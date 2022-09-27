Read full article on original website
Band of the Week: Big Spring
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass
GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon
Play of the Week: Crane
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our Play of the Week for the final week of September goes to Crane. The Golden Cranes break out the reverse to Carlos Garcia for the long touchdown. You can watch the play here.
HIGHLIGHTS: Grady vs. Grandfalls-Royalty
GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Grady visited Grandfalls on Friday night in an eventual win. Watch the highlights here.
Basin Bites: Local taqueria’s famous al pastor
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Some may know Taqueria Reynosa as the taco shop turned gas station, others as the restaurant that serves up authentic tacos with mouthwatering meat, including it’s famous al pastor. “Our al pastor is what we are mainly known for. It got very popular because of our Taco Tuesdays and Taco Thursdays. […]
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Seminole
Seminole, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers visited Seminole to face the Indians. It was Seminole’s homecoming week. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin vs. Lubbock Homeschool
RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Rankin Red Devils defeated the Lubbock homeschool Christian Titans 62-12 on Friday night. Rankin is ranked #5 in 1A DI. Watch the video above for highlights.
CBS7: PLAY OF THE WEEK
Odessa Fire Rescue announces the retirement of Joey White
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After 30 years of service, Joey White, the Assistant Fire Chief of Administration, is retiring. The Odessa Fire Rescue will be hosting a retirement party in his honor on September 30th at 1:30 pm at the Central Fire Station (1100 W. 2nd St.) OFR said in...
Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
Artistic rock stacks puzzling Odessa residents
ODESSA, Texas — There's a mystery in Odessa. One that has local residents scrambling for answers. Unique works of art made by stacking rocks have appeared in parts of Odessa. But what are they and more importantly, who’s the gifted artist behind the artwork?. Near the corner of...
3 more counties want Texas to declare invasion at southern border; total at 32
(The Center Square) – Three more counties are the latest to express support for Texas declaring an invasion at the southern border, bringing the total to 32. The judge and county commissioners of Ector County, in the Permian Basin, signed a Declaration of Local State of Disaster on Sept. 27 stating the “health, safety, and welfare of Ector County residents are under an imminent threat of disaster from the unprecedented levels of illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling coming across the U.S. border from Mexico.”
Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa
ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
Under the White - Pool House
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -In 1887, Charles and Lucy White built what we know now as the White-Pool. Ector County’s oldest remaining home.. The home is simple, but very quaint and elegant. The grounds outside were pleasant and peaceful and the interior as well, was elegant but practical. Then I...
Vital Care Urgent Care host health and wellness fair
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The event was free to the public offering free medical screenings, local health vendors, giveaways and even allowing the participants to speak with a pharmacist. Marketing for Vital Care, Kayla Brown, said this was the ideal time to have this fair. “There’s not very many health...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Midland (Midland, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Midland. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in a crash that [..]
