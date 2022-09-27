ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews vs Canyon

CANYON, TX - Andrews faced Canyon in Friday night high school football action. Watch the video for highlights.
CANYON, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 Sports District 2-6A Football Preview

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 sports team Jakob Brandenburg and Jair Brooks Davis take a look at District 2-6A, and what to expect from Permian, Odessa, Midland, and Legacy. Watch the video for more.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7: PLAY OF THE WEEK

GREENWOOD, TX - CBS7 Play of the Week highlights.
GREENWOOD, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Crane vs. Odessa Compass

GREENWOOD, Texas (KOSA) - The Crane Golden Cranes defeated Odessa Compass Academy 35-0 in Friday night in Greenwood. Crane improves to 2-0 in district play. Watch the video above to see highlights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Band of the Week: Big Spring

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - This weeks battle for Band of the Week was between Big Spring and Seminole with 9,865 total votes. The Mighty Steer band from Big Spring took home the banner with over half the votes in favor of the steers. You can see the band in action...
BIG SPRING, TX
cbs7.com

Play of the Week: Crane

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our Play of the Week for the final week of September goes to Crane. The Golden Cranes break out the reverse to Carlos Garcia for the long touchdown. You can watch the play here.
CRANE, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Rankin vs. Lubbock Homeschool

RANKIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Rankin Red Devils defeated the Lubbock homeschool Christian Titans 62-12 on Friday night. Rankin is ranked #5 in 1A DI. Watch the video above for highlights.
RANKIN, TX
cbs7.com

HIGHLIGHTS: Big Spring vs. Seminole

Seminole, Texas (KOSA) - The Big Spring Steers visited Seminole to face the Indians. It was Seminole’s homecoming week. Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.
SEMINOLE, TX
cbs7.com

Eight years later, family still seeking justice in unsolved murder

MIDLAND, TX - Eight years later, family still seeking justice in unsolved murder case.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Tickets for OHS vs. PHS football game go on sale October 3rd

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa’s crosstown rival game will take place Friday, October 7th, and the sought-after tickets are going on sale soon. After a bye week for 6A schools, Ratliff is sure to be packed again as the Bronchos and Panthers battle it out under the Friday Night Lights.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Cody’s Red Balloon is set to open its first balloon shop in October

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Cody Williams, owner of Cody’s Red Balloon has always dreamed of opening his own balloon shop. Now, almost six years after starting his business, his shop is ready to open. Williams has been creating balloon designs for over 20 years now. He’s a certified balloon artist...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland man killed in Ward Co crash

WARD COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man killed in a crash Thursday in Ward County as Allan Salas, 30, of Midland. Salas died at the scene.  Around 6:30 p.m. on September 29, DPS troopers responded to the scene of the crash on Ranch to Market Road 2355, one […]
WARD COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Odessa College gets funding for phase two of James Segrest Stadium

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Soon Odessa College athletes will have a new stadium to play in as they’re moving into phase two of the new James Segrest Stadium. First Basin Credit Union made a donation to help finish the second phase and help bring new programs to Odessa College. Now...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

High school students at Trinity School Midland receiving national academic attention

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland has College Board National Recognition award recipients, commended students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program and 2023 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. These students have put in tremendous hard work and studying to receive such high academic awards. National Merit semifinalists and...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX

