Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson F
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
azbex.com
80 Townhomes Proposed for Peoria/County Island Site
Capital Allocation Partners has proposed an 80-unit townhome apartment development at the NEC of 73rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on a 6.23-acre Maricopa County island site in Peoria. To proceed with The Ville, the developer is seeking a rezone from rural to R4-RUPD, which allows for lot sizes of 2KSF...
azbex.com
Developers Dislike Proposed Mesa Drive-thru Rules
Commercial developers and restaurant industry representatives were heavily represented among the approximately 60 attendees of a Sept. 21 online community meeting with the Mesa Planning Division to discuss the City’s proposed zoning changes for drive-thrus. All the representatives who spoke during the meeting expressed concerns about the plan. Under...
kjzz.org
How higher housing costs impact Phoenix economic development
Thanks to grants and programs, Phoenix helped many small businesses survive COVID-19, but higher housing costs could hurt future economic development. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, Phoenix predicted 20 to 25% of the city’s small businesses would not survive, but Christine Mackay, the city’s economic development director, said the percentage turned out to be lower than originally feared.
santansun.com
Chandler takes a step toward backyard chickens OK
Rene Lopez’s time on the Chandler City Council is winding down and he’s hoping to cross off at least one more item on his “to do” list before his term ends in January. He wants Chandler residents to have the same right as nearly every other city in the Valley to raise chicken hens in their backyards. It appears a divided Council will do that by the end of this year.
East Valley Tribune
Scottsdale city manager retiring next month – kind of
Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson is stepping down next month, but he’s not going anywhere just yet. Thompson is retiring from his position on Oct. 10 but will begin a one-year stint as interim city manager. “I have my own personal reasons for this request, much of it dictated...
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
East Valley Tribune
GOP elections chief candidate defends riot attendance
The Republican candidate for secretary of state defended his attendance at the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, saying his presence there did not make him a participant. “The last time I checked, being at a place where something’s happening is not illegal,’’ said Mark Finchem. During a half-hour...
statepress.com
Multiple students moved out of Palo Verde East due to facility issues
Multiple student residents of the Palo Verde East dormitory on the Tempe campus have been temporarily relocated to Vista del Sol and local hotels due to facility issues. ASU spokesperson Jerry Gonzalez confirmed in an email Wednesday that 12 PVE residents were "relocated because of an air conditioner outage and or for a water leak."
buckeyeaz.gov
Buckeye expanding business hours on Fridays
To better serve our residents, hours at Buckeye City Hall are expanding to Fridays beginning the week of Oct. 10. Lobby hours and phone lines for Customer Services counters in Utility Billing, Development Services and Engineering will change to traditional work week hours, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
scottsdale.org
Scottsdale forbids HOA overseeding mandates
Scottsdale officials say the city is believed to be the first in Arizona to forbid homeowners associations from mandating overseeding in their communities. Scottsdale City Council approved a code amendment Sept. 19 that forbids HOA overseeding mandates and a city spokesman said the move gives homeowners “an effective way to save thousands of gallons of water per property.”
Goodyear economic development director resigns amid abusive behavior allegations
The city of Goodyear's economic development director resigned in late August after she was placed on administrative leave amid allegations of bullying and negligence of job duties.
arizonasuntimes.com
As Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Alleges Maricopa County Broke the Law in the 2022 Primary Election, Groups Launch Drop Box-Watching Operations
The Arizona Legislature was unable to get a bill passed this year clearly banning unmonitored absentee ballot drop boxes, so local activists are organizing schedules of volunteers to watch them, concerned after reports of unusual activity during the primary election this year. Existing law, A.R.S. 16-1005(E), prohibits absentee ballot drop boxes operated by entities other than the government, but legal disputes remain over how much the government is required to monitor them.
Phoenix New Times
'Pseudo-Apocalyptic Bullshit': Arizona Students Walk Out Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws
As the sixth period bell rang out at Hamilton High School in Chandler on Thursday, more than a hundred students skipped class and walked out the front doors. The students — led by 16-year-old Hamilton junior Dawn Shim — were protesting two laws that took effect in Arizona on September 24 that they said target LGBTQ youth. They marched, some with bullhorns, to the Chandler Public Library next door and gathered on the lawn.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Attorney Says She Won’t Prosecute Women Who Have Abortions
Will Maricopa County prosecute women who have abortions under the state’s old abortion ban?. Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell posted a video on Facebook Tuesday clarifying Arizona state law regarding abortion and that she will not prosecute women who have the procedures. “I know this is a highly emotionally...
Young students are leaving Mesa Public Schools. Officials are trying to figure out why
MESA, Ariz. — One of Arizona's largest school districts has lost 17% of its kindergartners over the last three years, which has forced administrators to begin assessing how they should efficiently utilize its many campuses. New data shared by Mesa Public Schools indicate the district is continuing to lose...
More and more residents told to leave with no place to go
There were 6,574 of them in August making it another record month post-pandemic.
fox10phoenix.com
Most Phoenix residents to have new trash collection day starting Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix residents may have a new trash collection day starting Oct. 3. Around 80% of customers, particularly those living in single-family homes, will see a collection day change because of a significant increase in residents, according to City of Phoenix Deputy Public Works Director Lorizelda Stoeller. "There’s been...
kjzz.org
Phoenix has approved Vision Zero for pedestrian safety. Here's how it's working in other cities
The Phoenix City Council earlier this month unanimously approved adopting a Vision Zero Road Safety Action Plan; the vote also came with $10 million a year to implement it. This came after the council voted against implementing Vision Zero in 2019. Phoenix has a problem with traffic safety and pedestrian...
AZFamily
People in Phoenix swear less than any other major US city, study finds
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Although it may sound like a load of bull, apparently people in Phoenix don’t swear that much. A new study says the Valley of the Sun is tied with Portland for having the fewest average cuss words per day at 14, a third less than the national average, which is apparently 21. Preply, a firm that provides online language training, polled 1,500 people from 30 major U.S. locations to determine who swears the most and the least. So what city swears the most? That would be Columbus, Ohio, where people swear an average of 36 times per day. Las Vegas and Jacksonville, Florida round out the top three.
kjzz.org
Presbyterian pastor fears for future of religion as more support white Christian nationalism
With the rise of former President Donald Trump we’ve seen Christian nationalism rise too — or at least come out into the open. A poll from Politco earlier this month showed that a majority of Republicans favor declaring the United States a Christian nation. And for the Rev....
