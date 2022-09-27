Maryland Red Cross volunteers head to Florida for hurricane relief

It was Puerto Rico last week, and now Cuba is getting hit by a hurricane, South Florida is feeling the effects as well.

About 300 red cross volunteers from Maryland are down there now, a handful from our region.

This time of year, Red Cross deals with disasters from one coast to the other.

"We currently have people still serving in Puerto Rico, We have people addressing the Western Wild fires and missions behind the scenes to support our military and veteran community," said Misty Bruce, Executive Director of Red Cross Central Maryland.

They are evacuating some communities in Florida. If evacuations come our way, the Red Cross wants us to take it serious.

"Listen to your emergency managers, because their sole purpose is to protect and serve the communities they live in," said Bruce.

We are bound to feel the effects of hurricane season, even though the weather is fine now but, there are some things you can do even before the disaster hits.

"Download an emergency app,"Bruce states. "The red cross has a wonderful app. It will track the progress of the storm, it will show you what shelters are open."

When the heavy rain is here or possible snow in the coming months that is not the time to prepare.

"You should be able to evacuate your home at all times, and by that I mean having that plan, and having that kit," said Bruce.

Get your kit ready now, your plan in place and that "emergency" will be a lot easier to manage.

"So that should you need to evacuate, you are ready to do that," Bruce concludes.