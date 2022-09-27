Read full article on original website
Local Fayetteville hospital and university partners to face workforce shortageHannah LeeFayetteville, NC
Denny's Is Closing These Locations Because Of Breach Of ContractBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
cbs17
Raleigh families buy supplies to prepare for Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families living in the Triangle said they wanted to get prepared and stay ahead of possible storms that may be headed to North Carolina as Hurricane Ian travels north. On Thursday, businesses like ACE Hardware noticed an uptick in customers coming in to buy emergency...
cbs17
Dozens of out-of-state crews in Raleigh to help with storm outages
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As we feel the impacts of Hurricane Ian hitting our region, thousands of people have already lost power at some point on Friday. Duke Energy welcomed help from dozens of out-of-state crews. “We’ve been preparing for Ian long before it even hit Florida,” Jeff Brooks,...
Ian pushes though Robeson County
LUMBERTON — Residents in the greater Robeson County area awoke to a blustery day Friday, with light rain falling ahead of Hurricane Ian&
Ride of a lifetime: NC woman drives FEMA convoy of relief supplies to Florida
Photos from the U.S. Coast Guard flying over the city of Fort Myers in Florida show a terrifying story: Massive flooding. Neighborhoods underwater. Homes torn apart. The mayor there is telling people to stay in their homes if they can – because it's too dangerous to go outside. Meanwhile,...
cbs17
Aftermath in the Triangle: Damage, power outage updates after Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina just after 2 p.m. on Friday, the Triangle and counties across central NC were well into seeing the impacts roll in. In total, the Triangle saw nearly 24 straight hours of rain and heavy winds, according...
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
cbs17
Central NC schools choose to cancel or go remote ahead of storm
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday evening marked the beginning of an extended weekend for students, teachers and administrators– thanks to Ian. “I was kind of sort of anticipating that Johnston County was going to cancel school. We kind of cancel school on a whim here. But I get it. Be cautious. Of course, they [the kids] were excited,” said Jennifer Hamilton, parent.
WRAL
Fayetteville hotels provide support for hurricane evacuees
Florida residents traveling up Interstate 95 to flee the wrath of Hurricane Ian have a new resource to help them find available hotel rooms and other resources in the Fayetteville area. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather Leah.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville PWC in preparation mode as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Officials at Fayetteville’s public utility expect Hurricane Ian to weaken to a tropical depression before reaching North Carolina but still bring strong winds and heavy rains. In a quick rundown about preparations for the storm, the chief operating officer of the Fayetteville Public Works Commission said forecast models released...
Ian pushes toward Bladen County
ELIZABETHTOWN — While Hurricane Ian continues its march north along the East Coast, Bladen County residents and National Weather Service forecasters are preparing for the storm’s arrival here. On Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a series of watches and warnings related to Ian’s eventual arrival in...
cbs17
Glenwood Avenue floods near Lynn Road, ‘impassable’ conditions: NCDOT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The onslaught of rain Friday has flooded areas of the Triangle, including a stretch of Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, according to the NC Dept. of Transportation. Near Lynn Road, the section of Glenwood Avenue was flooded in both directions just before 10 p.m. Drivers were...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman trains to drive FEMA supplies to hurricane victims
Shakisha Brewington, originally from Fayetteville, is one of 45 drivers taking FEMA relief supplies to hurricane victims in Fort Myers. She's the only female driver in her FEMA convoy, and today she's driving an 18-wheeler on the most important ride of her life. Reporter: Gilbert BaezPhotographer: Michael JoynerWeb Editor: Heather...
wraltechwire.com
Triangle real estate markets remain hot but new report ranks Fayetteville No. 1 for sellers
RALEIGH – The best place in the nation to be looking to sell a home right now?. That’d be Fayetteville, according to a new report from real estate firm Knock. The median sale price of homes analyzed in the study was $225,000, with the median home selling after being listed on the market for seven days.
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Raleigh News & Observer
Despite 1 in 12.6 million odds, this NC man hit a Mega Millions jackpot, officials say
A North Carolina man decided to spend $2 when he stopped at a convenience store and to give it a go in a Mega Millions drawing, N.C lottery officials said Thursday. At 1 in 12.6 million, the odds were stacked against him, but his ticket matched all five white balls, scoring him a $1 million jackpot, according to a lottery news release.
cbs17
Fayetteville declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville has declared a State of Emergency Friday afternoon due to the Hurricane Ian’s impact along the coast. Mayor Mitch Colvin authorized the State of Emergency for Fayetteville at 2:45 p.m. on Friday. The emergency was declared due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, which will generate damage due to rain, winds, high water, flooding and other weather conditions.
Sampson Independent
Sampson officials ‘very watchful’ of Ian’s track
State and county officials are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian, which tore into western Cuba on Tuesday and had nothing to stop it from intensifying into a catastrophic Category 4 storm before it crashes ashore Wednesday in Florida. There, officials ordered 2.5 million people to evacuate, as Tampa and St. Petersburg were bracing for what could be their first direct hit by a major hurricane in more than a century — since 1921.
cbs17
Fayetteville city councilmember creates solution for homeless military veterans
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville city councilmember is investing her own money into a solution for the growing homelessness among military veterans. District 1 Councilwoman Kathy Jensen and her brother turned their old motel into apartments for homeless military veterans. Yadkin Villas, located just a one-third of a...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
‘This is ridiculous’: Goldsboro home not repaired 6 years after Hurricane Matthew
With Hurricane Ian’s potential to impact North Carolina this week, survivors of recent hurricanes are watching closely as they question why it’s taking so long to repair and rebuild their homes.
