WFFD fights fire on Avenue F, Monroe Street
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire near Avenue F and Monroe Street on Friday. Firefighters were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Our photographer said WFFD appears to have the blaze under control as of 4:30 p.m. This is a developing story....
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Caribfest
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a celebration of Caribbean culture. Hosted annually by the Caribbean Students Organization, Caribfest brings plenty of Caribbean pride to...
Wichita Falls officials ask residents to conserve water
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the City of Wichita Falls are asking all local water customers to begin to take steps to conserve water as lake levels continue to drop. City officials said in a press release on Thursday, September 29, 2022, that as of Monday, September 26,...
Oktoberfest Kicking Off Next Weekend Just Outside of Wichita Falls
I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog. I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?
Wichita Falls church looks to bounce back from burglary
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — New Birth Baptist Church has been a staple of the community for several decades, serving the east side of Wichita Falls for nearly 20 years. Their motto; “Not just a different church, but a church that makes a difference.”. They live out their motto...
Wichita Co. deputies arrest man for human smuggling
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man during a traffic stop on Thursday on a human smuggling charge. A deputy stopped a vehicle around 12:54 p.m. on U.S. 287 south that was traveling behind a semi-truck at an unsafe distance, according to court documents.
Severe storms move through North Texas as damage reported in Jack, Montague counties
Severe climate descended on the North Texas area Monday, spawning tornadoes that ripped open colleges and leveled houses in Jack and Montague counties northwest of Fort Worth and had a lot of the Dallas metropolitan space on excessive alert into the early night hours. In Jacksboro, each the highschool and...
Wichita Falls woman opens travel business downtown
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls gained a new business downtown while the iconic Big Blue added another tenant on Thursday, September 29, 2022. That’s when Chelsea Hadden officially cut the ribbon and opened her office for Tip Top Travel Services. In the days of websites and apps...
Fran is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Fran is a sweet dog who loves to play and wants to join your family. If you are interested in adopting our furry...
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex
It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
City of Burkburnett clarifies garbage rate increase
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - Many residents in Burkburnett woke up Thursday morning a little confused and angry after seeing a report of a drastic increase in their garbage pickup rate. It turns out that the report gave the correct numbers, but not in the correct format. They were presented incorrectly,...
Wichita Falls man sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday for manslaughter. William David Starnes, 51, took a plea deal to reduce his charge from murder to manslaughter. He reportedly assaulted a 64-year-old man, identified as William Stephens, who tried to intervene when he saw Starnes assaulting a 59-year-old woman in April of 2018.
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
Just Jeri: Once a Lawton High School Wolverine, Always a Wolverine!
I graduated from Lawton High School in 1977. I said what I said. I know I don't look - at least, to me - or feel like I have been out of high school for 45 years, but the numbers don't lie. I've had the pleasure of going back to...
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road. Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.
Family devastated after items lost in Little Bear Loop fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A family is heartbroken after a fire at Little Bear Loop, which destroyed three mobile homes. The three mobile homes that were once filled with collectibles and memories are now gone. Madonna Ferguson said the property was owned by her mother who passed away. She said...
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
Furry Friend Friday: Rottweiler Mix
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s Furry Friend Friday, so 7News visited with a Lawton Animal Welfare representative to visit this week’s adoptable pet. Taylor O’Rosky, the Field Supervisor at Lawton Animal Welfare, spoke with us about this week’s adoptable pet, a Rottweiler mix picked up as a stray, their two hearts adoption event tomorrow, and essential tips on taking care of your animals in warmer weather.
Semi catches fire on U.S. 287, traffic detoured
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Traffic on northbound U.S. 287 in Wichita Falls is being diverted after a semi-truck caught fire. The driver of the semi reportedly made it out unharmed. Our photographer on scene said he could see heavy smoke coming from the semi at U.S. 287 above Old...
