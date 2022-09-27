Read full article on original website
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord City Council Candidates Speak Out On The Issues
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 1, 2022) — Candidates in Concord’s city council and city treasurer elections came together for the Chamber of Commerce forum last Wednesday. Moderator Tamara Steiner presented each candidate with a series of questions on issues important to Concord residents. The panel of candidates presented their takes on homelessness, police funding, affordable housing, the Naval Weapons Station development and more.
NBC Bay Area
Daly City Councilwoman Says Fellow Councilmember Assaulted Her at City Hall
A Daly City councilwoman said she was physically assaulted by a fellow councilmember who’s been bullying her. Juslyn Manalo said she filed a police report and may now take legal action after the incident involving Councilmember Pamela DiGiovanni that began Monday, hours before the City Council meeting. Manalo said...
richmondconfidential.org
Martha’s Vineyard meets Richmond: Mayor suggests Rydin RV dwellers park at council members’ homes
In a move reminiscent of the recent migrant stunt pulled by Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt listed the home addresses of his opponents on the City Council as “RV-friendly parking spots” in an email to advocates for the unhoused community. On Sept....
kalw.org
Richmond City Council pushes back Rydin Road encampment closure
The Richmond City Council is giving residents of the local RV encampment a little more time to figure out their next steps. The camp -- originally set to close Friday -- can stay open for those at highest risk until the end of October. But some people, like Councilmember Nathaniel...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo City Council proceeds with plan to relocate police to downtown library building
VALLEJO – The Vallejo City Council moved forward Tuesday with a plan to relocate the Vallejo Police Department headquarters from its dilapidated building on Amador Street to the John F. Kennedy Library in downtown Vallejo. No formal vote was taken by the council during its meeting as the council,...
vallejosun.com
Vallejo Chamber endorses council candidates but not for District 4
VALLEJO –The Vallejo Chamber of Commerce's Political Action Committee (ValPAC) has endorsed several candidates for the upcoming Vallejo City Council election, although declining to back any of the District 4 council candidates. ValPAC endorsed Planning Commissioner Diosdado “JR” Matulac for District 2 - North Vallejo, and healthcare administrator Peter...
pioneerpublishers.com
Summer is really over — Concord’s 2022 downtown concert series ends
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 30, 2022) — From mild June afternoons to scorching hot August evenings, Thursdays in Concord have meant music in Todos Santos Plaza. With the exception of one concert canceled by temperatures over 110 degrees, crowds have flocked to downtown Concord for the free “Music and Market” concert series. Combined with the Farmers Market, the event has been a smashing success, judging by steady attendance.
fairfield.ca.gov
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended ribbon-cutting ceremony
City of Fairfield and Travis Air Force Base officials attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new “I-80 Plane on a Stick” unique billboard on Red Top Road along I-80 on September 29. Mayor Harry T. Price opened the ceremony and thanked everyone in attendance to launch this one-of-a-kind...
multifamilybiz.com
Housing Authority of The City of Alameda Announces Opening of 92-Unit Rosefield Village Affordable Apartment Community
ALAMEDA, CA - Rosefield Village was developed by Island City Development, an affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Alameda (AHA). Rosefield Village provides 92 affordable apartment homes for families in a warm and friendly environment. The site is a prime example of how redevelopment of existing properties can provide opportunities to increase the number of affordable homes—originally, Rosefield Village property had 53 units. The 2.4-acre property is located at 727 Buena Vista Ave, in an amenity-rich neighborhood, one block from the Webster Street commercial district.
Brooke Jenkins is not the SF Dem Party’s pick for DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Brooke Jenkins, Mayor London Breed’s appointment to the position of San Francisco District Attorney after the successful recall of Chesa Boudin over the summer, was not endorsed by the city’s Democratic Party on Wednesday. That honor went to John Hamasaki, an attorney and former police commissioner, who is running to Jenkins’ […]
Livermore Police to host gun buyback event in coming weeks
LIVERMORE – The Livermore City Council on Tuesday endorsed a police-organized gun buyback program that would give gun owners $100 gift cards in exchange for firearms with no questions asked. The event would likely be hosted by a local faith-based organization and occur in October or November. The city would provide $10,000 in buyback funding for the first event. Livermore police would handle the weapons, which would be destroyed in a timely fashion, unless the gun is determined to be evidence in a crime. City staff suggested the event give police the authority to go up to $200 per weapon, based on whether it has the capacity for high-capacity destruction. Staff also suggested capping payouts for individual weapons at three per person. Additional weapons would still be accepted without payment.The police suggested gift cards be for groceries or gasoline.Any firearm would be accepted; however payment would only be made for firearms that appear to be in operable condition. Anyone would be eligible to turn in weapons, with no residency restrictions.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Library reopens after month-long closure for repairs
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 30, 2022) — The Concord library opened its doors again on Wednesday after nearly a month-long closure. While closed, they made much-needed repairs to the building’s roof. With the library once again keeping regular hours, now is a great time to get your own library...
Alleged stalker harassing women on SF streets; victims demanding action from city
An alleged stalker has been roaming the streets of San Francisco for months, targeting women - chasing, touching and even kissing them - but there hasn't been much action from the city. Now, the victims and the public are demanding the perpetrator be stopped for good.
Pinole high school responds to threat posted on social media
PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — Pinole Valley High School is investigating a threat from a post circulating on social media, the Pinole Police Department announced Friday in a Facebook post. The school is calling the post circulating on Instagram a “vague threat.” KRON On is streaming news live now The post does not specifically name Pinole […]
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
KTVZ
Bay Area sheriff’s office audit reveals 45 officers failed psychological evaluation
In Alameda County, just across the bay from San Francisco, 45 sheriff’s deputies have had their guns taken away. They’re now confined to desk duties. They cannot arrest anyone. They cannot even issue traffic citations. The department’s admission comes after an internal audit found those 45 deputies had...
pioneerpublishers.com
Clayton Police Report for September 2022
CLAYTON, CA (Oct. 1, 2022) — This report details police activity for the Clayton Police Department during the month of September, 2022. September 7 – Oakhurst Dr./Eagle Peak Ave. Minor Injury Accident. September 9 – Marsh Creek Rd./Regency Dr. Minor Injuries. Arrests. September 1 – Dublin Blvd....
KTVU FOX 2
Newly elected Alameda County sheriff says office owes deputies deemed 'unsuitable' an apology
OAKLAND, Calif. - In her first statement since KTVU revealed that more than 40 deputies were hired despite receiving "not suitable" marks on their psychological exams, Alameda County's newly elected sheriff said she promises to reexamine the "flawed" background and hiring process and that they deserve an apology. Yesenia Sanchez...
On-duty SF firefighter photographed wearing 'Let's Go Brandon' shirt, violated uniform policy
SFFD says the firefighter violated the department's uniform policy and that it immediately took action. Should political statements like this be allowed in the workplace?
