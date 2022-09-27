ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comcast opens free Xfinity WiFi hotspots as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Comcast announced it’s opening up a network of free Xfinity WiFi hotspots.

Comcast’s network of almost 90,000 public hotspots will be available throughout Central, North and Southwest Florida, and the Panhandle.

HOW TO GET CONNECTED:

Visit Xfinity.com/wifi for a map of public Xfinity WiFi hotspots, which are located both indoors and outdoors in places such as shopping districts, parks, and businesses.

Once you are in range of a hotspot, select the “xfinitywifi” network on a device’s list of available networks, and launch a browser. Sign-in options will appear for both Xfinity customers and non-customers.

Courtesy of: Comcast

If you are an Xfinity internet customer, you can sign in with your account credentials, and you will automatically connect to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in your range in the future.

If you are not an Xfinity internet subscriber, you need to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected.

Mobile sign-on screen
Desktop sign-on screen

“We know it’s critically important for everyone to have a means of communication at their disposal before, during and after a storm with the potential impact of Hurricane Ian,” said Amy Smith, Regional Senior Vice President for Comcast’s Florida Region. “By activating our WiFi hotspot network in Florida now before the storm, we increase the chance that more people can stay connected. It’s something we’re proud to do for our communities at a time when we all need to support each other.”

There are other simple things customers can do now to prepare and stay connected.

Start by downloading Comcast’s free mobile apps:

  • Xfinity My Account — Get updates on outages and report service interruptions.
  • Xfinity Stream — View live TV, get weather updates, and download shows and movies beforehand to watch offline in case you lose power.
  • Xfinity WiFi Hotspots — Xfinity Internet customers can access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots available nationwide.

Comcast may send text alerts to customers with information about service interruptions or with tips for restoring their services if the weather becomes extreme. To make sure their mobile phone numbers are added, customers can log in to My Account.

