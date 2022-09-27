Read full article on original website
WCJB
GRU crew leaves to help restore power in storm-ravaged Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities has begun assisting in restoration efforts in heavily damaged areas. Two GRU workers left to help restore power in Bartow. The group consisted of 10 line workers, a safety officer, and a mechanic. GRU also sent three electrical engineering employees to aid in...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
WCJB
Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state
THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
WCTV
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
WCJB
Easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s winds
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - The easternmost counties in North Central Florida were impacted by Ian’s strongest winds. A massive 40-foot tree was knocked down in Melrose. This happened feet away from Phillip and Sons Funeral Home. Residents said this tree has been here since the 1950s. In Interlachen and...
fox35orlando.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Dates, locations and what's accepted in your county
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Central Florida residents will be spending the weekend cleaning up debris left behind by Hurricane Ian. The storm left catastrophic flooding in several communities and downed trees and limbs in others. FOX 35 is breaking down when Central Florida counties will begin picking up your debris...
Tropical Storm Ian: Governor DeSantis meets with linemen in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City Wednesday morning to meet with linemen at the Florida Power and Light processing site. He thanked the hard-working men and women for their work and commitment to power restoration. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. “It’s in...
WCJB
Viewer photos show effects of Ian in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re getting photos from TV20 viewers showing how Ian has affected their neighborhoods. One shows flooding at a home in Satsuma in Putnam County. A viewer sent in a photo showing a downed tree on 13th Street. Another viewer, also on 13th Street, had a...
WCJB
Trash services updates across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have some updates on trash collection and drop-off services around North Central Florida. For Gainesville residents, there is no regular Friday refuse collection for city residents. On Friday there’s trash and recycling pickup only for residents whose collection normally occurs Thursdays, and was suspended due to the storm.
WCJB
Church drive for people affected by Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Bishop Ron Sanderson and Cross Point church members held a hurricane supply drive at a warehouse at Nelson’s building on Northwest 13th street. Sanderson said the pre-ordered supplies were shipped from Operation Compassion in Tennessee days before the storm and were passed out to residents. . Although...
Man jumps into St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian, currently in critical condition
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (The video above is from a previous, unrelated report) A 67-year-old man is in critical condition after jumping into the St. John’s River during Tropical Storm Ian Thursday, according to the Green Cove Springs Police Department. Around 12:43 p.m., officers say they were...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Airport operations affected as Hurricane Ian moves closer to North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several flights have been canceled at Gainesville Regional Airport. American Airlines canceled flights today and tomorrow, with plans to resume operations Friday. . Delta has canceled all flights until Friday. . As a result, the airport will be closed during severe weather.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
WCJB
Power is being restored across North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Electric utility crews are out working to restore power across North Central Florida following the storm. As of noon on Thursday, more than 6,000 customers are reporting outages in Alachua County. Marion County is reporting 9,00 outages. The most severe outages in the region are in Putnam County where nearly 13,000 people are without power.
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
WCJB
NCFL Sheriff’s deputies, firefighters head to Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement and first responders from across North Central Florida are answering the call to help in Southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian. On Friday, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken announced the Ocala Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent a hurricane response team down to Hardee County to help with search and rescue efforts and assist deputies in that county.
WCJB
University of Florida lecturer goes on rescue mission to protect his grandmother from Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Harrison Hove traveled to Venice, Florida to bring his grandmother to Gainesville for safety. He said he was not taking any chances on safety due to Ian. “A 3 hour drive down and 3 hour drive back thankfully with no traffic, I think it’s definitely worth...
WCJB
Alachua County responds to over 100 storm-related calls following Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Strong winds kept Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies busy as the storm moved through the state. Deputies say they responded to more than 100 wind-related calls. This includes 50 calls for trees in roadways, 11 reports for downed power lines and 12 traffic lights not working.
WCJB
FEMA expands disaster aid for Florida in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
TALLAHASSEE (NSF/WCJB) -- A major-disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the...
Hurricane Ian: Death Toll in the ‘Hundreds’ in a Single Florida County
Floodwaters have slowly begun to recede in various regions across Florida, a result of the Category 4 storm, Hurricane Ian. In the aftermath of the historic flooding, officials have finally begun to reveal the true extent of storm damage. Less than 24 hours after Ian made landfall, one Florida county has already reported a death toll in the “hundreds.”
