ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Autoweek.com

Polestar 3 Electric SUV Packs a Stout 510 HP, 671 LB-FT of Torque

Polestar has revealed performance specifications for the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. The burly SUV will sprint off the line with 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, along with an adaptive air suspension and active dampers keeping everything in check. Safety technology will be a key part of the model,...
CARS
metro-magazine.com

DFW Adding ENC Battery-Electric Buses

ElDorado National (California) Inc., or ENC, announced Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has ordered 22 of its 40-foot Axess CNG-powered buses and four of its new 40-foot Axess EVO-BE™ Battery Electric buses. DFW, one of the largest airports in the world, is the first carbon neutral airport in...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Via Motors#Bus Service#Electric Motors#Linus Business#Ev
maritime-executive.com

Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia

A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
ECONOMY
maritime-executive.com

China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails

China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
INDUSTRY
Phone Arena

Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks

Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
CELL PHONES
PV Tech

New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive

A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorTrend Magazine

Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra

We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year

Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
CARS
Robb Report

Lamborghini Wraps Up Aventador Production—for the Second Time

Lamborghini is saying goodbye to the Aventador again. The Italian marque announced on Monday that the final example of its 15th production model had rolled off the line at its facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. This is the second time this has happened, as production of the discontinued supercar had to be restarted earlier this year after several of the final examples sunk along with the Felicity Ace cargo ship. The final Aventador is an Ultimae Roadster finished in a unique shade of blue whipped up by the automaker’s Ad Personam personalization division. It’s destined for an unnamed buyer based in Switzerland. The...
CARS
metro-magazine.com

How Digital Infrastructure Promotes Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning

As an outcome of the Smart Cities Movement, Digital infrastructure is thought to provide great hope toward a more connected and livable urban environment. However, with the advent of new technologies, such as AI, MaaS, and digital twin models, these aspirations are coming closer to reality. What’s more, digital infrastructure is promising to deliver better outcomes related to the sustainable urban mobility planning process, or SUMPs.
TECHNOLOGY
Carscoops

Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Gets Extra EV Miles And More Trim Grades

Bentley has increased the electric-only driving range of the Bentayga Hybrid and also made the electrified powertrain available to more trim grades in the lineup. The key tech change is a new 18 kWh battery that doesn’t exactly transform the Bentayga’s zero-emissions capabilities because even in its upgraded form Bentley says it can only deliver up to 27 miles (44 km) of electric driving according to the WLTP cycle. Still, that’s 2 miles (3 km) more than the outgoing car could manage.
CARS
The Hill

Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP

Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
ECONOMY
bikepacking.com

Introducing the Ass Savers Win Wing

Made in Sweden from primarily recycled plastic, the new Ass Savers Win Wing is an ultralight clip-on mudguard that’s a little different from others we’ve seen. Find details here…. The Ass Savers Win Wing is a two-piece system with a plastic strut that attaches to the seat stays...
BICYCLES
SlashGear

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive: Living Large In The Electric GLS

Earlier this spring, I was down in Alabama hanging out with Mercedes-Benz for the German automaker's reveal of its first battery plant in the United States, opening just 25 years after the three-pointed star first descended upon the Southeastern United States with its first U.S. factory. Before spending time learning about how Mercedes will recycle lithium from its vehicles' battery packs while also eliminating the use of cobalt, though, I was taken on a brief ride around Mercedes-Benz United States International (MBUSI)'s proving grounds in a pre-production EQS. But it wasn't the sedan.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing

This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy