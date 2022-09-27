Read full article on original website
2 Senators, Republican Susan Collins and Democrat Tammy Baldwin, Pen Op-Ed to Support Marriage Equality
“Individuals in same-sex and interracial marriages need, and should have, the confidence that their marriages are legal,” they write for The Washington Post in support of the Respect for Marriage Act Two U.S. senators, Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, teamed up to write an op-ed in support of the Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) for The Washington Post. "Millions of American families have come to rely on the promise of marriage equality and the freedoms, rights and responsibilities that come with making...
Op-Ed: Once again, Gov. Reynolds proves that conservative budgeting pays off
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that Iowa’s budget will end fiscal 2022 with a $1.91 billion surplus. That follows fiscal 2021's $1.24 billion surplus. Iowa’s budget is in healthy condition because of prudent budgeting and fiscal conservative policies. Gov. Reynolds and the legislature are demonstrating that conservative fiscal policies work to create a strong economy and a healthy financial foundation.
‘Desperate move’: Dems’ Iowa Senate pick pushes back after kiss allegation
Mike Franken was giving GOP incumbent Chuck Grassley a tough challenge. Then a conservative website published a police report filed by his former campaign manager.
GOP Spending Jump In Wisconsin Senate Race Alarms Democrats
Republicans have outspent Democrats by $1.6 million in the past two weeks with early voting beginning soon.
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Hardee’s mocks Mike Lindell after he claimed the FBI took his phone at one of its Minnesota locations
The fast food restaurant chain Hardee’s took to social media to capitalise on its newfound notoriety after My Pillow CEO and ardent Donald Trump supporter Mike Lindell claimed that the FBI seized his cell phone at a Hardee’s in southern Minnesota on Tuesday. “Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits,” Hardee’s tweeted early on Wednesday morning. Now that you know we exist... you should really try our pillowy biscuits.— Hardee’s (@Hardees) September 14, 2022Contacted by Insider for a reaction to the tweet, Mr Lindell replied to the chain’s missive with: “Funny!” He later...
Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'
A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Every Republican Endorsing Democrats Over Trump Candidates in the Midterms
Several Democratic candidates in races against opponents backed by former President Donald Trump have received endorsements from Republicans ahead of the midterm elections. Prominent state-level Republicans in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Pennsylvania have so far publicly expressed support for Democrats facing Trump-backed GOP nominees. It remains to be seen...
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
CNBC
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Washington Examiner
Texas Gov. Abbott pulling away from O’Rourke thanks to abortion and border
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is pulling away from Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, aided by the support of Hispanics and the state’s opposition to abortion. In the latest Emerson College/the Hill survey, the abortion issue — recently supercharged by the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to strike down Roe v. Wade — appeared to be helping the Republican governor.
A competitive Senate race in North Carolina has Republicans worried
Sept 9 (Reuters) - In his campaign for the U.S. Senate in North Carolina, Republican candidate Ted Budd has described himself as a "conservative warrior" and a "liberal agenda crusher." But some of his fellow Republicans worry he is not fighting hard enough.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy says he knows who's behind the leaked audio capturing his criticism of Donald Trump in the immediate aftermath of the Capitol attack. And at some point, he plans to reveal who.
“I'll bring it forward,” he said. “I have it.”. Whodunnit? Washington won't easily forget the series of headache-inducing headlines that resulted for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy after the New York Times released audio recordings of his past private remarks to fellow Republicans about Donald Trump. And McCarthy...
earnthenecklace.com
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Woman gets 6 years in prison for damaging Dakota Access pipeline
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge sentenced an Arizona woman on Thursday to six years in prison for using a cutting torch to damage the Dakota Access pipeline in Iowa and setting fire to pipeline equipment in three counties in 2016 and 2017.The judge also ordered Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, to pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution together with Jessica Reznicek, a woman who helped her.Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to damage an energy facility. She admitted to helping Reznicek and others damage the pipeline in several locations in Iowa."The sentence imposed today demonstrates that any crime of domestic...
Democrats brace for life with a House GOP majority
Senate Democrats are bracing for the possibility for life under a divided government, with President Biden in office and a strong possibility of a Republican-controlled House. Democrats hope they can retain their majority in the Senate, where a number of political handicappers say the party is favored. That would give Democrats more leverage and congressional support for Biden over the next two years.
Democrats think GOP governors may torpedo Republicans with immigrant moves
Democrats say GOP governors sending migrants to liberal cities in blue states are making a political mistake, potentially turning the issue of immigration and the border into a loser for Republicans. They say sending plane- and busloads of men, women and children to unfamiliar cities with the promise of jobs...
