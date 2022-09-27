Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Polestar Automotive ($PSNY) to Reveal Electric Performance Polestar 3 SUV at Launch Event in Denmark
Polestar Automotive (NASDAQ: PSNY) will premiere its first SUV, the Polestar 3, at a launch event on October 12, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. The company says that the Polestar 3 model is a powerful, design-led electric performance SUV built on a new all-electric technology base developed by and shared with Volvo Cars.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Autoweek.com
Polestar 3 Electric SUV Packs a Stout 510 HP, 671 LB-FT of Torque
Polestar has revealed performance specifications for the upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. The burly SUV will sprint off the line with 510 hp and 671 lb-ft of torque, along with an adaptive air suspension and active dampers keeping everything in check. Safety technology will be a key part of the model,...
metro-magazine.com
DFW Adding ENC Battery-Electric Buses
ElDorado National (California) Inc., or ENC, announced Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) has ordered 22 of its 40-foot Axess CNG-powered buses and four of its new 40-foot Axess EVO-BE™ Battery Electric buses. DFW, one of the largest airports in the world, is the first carbon neutral airport in...
maritime-executive.com
Tanker Avoiding Sanctions Hits Maersk-Operated Boxship off Malaysia
A containership and an Aframax tanker collided during the early morning hours of September 28 in the busy Malacca Strait between Malaysia and Indonesia. While the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is reporting no injuries to the 45 crew on both vessels or oil leaks, questions are emerging about the identity of the tanker and its current operations.
maritime-executive.com
China Delivers First VLCC Equipped with Four Rigid Sails
China Merchants took delivery today on the first second-generation eco-friendly VLCC. The supertanker is the first to be fitted with four rigid sails as well as other energy improvements. Built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC), the vessel which is named New Aden is also the 100 crude oil tanker...
Phone Arena
Apple moved iPhone 14 production out of China in mere weeks
Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain away from China on rolling pandemic lockdowns there, as well as geopolitical headwinds between US and China, on one hand, or China and Taiwan, on the other, as that's where the headquarters of its main assembler Foxconn is located. Foxconn, however, has...
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
MotorTrend Magazine
Pagani Unveils Utopia Supercar, Successor to Zonda and Huayra
We've been waiting for Horatio Pagani's follow-up to the incredible Huayra (codenamed C9) and Zonda (C8) supercars for some time. Back in 2019, Pagani dropped some tantalizing hints about the next big thing, the C10. Pagani promised it'd pack a V-12 and even a proper manual transmission. He didn't disappoint—the C10 is now known officially as the Utopia, and it looks like nothing else on the road (except another Pagani, that is). Not only that, it indeed packs the manual we were promised (in addition to an available automated gearbox) and a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine.
US Vows To Deeper Defense Ties With India After It Slammed Biden Administration For F-16 Deal With Pakistan
The Biden administration promised to strengthen defense ties with India after a minister in the Narendra Modi government criticized the Biden administration’s $450-million package to maintain and upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets. What Happened: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked the U.S. argument that it was sending...
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
Lamborghini Wraps Up Aventador Production—for the Second Time
Lamborghini is saying goodbye to the Aventador again. The Italian marque announced on Monday that the final example of its 15th production model had rolled off the line at its facility in Sant’Agata Bolognese. This is the second time this has happened, as production of the discontinued supercar had to be restarted earlier this year after several of the final examples sunk along with the Felicity Ace cargo ship. The final Aventador is an Ultimae Roadster finished in a unique shade of blue whipped up by the automaker’s Ad Personam personalization division. It’s destined for an unnamed buyer based in Switzerland. The...
metro-magazine.com
How Digital Infrastructure Promotes Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning
As an outcome of the Smart Cities Movement, Digital infrastructure is thought to provide great hope toward a more connected and livable urban environment. However, with the advent of new technologies, such as AI, MaaS, and digital twin models, these aspirations are coming closer to reality. What’s more, digital infrastructure is promising to deliver better outcomes related to the sustainable urban mobility planning process, or SUMPs.
Carscoops
Bentley Bentayga Hybrid Gets Extra EV Miles And More Trim Grades
Bentley has increased the electric-only driving range of the Bentayga Hybrid and also made the electrified powertrain available to more trim grades in the lineup. The key tech change is a new 18 kWh battery that doesn’t exactly transform the Bentayga’s zero-emissions capabilities because even in its upgraded form Bentley says it can only deliver up to 27 miles (44 km) of electric driving according to the WLTP cycle. Still, that’s 2 miles (3 km) more than the outgoing car could manage.
Follow the first rule of strategy: Eject China from the TSP
Strategy has a significant number of rules well defined by the geniuses in its pantheon: Sunzi, Sun Bin, Alexander, Caesar, Vegetius, Machiavelli, de Saxe, Frederick the Great, Clausewitz, Jomini, Moltke, Mahan, Lenin, Tukhachevsky, Fuller, Liddle Hart, Mao, Brodie, Kahn. It would not occur to any of these great strategists to advise that the enemy should not be funded from one’s own resources. Great strategists would assume this was self-evident, just as one should not tell the enemy one’s plans.
bikepacking.com
Introducing the Ass Savers Win Wing
Made in Sweden from primarily recycled plastic, the new Ass Savers Win Wing is an ultralight clip-on mudguard that’s a little different from others we’ve seen. Find details here…. The Ass Savers Win Wing is a two-piece system with a plastic strut that attaches to the seat stays...
Digital minister aims to wrest Japan out of analog doldrums
The politician tapped to help Japan keep pace with the digital age has his work cut out for him
Is the 2019 Genesis G70 a Used Luxury Car Worth Buying?
When it comes to used luxury sedans, it can be a difficult decision. So, s the 2029 Genesis G70 really worth buying? The post Is the 2019 Genesis G70 a Used Luxury Car Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV First Drive: Living Large In The Electric GLS
Earlier this spring, I was down in Alabama hanging out with Mercedes-Benz for the German automaker's reveal of its first battery plant in the United States, opening just 25 years after the three-pointed star first descended upon the Southeastern United States with its first U.S. factory. Before spending time learning about how Mercedes will recycle lithium from its vehicles' battery packs while also eliminating the use of cobalt, though, I was taken on a brief ride around Mercedes-Benz United States International (MBUSI)'s proving grounds in a pre-production EQS. But it wasn't the sedan.
yankodesign.com
Renault’s hot hatch EV is a drifting machine Ken Block will be eyeing
This year marks the five years of Renault 5’s, and the brand has revealed just the apt set of wheels that brings a happy grin to my face. Sure, the Scenic Vision revealed earlier this year was impressive, but the French firm is stopping at nothing. The Renault R5...
