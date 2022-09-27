ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

PHOTOS: Synchronized Video Projections for Mills ‘Halloween House’ Beginning Friday

It's getting closer and closer. The Halloween season is almost upon us and, with that, will come more and more houses decorated for the occasion. We've already covered one family who put up their Halloween decorations in early September but, now, we've discovered a Mills woman who is going all out for the season, complete with a variety of decorations and video projections, complete with radio synchronization.
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap

Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
Get Your Ghost Hunt Tickets SOoON, Casper

Get ready all you ghost hunting enthusiasts, Casper has the chance to look for Casper (wha-wha-wha). If the thought of searching for paranormal activity fills you with excitement, you better mark your calendar. The Fort Caspar Museum invites you to join them for ghost investigations on October 21st, 22nd, 28th...
#Dj#Live Music#Excel Academy Hosting#Papa S Pork Chops#Dj Machelle Holloway
Black bear, grizzly bear activity increasing at lower elevations in Cody region

CASPER, Wyo. — Black bear and grizzly bear activity has been increasing at lower elevations in the Cody region, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Thursday. Increased bear activity has been observed on public and private lands along corridors of the South Fork and North Fork of the Shoshone River, the Clarks Fork River and the Greybull River, according to Luke Ellsbury, large carnivore biologist with Game and Fish.
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow

CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday

CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
City of Casper planning to start passing credit, debit card service fees onto customers

CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented a proposal to the City Council to start passing credit and debit card service fees onto customers. Currently, the city pays such service fees when customers choose to pay with credit or debit cards. The City Council indicated during Tuesday’s work session that it supports the concept of passing such fees onto customers, and a formal resolution to change the policy will be considered at a regular council meeting.
Rain could continue in Casper through Monday; snow expected in western Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could continue to see rain over the weekend and on Monday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. With showers possible across western and central Wyoming, snow is possible at higher elevations Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. With several inches expected around Yellowstone National Park, a section of the Beartooth Highway was temporarily closed on Friday morning due to the chance for hazardous driving conditions, according to Yellowstone.
