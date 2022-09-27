ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
iBerkshires.com

BHS Appoints General Surgeon to Fairview Hospital

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA – Berkshire Health Systems has announced the appointment of Mark A. Taylor, II, MD, a General Surgeon, to the medical staff of Fairview Hospital and the provider staff of East Mountain Medical Specialty Services. Taylor is accepting new patients in need of general surgery. His clinical...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lenox Library Hosting Programs for World Mental Health Day

LENOX, Mass. — On Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, the Lenox Library will host a day devoted to mental wellness in honor of World Mental Health Day. "The 2022 WMHD theme ‘Make Mental Health & Well-Being for All a Global Priority' provides the Lenox Library with an opportunity to fulfill its mission to enhance the quality of life in our community," said Library Director Katie O'Neil. The Library will offer an array of programs and resources that support mental health and well-being for all:
LENOX, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
City
Dalton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Part of National Opioid Treatment Study

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — North Adams is one of more than a dozen communities in Massachusetts, including Pittsfield, that is part of a federal study on opioid prevention and recovery. "I want to very simply give this council one word to remember tonight, and that is 'heal,'" Richard Alcombright...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

PCTV to Host Video Production Training Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television announced its Production Training Series for the Fall 2022 season, focusing on field production and the creation of video on-location using camcorders and associated equipment. The series is open to the public, and it is not required to attend every session to participate....
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams First Friday Night Market on Oct. 7

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Eagle Street Night Market returns for First Friday on Oct. 7 from 6 to 10 p.m. "Eagle Street hosted a Night Market last year for October First Friday and it was a big success. This year's market will have a greater diversity of vendors, and the street will again be activated with projection art," said Anna Farrington, owner of Installation Space on Eagle and First Fridays organizer. "In addition, the Installation Space will be opening a show of augmented reality artwork, which will include virtual artworks on the street and in neighboring parks."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hines
iBerkshires.com

City of Pittsfield Sets Public Forum on Homelessness

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Following weeks of conversation about homelessness, the city will be holding a virtual forum with its community partners on the issue. The panel will be broadcast on Pittsfield Community Television on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. Residents with questions can submit them to mayorsoffice@cityofpittsfield.org by Oct. 6.
PITTSFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home

More than 3 weeks after the rollout of the updated shots, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report fewer than 2% of adults have actually gotten it. New specialty veterinary care hospital set to open in Northampton. Updated: 6 hours ago. There is good news for pet owners in...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

WCMA to Host Symposium Inspired by Mary Ann Unger

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College Museum of Art is pleased to announce the symposium Women Shaping Space: Feminism and Materiality, held in conjunction with the exhibition Mary Ann Unger: To Shape a Moon from Bone. This series of talks and discussions on Oct. 6 and 7 looks outward from...
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Suicide#Suicide Prevention#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Simon's Rock Opens Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — Bard College at Simon's Rock recently announced the opening of the new Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community on the college's campus on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. The Center for Equity, Inclusion, and Community (CEIC) is a campus-wide resource, with a particular focus on serving...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Community Bank Hires Branch Officers for Lenox, Lee

ADAMS, Mass. — Charles P. O’Brien, President, and CEO of Adams Community Bank, announces a new branch hire and a recent promotion. Kara Clark has been promoted to Branch Officer of the Lenox branch. Clark began with Adams Community Bank five years ago as a Customer Service Representative in Williamstown. After only two years of customer service and extensive ACB product and service knowledge, she was promoted to Assistant Branch Manager at our Park Street location.
LEE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
theberkshireedge.com

Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound

Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Needs Christmas Trees

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The city is seeking two large fir trees to decorate the downtown for the holiday season. They should be 25 to 30 feet in height. One will be placed at Monument Square and the other one at Rosenthal Square to be lighted this November. Trees...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pontoosuc Lake Still Under Health Advisory

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Local officials are reminding the public that the health advisory issued Sept. 10 regarding a potential harmful cyanobacteria bloom in Pontoosuc Lake is still in effect and continued caution is advised. Although results from analysis of samples taken from the water column are within the acceptable...
PITTSFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy