Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia football: A surprisingly bold prediction for the Missouri game
Georgia football is on the road traveling to Columbia for the second time this year, but this time it’s in Missouri as the Dawgs will finally see a night game. The Dawgs have a point to prove after the Kent State game, but Missouri will try and hang tough. Even thugh, on paper, Georgia is the better team, the Dawgs need to assert their dominance from the start and not let off the throttle. No more games. It’s trying to make teams pay with this offense and let the defense grow.
2024 five-star Asa Newell recaps Georgia official visit
Asa Newell has established himself early as one of the top prospects and players in the 2024 class, ranking as the No. 6 overall prospect amongst the juniors. With the territory of being such a highly regarded player comes coaches in hot pursuit to secure his talents and last weekend he took a big step in his recruitment by taking his first official visit to the Georgia Bulldogs.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tate Ratledge, Georgia OL, says Bulldogs have to 'play to our standard' moving forward
Tate Ratledge said Wednesday that he did not play to his standard Saturday against Kent State. The Bulldogs won semi-convincingly, but it was a little clos for their liking at points. Georgia gave up just its second and third touchdowns of the year to a struggling MAC program, as well as the most points scored by an opponent since the SEC Championship game against Alabama. Regardless of the final score, it should have never been close.
Georgia football: Week 5 upset opportunities that help the Dawgs
Georgia football takes on Missouri, but there are two SEC matchups that could really be beneficial for the Dawgs in the long run. As we’re getting deeper into the season, there will be games that benefit the Dawgs even if they aren’t playing in them. This week features...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
accesswdun.com
Football: Jefferson shuts out Winder-Barrow
JEFFERSON, Ga.— After a scoreless opening quarter, Jefferson scored four unanswered touchdowns to roll past Winder-Barrow, 28-0, at Memorial Stadium on Thursday. Max Aldridge connected with Jack Eubanks in the back of the end zone for the first of his two second-quarter touchdowns and a 7-0 Jefferson (4-2, 2-0 Region 8-5A).
accesswdun.com
Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win
MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
High School Scoreboard Show: 5 games to watch in week 7
As we head into week seven of the Georgia High School Association football season, we preview a few games that may be worth keeping an eye on this week.
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek Football
Scenes from the Central Gwinnett at Mill Creek High School Football Game on September 29, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hebron Christian stays perfect with a thriller over Oconee County
DACULA, GEORGIA – Been there, done that isn’t a phrase Hebron Christian can use as a motto in 2022. The Lions entered Thursday night’s match-up against perennial power Oconee County with a perfect 5-0 record, good enough for the best start in program history. Facing off against a Warrior team for ...
Athens, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Flowery Branch High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: “Mass timber” is new use of Georgia’s many acres of forests
SEPT. 30, 2022 | Forestry is mighty important to Georgia. With about two-thirds of the state covered in forests, Georgia has more plantation acres, more total timberland acreage and more privately-owned timberland acreage than any other state in the United States. And the forests provide 55,089 forest industry jobs. The...
Georgia judge nixes tax break for electric truck firm Rivian
ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge rejected an agreement that would have provided a huge property tax break to Rivian Automotive, clouding the upstart electric truck maker’s plans to build a plant east of Atlanta. Morgan County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell rejected what is normally a routine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Red and Black
35 years later: Remembering the Athens murders of 1987
Many things come and go in the city of Athens. College students enter and leave, businesses open and close, but one thing that has stayed constant is the vast array of beautiful homes lining the busy streets. One of these beautiful homes is a faded yellow brick house with antique...
Video captures 150 mph chase on GA 400
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — Dashcam video showed a Forsyth County sheriff’s deputy involved in a high-speed chase that lasted several minutes and reached triple digits in speeds before the suspect surrendered. Two cars were seen driving more than 100 mph, weaving in and out of traffic on Interstate...
Mysterious death of missing Athens woman was 'personal,' deputies say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff's office held a press conference on Friday to provide an update on Debbie Collier, the missing Athens woman who was found dead on Sept. 11. Officials said they do not have any information or evidence showing this was a random crime....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
Roswell commission report says residents misled by GDOT on Ga. 400 access lanes
The Georgia Department of Transportation project to build an express lanes interchange at Grimes Bridge Road is moving f...
Man shot, wounded on Tallassee Road
Athens-Clarke County Police continue their investigation into a weekend shooting: police say the 24 year-old man who was shot and wounded on Tallassee Road was taken to an Athens hospital. There was no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD…. On September 24, 2022, at approximately 5:09PM,...
Furious customer opens fire inside McDonald’s in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A McDonald’s customer is facing charges after police say he got into an argument with a woman working at the restaurant. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The man pulled out a gun, pointed it at the worker, then fired...
Comments / 0