Columbia, MO

247Sports

Georgia lands Top-100 prospect Dylan James

Dylan James, the No. 95 overall prospect in the 2023 class, has committed to the Georgia Bulldogs, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-8, 195-pound power forward out of Winter Haven (Fla.) committed to Mike White and his program over schools including UCF, Georgia Tech, Iona and VCU. "I ultimately picked Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Why Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz is on the hot seat, clinging to hope and little else with No. 1 Georgia up next

ATHENS — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz surely feels his seat warming, and last Saturday’s brutal overtime loss at Auburn certainly didn’t help things. The 17-14 loss to fellow hot seat member Bryan Harsin on The Plains — a defeat that saw Missouri squander three opportunities in the final moments —wasn’t the end of the world for the 2-2 Tigers.
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Georgia football injury updates in lead-up to Missouri game

The Georgia Bulldogs return to SEC play on Saturday night with a road showdown against Missouri. With the Bulldogs’ second divisional matchup of the season closing in, head coach Kirby Smart offered several injury updates Wednesday. Smart was asked about a number of players’ statuses as the Bulldogs gear...
ATHENS, GA
KCTV 5

Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
COLUMBIA, MO
accesswdun.com

Football: Tigers score 14 in final 2:11 to rally for road win

MACON — Commerce scored 14 points in the final 2:11, aided by a key interception, to rally for a 31-26 win over First Presbyterian on the road on Thursday. Sophomore Jaiden Daniels scored on an 17-yard TD run to give the Tigers (4-2) a 24-20 lead with 2:11 left in the game. Following a Jackson Morris interception moments later, Daniels sealed the win with a 49-yard yard blast with 1:28 remaining.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

The Village Dunwoody wants to be the go-to for college football games

Founders call it “the heart of Dunwoody” — and on Thursday night, that heart will be throbbing to the beat of good live music, great food, and fine spirits. The Village Dunwoody is trying to shape itself as the hot spot for college football. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken checked it out.
DUNWOODY, GA
#College Football#American Football#Tigers#Wr#Mizzou
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Treasurer announces unclaimed property auction to be held in Columbia

Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick announced an Unclaimed Property Auction will be held on October 3 and 4 at the Hilton Garden Inn Conference Center in Columbia. An auction preview will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 2. The auction will begin at 9:00 a.m. on both Monday and Tuesday, with daily previews beginning each day at 8:00 a.m.
myozarksonline.com

Judge Awards Millions In Suit Against St. Robert Estate And Eldon Company

The family of 28-year-old Zachary Patchin, from the Saint Louis area, was awarded nearly 6 million dollars in a wrongful death lawsuit in Osage County. In January of this year, Patchin of Barnhart, Missouri was killed in a crash with a box truck on Highway 50 near Linn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the truck driver, 22-year-old Kale Durr, of St. Robert, improperly switched lanes to pass a semi and collided head-on with Patchin’s pick-up truck. The box truck ran off the road, and Patchin’s pickup caught fire. Durr was also killed in the crash. Patchin’s parents and the mother of his child, born after his death, filed a lawsuit against the owners of the box truck, the Ice Cream Factory, which is based in Eldon. The suit also named the person who represented Durr’s estate. The lawsuit alleged that the Ice Cream Factory failed to ensure Durr had the proper license to operate the box truck. Judge Ryan Helfrich awarded the Patchin family nearly $6 million in damages. Almost $2 million will go to the mother of Patchin’s infant child; it will be put into a fund that will start distributing payments to the child once she turns 18. Patchin’s mother and father will each receive around $1 million. The rest will cover attorneys’ fees. The case was heard in Franklin County on a change of venue at the request of the Patchin family.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
939theeagle.com

Primary suspect in high-profile Columbia murder wants bond reduction

Family members of a Columbia man who was shot to death in August in a busy Columbia parking lot are expected to be in court Monday morning for a bond reduction hearing. 22-year-old Loyal Martell of Holts Summit is charged with first degree murder and two other felonies for the August 20 shooting death of Shavez Waage in the Moser’s parking lot on Keene. Martell, who’s jailed without bond, is asking for a bond reduction.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO

