the moratorium without the Board’s knowledge before he left office. Resident Ken Bullis said he has a piece of property that he...
SPARTA, TN
WDEF

Humane Society Warns Owners about Ongoing Canine Flu Outbreak

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Humane Educational Society is warning pet owners about an ongoing strain of canine flu that is causing many dogs at their shelter to get sick. Canine flu causes several symptoms in dogs including a cough that sounds like a goose honk, sneezing, and a lack of energy among other symptoms. Rebecca Bryan, executive director at the Humane Society, says that there are two strains of canine flu, H3N2 influenza and influenza A, that they have detected at the Humane Educational Society.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
ucbjournal.com

Corps of Engineers Award $91,250,000 For Spillway Gates Replacement Project on Center Hill Dam

NASHVILLE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District awarded a $91,250,000 contract today to American Bridge Company for the Center Hill Dam Spillway Gates Replacement Project. Center Hill Dam is located on the Caney Fork River in Lancaster, Tennessee. The dam forms Center Hill Lake, which covers parts of DeKalb, Putman, White and Warren Counties. It controls the runoff from a drainage area of 2,174 square miles.
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

First Responders Event in Shelbyville

Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
SHELBYVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

Avery Trace Middle School On Lockdown Thursday Morning

Avery Trace Middle School is on lockdown as of 8:40 Thursday morning after a report of a suspicious person was seen walking around the school with what appeared to be a gun. The School Resource Officer, city police, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office canvassed the area, and at this time there is no evidence found. Authorities have cleared the outside of Avery Trace.
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

State Picking Up Hazardous Waste In Cumberland Co Saturday

The state will stop by Cumberland County Saturday to pick up your hazardous household waste. Cumberland County Litter Supervisor Carrie Smith said the event comes to the Cumberland County Community Complex from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. “They do this every year just as a courtesy for Tennessee residents,” Smith...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN

