ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, NC
State
Florida State
Fayetteville, NC
Government
State
Connecticut State
cbs17

Aftermath in the Triangle: Damage, power outage updates after Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Triangle and counties across central NC were well into seeing the impacts roll in. In total, the Triangle saw nearly 24 straight hours of rain and heavy winds, according...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Central NC schools choose to cancel or go remote ahead of storm

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday evening marked the beginning of an extended weekend for students, teachers and administrators– thanks to Ian. “I was kind of sort of anticipating that Johnston County was going to cancel school. We kind of cancel school on a whim here. But I get it. Be cautious. Of course, they [the kids] were excited,” said Jennifer Hamilton, parent.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Facvb#Cbs
Up and Coming Weekly

Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Ian pushes toward Bladen County

ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims

Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
cbs17

Fayetteville declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast. Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Sampson Independent

Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track

State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy