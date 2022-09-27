ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Click2Houston.com

TribCast: Trouble in Ken Paxton’s office

Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew Watkins speaks with Jake Bleiberg of the Associated Press and Steve Vladeck from the University of Texas School of Law about the turmoil in the Texas attorney general’s office and its litigation success.
TEXAS STATE
KFDM-TV

BREAKING: Sheriff wins precedent-setting case against Texas AG Ken Paxton

AUSTIN — The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, the state's highest criminal court, on Wednesday denied Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's motion for a rehearing of Zena Stephens’ case, and denied all other requests from AG Ken Paxton to reinstate the indictments against her. The all-Republican Court said...
TEXAS STATE
Austin, TX
dallasexpress.com

Lt. Gov. Patrick: Remove DAs Who Release Criminals, Like Creuzot

With the general election less than two months away, campaigns are beginning to ramp up their ads to sell themselves to voters. This week, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s campaign released an ad focusing on crime and public safety. “Texans are fed up with violent crime and skyrocketing murder rates,”...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has few suggestions on preventing mass shootings

Six mass shootings have occurred in Texas throughout Gov. Greg Abbott’s 7½ years in workplace. He has supplied prayers and condemned every. The murders of 5 cops in Dallas have been “acts of cowardice.” The killing of 26 in Sutherland Springs was a “horrific act.” The highschool capturing in Santa Fe that took 10 lives was an “act of evil.” The slaying of 23 at an El Paso Walmart was a “senseless act of violence” whereas the capturing deaths of seven in Midland-Odessa three weeks later have been a “senseless and cowardly act.”
TEXAS STATE
Ken Paxton
blackchronicle.com

Republican candidate is rare sight for this Texas county

RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas — Just throughout the river from Mexico, close to the southern tip of Texas, Starr County sits as one of many poorest within the state. It’s additionally some of the Democratic. When was the final time a Republican ran in opposition to you, I...
STARR COUNTY, TX
#Texas Attorney General#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Lilith Fund#Kvue
CBS Austin

Texas voter registration numbers soar as deadline nears

The Travis County voter registrar reports the county now has 875,000 people registered to vote in time for the November 8 elections, and they're hoping to cross 900,000 by next month's deadline to register. And voter registration drives across Texas are adding to the statewide total. If you have not...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Ken Paxton’s office knew he’d be subpoenaed before he fled his home to avoid being served, emails show

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lawyers in an abortion lawsuit tried for days to subpoena Attorney General Ken Paxton before sending a process server to his home Monday, and notified his office that their server was there before Paxton fled in a truck driven by his wife, according to court records detailing the communication.
TEXAS STATE

