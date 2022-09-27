Read full article on original website
Related
KVUE
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
TEXAS, USA — This story was originally published in The Texas Tribune. Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio...
Uvalde victims' parents pressure Abbott on gun control ahead of governor debate
The families of some of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting challenged Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on his opposition to tougher gun laws Friday, per AP. The big picture: Following the deadliest school shooting in the state's history, the topic of gun control is likely to...
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.
KFDM-TV
BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton
AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dallasexpress.com
Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot
With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
Texas political parties react to Governor candidate debate
Democrats and Republicans had different hopes for the outcome of Friday night's governor candidate debate. One side hoping to mobilize the youth vote, the other banking on the economy to bring in ballots.
blackchronicle.com
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings
Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
This New Ad From Mi Familia Attacks Governor Abbott For Failing the Latino Community
Ad attacking Governor AbbottScreenshot from Mi Familia video. A new ad came out and attacks Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is running for re-election against Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke for the seat in Austin on November 8.
RELATED PEOPLE
blackchronicle.com
Republican candidate is rare sight for this Texas county
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just throughout the river from Mexico, close to the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of many poorest within the state. It’s additionally some of the Democratic. When was the final time a Republican ran in opposition to you, I...
Congresswoman wants DOJ to investigate shooting of migrants in Texas
“I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate a possible hate crime […] if we don’t get justice in these cases, I fear we will see more violence against migrants and communities with lots of immigrants." U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas
Click2Houston.com
Texas AG’s office sends mixed signals about whether it can fine nonprofits that pay for out-of-state abortions
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday about Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s role in enforcing the state’s abortion laws — and whether Paxton should be called to the stand to explain things himself. The lawsuit was brought by a group of nonprofits, called abortion funds, that help...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
SMU Debate Students Watch Abbott and O'Rourke Face Off in Gubernatorial Debate
On a Friday night with lots of choices, a handful of SMU students stayed on campus to see if Beto O’Rourke and Gov. Greg Abbott could stay on topic in what is likely their only televised debate. While Abbott and O’Rourke sprinted through nearly a dozen issues in 55...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Debate dials: Undecided voters will react in real time during Abbott-O’Rourke debate
Not only can you hear from the two candidates vying for the role of governor of Texas on Friday night, we’re giving you the opportunity to see how undecided voters in Texas are reacting to what’s said live during the event.
Texas will fight to block 18- to 20-year-olds from carrying handguns
Texas is gearing up to fight a judge’s ruling that the state can’t ban adults under 21 from carrying handguns, a surprising move that’s drawing anger from some gun rights groups.
CBS Austin
Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears
The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
Texas governor debate recap: Fact checking Beto, Abbott claims on immigration, taxes
Check here for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his North Texas home to avoid being served with subpoena, court record says
MCKINNEY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton fled his home in a truck driven by his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, to avoid being served a subpoena Monday, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Ernesto Martin Herrera, a...
KSAT 12
Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lawyers in an abortion lawsuit tried for days to subpoena Attorney General Ken Paxton before sending a process server to his home Monday, and notified his office that their server was there before Paxton fled in a truck driven by his wife, according to court records detailing the communication.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Gov. Abbott and Beto O’Rourke set to debate, and a controversial rail company merger (Sept. 30, 2022)
On Friday’s show: We preview tonight’s debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and his challenger, Beto O’Rourke, and discuss whether such events influence the outcome on Election Day. The debate will air at 7 p.m. on Houston’s CW Ch. 39 and here on News 88.7. Also this...
League City family in 'nightmare' situation under Texas abortion law
A pregnant woman shares her story exclusively with ABC13 after learning at 15 weeks that her baby will not survive the pregnancy, but Texas laws will not allow an abortion.
Comments / 3