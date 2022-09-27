ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Big Spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon

CANYON, TX
cbs7.com

Play of the Week: Crane

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our Play of the Week for the final week of September goes to Crane. The Golden Cranes break out the reverse to Carlos Garcia for the long touchdown. You can watch the play here.
CRANE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa

What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Seminole

Seminole, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers visited Seminole to face the Indians. It was Seminole’s homecoming week. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
SEMINOLE, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin vs. Lubbock Homeschool

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Rankin Red Devils defeated the Lubbock homeschool Christian Titans 62-12 on Friday night. Rankin is ranked #5 in 1A DI. Watch the video above for highlights.
RANKIN, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7: PLAY OF THE WEEK

GREENWOOD, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents

ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
ODESSA, TX
mycouriertribune.com

3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32

(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Under the White - Pool House

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist. Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair. “There’s not very many health...
MIDLAND, TX

