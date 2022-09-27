Read full article on original website
Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital
Jessica Mayotte gave birth in her sleep, and her child died soon thereafter. An ongoing trial is focused on whether her health care providers upheld the necessary standard of care when they discharged her from the hospital the night before. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tragic birth at center of lawsuit against Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
iBerkshires.com
BHS Appoints General Surgeon to Fairview Hospital
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – Berkshire Health Systems has announced the appointment of Mark A. Taylor, II, MD, a General Surgeon, to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services. Taylor is accepting new patients in need of general surgery. His clinical...
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
iBerkshires.com
Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day
LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Part of National Opioid Treatment Study
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams is one of more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, that is part of a federal study on opioid prevention and recovery. "I want to very simply give this council one word to remember tonight, and that is 'heal,'" Richard Alcombright...
iBerkshires.com
PCTV to Host Video Production Training Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced its Production Training Series for the Fall 2022 season, focusing on field production and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment. The series is open to the public, and it is not required to attend every session to participate....
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
iBerkshires.com
City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
Malta-Stillwater EMS member dies unexpectedly
Malta-Stillwater EMS Emergency Medical Technician Ryan Gagliardi of Colonie has sadly passed away.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
iBerkshires.com
WCMA to Host Symposium Inspired by Mary Ann Unger
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art is pleased to announce the symposium Women Shaping Space: Feminism and Materiality, held in conjunction with the exhibition Mary Ann Unger: To Shape a Moon from Bone. This series of talks and discussions on Oct. 6 and 7 looks outward from...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
WNYT
Beloved Rensselaer neighbor gets surprise honor on national TV
It was quite the surprise this week for a beloved neighbor in Rensselaer. Ernie Mann woke up one morning to not only a crowd of his cheering neighbors, but a camera crew from The Today Show. It was all on live TV. It all started with an email to honor...
iBerkshires.com
Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
iBerkshires.com
Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee
ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
theberkshireedge.com
Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound
Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Needs Christmas Trees
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is seeking two large fir trees to decorate the downtown for the holiday season. They should be 25 to 30 feet in height. One will be placed at Monument Square and the other one at Rosenthal Square to be lighted this November. Trees...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
iBerkshires.com
Pontoosuc Lake Still Under Health Advisory
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials are reminding the public that the health advisory issued Sept. 10 regarding a potential harmful cyanobacteria bloom in Pontoosuc Lake is still in effect and continued caution is advised. Although results from analysis of samples taken from the water column are within the acceptable...
