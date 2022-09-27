Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf
And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90
Jack Ging, a famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old. Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural...
readingismysuperpower.org
Author Interview (and a Giveaway!): Alicia Gilliam & the Seth Browne trilogy
Please join me in welcoming author Alicia Gilliam to the blog today to talk about her Seth Browne trilogy, including the final book Impossible Refuge!. Where’s Alicia Gilliam been hiding for the last thirty years? Apparently, God had to invest a bit more time preparing this southern girl for the writing business. She had been using her skills and talents in behind-the-scene jobs only pastor’s wives could understand. Her life was an adventure of epic proportions—without the exotic setting, adoring fans, or sensational income. Then we had a pandemic lockdown, and it was the perfect opportunity for God to finally jumpstart her writing career. She’s proud to have completed the Seth Browne Trilogy in the last two years and looks forward to whatever else God decides to do with her words in the future.
Popculture
Sara Shane, Tarzan Movie Actress, Dead at 94
Actress Sara Shane passed away this summer, her family has just announced to the public. Shane had a long and legendary career in Hollywood, including a starring role in Tarzan's Greatest Adventure with Gordon Scott in 1959. She was 94 years old when she died on July 31. Shane's family...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Yellowstone’ Trailer Breakdown: 5 Things Fans Noticed and What Those Things Mean
Yellowstone fans immediately began dissecting the trailer for Season 5 and unearthed important clues about the upcoming episodes. Here's what those clues could mean. For those just plugging back in, Season 4 of Yellowstone ended with Jamie Dutton being blackmailed into killing his birth father, by Beth Dutton. John Dutton had agreed to run for governor of Montana. Beth and Rip Wheeler got married. Kayce Dutton and his wife Monica learn they're pregnant before Kayce goes on a vision quest (what he finds is still TBA).
Comments / 0