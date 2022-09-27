ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game

Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit

Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia OL, says Bulldogs have to 'play to our standard' moving forward

Tate Ratledge said Wednesday that he did not play to his standard Saturday against Kent State. The Bulldogs won semi-convincingly, but it was a little clos for their liking at points. Georgia gave up just its second and third touchdowns of the year to a struggling MAC program, as well as the most points scored by an opponent since the SEC Championship game against Alabama. Regardless of the final score, it should have never been close.
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow

JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Flowery Branch High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests

SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987

Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road

Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
