PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday
It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Casper College Hosting Free ‘Cinderella’s Ball’ Event on October 1st
Casper College is starting the month of October off right with a free royal event for all the local princesses (and princes). Coming up this Saturday, October 1st, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, the Casper College is hosting "Cinderella's Ball" at the Tom Empey Black Box Theatre. The event is...
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper
Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
PHOTOS: Black Smoke in Glenrock Caused by Active Fire at Black Hills Lignite Plant
There is currently an active fire at the Black Hills Lignite Plant in Glenrock, Wyoming. That's according to Converse County Emergency Management, who posted to social media that the thick, black smoke in Glenrock is due to the fire. "The Glenrock Fire Department is on scene at this active fire...
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
Vets can get Flu Shots at Drive-Thru Clinic in Casper Next Week
The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Oct. 8, from 8 to 11 a.m. and on Oct. 20, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot.
Glenrock Dinosaur Gets National Attention For Being One-Of-A-Kind And “Remarkably Intact”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Serpentisuchops pfisterae is the scientific name for the remarkably intact, 7-meter-long fossil that was found in 1995 and has been at the Paleon Museum in Glenrock for the last 15 years. But locals just call him “Harold.”. And just this...
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region
CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
Dumpster Fire Spread Because of Plastic Bags at Lignite Plant on Wednesday
Plastic bags helped spread a fire at the Black Hills Lignite plant on Wednesday. That's according to Glenrock Fire Department Chief Shon Lindsey, who told K2 Radio News that it was a series of unfortunate events that led to a fire just outside of Glenrock that produced a lot of black smoke, and a lot of worry, among residents.
Rain likely Friday, Saturday in Casper; Wyoming mountains to see several inches of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see rain begin on Thursday night, with showers then likely Friday and Saturday and possible into the new week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Across western and central Wyoming, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday and into the...
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
Lake McKenzie waters restricted as state investigates possible cyanobacterial bloom
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is restricting water access to Lake McKenzie, located off Bryan Stock Trail, due to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s ongoing investigation into a potential harmful cyanobacterial bloom in the water. As a precautionary measure, the water around Lake McKenzie has...
City of Casper planning to start passing credit, debit card service fees onto customers
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.
Rain could continue in Casper through Monday; snow expected in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could continue to see rain over the weekend and on Monday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. With showers possible across western and central Wyoming, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. With several inches expected around Yellowstone National Park, a section of the Beartooth Highway was temporarily closed on Friday morning due to the chance for hazardous driving conditions, according to Yellowstone.
Governor Gordon Talks About Women, Equality, and Mental Health
Governor Gordon was the keynote speaker on Wednesday at the connect2women conference in Casper. Did Gordon feel a little awkward being the only man at this thing?. "I'll tell you, I don't" he said. Gordon knows a thing or two about women and mental health. "I can tell you from...
