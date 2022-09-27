I think I am obligated to go to it this year since I now own a wiener dog. I will die on the hill that October is the best month of the year. I swear you have so many fun things to do in October. We have some great stuff kicking off this weekend that is pumpkin related in Texoma. What about a good old fashioned Oktoberfest?

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO