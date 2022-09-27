ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

WCJB

GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
WCJB

Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Trash services updates across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Power is being restored across North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

FEMA expands disaster aid for Florida in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

TALLAHASSEE (NSF/WCJB) -- A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the...
FLORIDA STATE

