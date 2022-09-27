ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Makes His Opinion On Washington Very Clear

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy isn't taking the Washington Commanders for granted heading into Sunday's Week 4 matchup. During a press conference on Thursday, McCarthy said he doesn't think the Commanders' late-game 24-0 deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles is a good indicator of Washington's level of competitiveness. He also doesn't expect Carson Wentz to take another nine sacks this weekend.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Washington's Uniform News

The Washington Commanders are breaking out the alternate unis for this weekend's rivalry matchup with the Cowboys. For the first time, Washington will wear its all-black getup, including black helmets. Dallas typically wears white uniforms at home, and rather than keep wearing their usual matte burgundy home jerseys, the Commanders are debuting the all-black look.
WASHINGTON, DC
Guilfordian

Is it time for the Carolina Panthers to part ways with Matt Rhule?

The Carolina Panthers head coach, Matt Rhule, has coached the Panthers since January 2020 with a 10-23-0 record. In the three years he has coached in Charlotte, has Matt Rhule made a difference within the NFL team?. A New York native who attended Penn State University, Matt Rhule found himself...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Taylor Heinicke
Alex Smith
Robert Griffin Iii
The Spun

Look: Texas Residents Are Not Happy With Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman has been a hero in Dallas for decades. But during a recent interview with WFAA ahead of this week's Monday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Giants, Aikman upset quite a few local Texans. When asked to pick between Texas-born "Whataburger" and the West Coast's "In-N-Out," Aikman...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Michael Gallup Puts on a Show in Practice

Michael Gallup shocked teammates and coaches with highlight catches in practice. Will we see the return of the Dallas wide receiver in game 4 against Washington?. Finally! The long wait may be over. After Michael Gallup tore his ACL last year (in a contract year) many fans wondered if we would ever see Michael Gallup in a Cowboys jersey again. But Jerry Jones made the decision to bring Michael Gallup back on a 5 year 62.5 million dollar contract. A ringing endorsement from Jones, especially considering who else they let go this past offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
ESPN

College football Week 5: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

A 7-2 week moves us to 19-11. I've given out three straight winners in the NFL as well in our Wednesday Head-to-Head segment, but adding that on to the official record, would be tacky. I'm many things -- tacky ain't one of them. So, we are officially 19-11. You want nine more? That's convenient -- that's how many are on the card.
Front Office Sports

Big Ten, Big 12 Could Usher Out Pac-12

As the Big Ten looks to keep expanding, some in the industry are reportedly concerned about the Pac-12’s sustainability. After announcing the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, commissioner Kevin Warren is looking to add a new media rights deal to the conference’s seven-year, $8 billion deal it struck in August, which is expected to payout an annual $75 million to each school.
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 4 of 2022

I don’t want to talk about it. Wait ... what do you mean I have to talk about it? It’s my job? Fine, okay you got me. Week 3 sucked out loud, for pretty much all of us. It’s extremely cowardly to blame anyone else for your mistakes, but I’m going to go ahead and put this one on the entire AFC for the debacle we saw. The Chiefs losing to the Colts? The Chargers getting blown out by the Jaguars? Miami beating the Bills? Sure, maybe you could have seen the Dolphins getting one over on Buffalo — but it was still a shocker.
247Sports

Buckeyes offer 2023 LB committed elsewhere

The Buckeyes have the country’s No. 4 recruiting class in the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings. It is a class that currently includes 20 commitments. At some positions for the class the Buckeyes have finished their recruiting. But they aren’t finished on the defensive line where they are looking to add at least two players to their 2023 class.
On3.com

On3 top-50 2024 prospect Adarius Hayes names top eight schools

Largo (Fla.) four-star 2024 linebacker Adarius Hayes is down to eight schools in his recruitment, he announced Thursday on Twitter. The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder included Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas A&M, UCF, Oklahoma and Notre Dame on the list. Hayes is the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2024 class,...
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets

Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
saturdaytradition.com

Robert Griffin III names Heisman frontrunners entering Week 5, includes 2 B1G standout

If a Heisman trophy-winning quarterback is telling you you can join the club, odds are you’re likely in the running for college football’s most coveted award. ESPN’s Robert Griffin III recently released his top 5 rankings for this year’s Heisman Trophy entering Week 5. No surprise, 2021 winner Bryce Young from Alabama made the list, but he isn’t the front-runner. And while Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has made the most headlines through 4 weeks, Griffin did mention 2 B1G members as potential winners as well.
