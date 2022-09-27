ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Red Cross volunteers head to Florida for hurricane relief

By "Disco" Don Harrison
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10QshQ_0iCmdIHI00

It was Puerto Rico last week, and now Cuba is getting hit by a hurricane, South Florida is feeling the effects as well.

About 300 red cross volunteers from Maryland are down there now, a handful from our region.

This time of year, Red Cross deals with disasters from one coast to the other.

"We currently have people still serving in Puerto Rico, We have people addressing the Western Wild fires and missions behind the scenes to support our military and veteran community," said Misty Bruce, Executive Director of Red Cross Central Maryland.

They are evacuating some communities in Florida. If evacuations come our way, the Red Cross wants us to take it serious.

"Listen to your emergency managers, because their sole purpose is to protect and serve the communities they live in," said Bruce.

We are bound to feel the effects of hurricane season, even though the weather is fine now but, there are some things you can do even before the disaster hits.

"Download an emergency app,"Bruce states. "The red cross has a wonderful app. It will track the progress of the storm, it will show you what shelters are open."

When the heavy rain is here or possible snow in the coming months that is not the time to prepare.

"You should be able to evacuate your home at all times, and by that I mean having that plan, and having that kit," said Bruce.

Get your kit ready now, your plan in place and that "emergency" will be a lot easier to manage.

"So that should you need to evacuate, you are ready to do that," Bruce concludes.

Comments / 2

Related
Wbaltv.com

Remnants of Ian bring showers throughout the weekend in Maryland

The risk for scattered showers continues Saturday as remnants of Ian move through Maryland. While meteorologists are not forecasting major damage in Maryland from the storm system, central Maryland could see 1-2 inches of rain, and 2-5 inches of rain in southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Video above: Watch...
MARYLAND STATE
townandtourist.com

The 15 Best All-Inclusive Maryland Resorts (Perfect for Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Maryland is defined by stunning coastlines and quaint beach towns. The state contains several cultural and historical points that are attractive to travelers. Maryland is best known for...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Florida Government
WTOP

DC-area events canceled as remnants of Ian expected to douse region

Take your plans indoors: The D.C. area is expected to be inundated with the dregs of Ian, which is expected to bring heavy rainfall and risk of flooding over the weekend. Here’s what you need to know. Event organizers are canceling events scheduled throughout the weekend in D.C., Maryland...
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Rain from Hurricane Ian to reach Maryland this afternoon

Meteorologist Ava Marie says Hurricane Ian is heading toward South Carolina, with another landfall likely by this afternoon. The storm surge threat and severe risk will stay south of Maryland, but rain and gusty winds will develop in Maryland this afternoon. The rain will become heavier overnight, as the winds increase to gusts of 30-40 mph. The rain will taper to showers the rest of Saturday, with periods of rain continuing into early next week.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Hurricanes#The Red Cross#Charity#Maryland Red Cross
WJLA

Gov. Hogan announces Maryland preparedness efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian impact

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — As Hurricane Ian moves through the east coast Friday, the DMV region is gearing up to prepare for the possible threat it may cause. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has mapped out the state's preparedness efforts with the expectation of possible steady rain Friday through Monday, accompanied by strong wind gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
oceancity.com

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing. To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more. Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Cuba
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Wbaltv.com

Timeline for rain from Ian speeds up for Maryland

Ian is still in Florida, but its rain extends north by hundreds of miles, and it will eventually reach Maryland. || Radar | Closings/Delays | Weather Advisories | Forecast | Email Alerts | Send us your pics ||. The timeline for the rain has sped up for Maryland. Rain could...
Delaware LIVE News

Coastal flooding possible as Ian approaches Delaware

Hurricane Ian’s remnants will bring a prolonged period of cool, damp and breezy conditions to Delaware into early next week. Most of the rain will fall Friday night through Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Localized minor tidal flooding is possible Friday night along Delaware’s Atlantic coast and inland bays. Spotty minor flooding is possible during high tide ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Magic 95.9

Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland

The cool fall air is here and Friday started off pretty chilly for most of the state. If you had to head out this morning, you know you had to grab that jacket! Baltimore woke up to temperatures in the mid-50s. https://twitter.com/NWS_BaltWash/status/1575762871031578624 We should expect cloudy and gray conditions for the day with wet weather […] The post Chilly And Rainy Weekend Expected As Remnants Of Hurricane Ian Hit Maryland appeared first on 92 Q.
MARYLAND STATE
mymcmedia.org

Oct. 1 Marks Start of New Laws on Traffic, Pets, Stalking

Saturday marks the start of a new month and the enforcement of numerous new laws in Maryland. Beginning Oct. 1, drivers must move to another lane or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals and not just for police. This also is mandated when there are road flares, traffic cones and other caution signals.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Several New Laws Implemented in Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- Several new bills took effect in Maryland on Saturday, Oct. 1. There are nine new laws that were added. Senate Bill 176 requires children under the age of 2 to be secured in a rear-facing car seat and requires drivers to adhere to manufacturer specifications. Christine Nizer,...
MARYLAND STATE
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy