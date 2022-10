PAVLOF HARBOR, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard rescued two boaters in stormy conditions southwest of Juneau shortly after 12:40 a.m Saturday, according to an email from the Coast Guard. A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Sitka lifted a man and a woman after their boat crashed...

JUNEAU, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO