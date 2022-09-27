Read full article on original website
Related
Did Elvis Presley Live In The Kalamazoo State Hospital’s Water Tower on Asylum Lake?
Those familiar with Kalamazoo's history know about Asylum Lake, and where it got its name. It was once home to the Michigan Asylum for the Insane, later named the Kalamazoo State Hospital. But while diving down the rabbit hole to learn about the asylum, I stumbled across a rumor, possibly...
No, Michigan Doesn’t Actually Have Seagulls
I moved to Michigan nearly a year ago, and it's been a little bit of an adjustment. Most of it good, but no one can possibly prepare you for the mountain of snow that gets dumped on you the first winter you spend in the mitten state. But the change...
‘I probably should have listened to you, bud’: Michiganders hunker down for Ian
FOX 17 is talking with Michiganders who are experiencing Hurricane Ian firsthand. One family from West Michigan now lives in Cape Coral and they are hunkering down for the storm.
Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food
Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening
Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
3 Covered Bridges Near West Michigan That Are Open to Vehicles and Worth the Drive
I had a realization recently: I'm "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old. There's just something about these carefully crafted bridges that harkens back to a simpler era. With peak fall colors set to hit west Michigan within the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in...
Experience Virtual Reality Like Never Before With New Free-Roam Arena in Holland, MI
Virtual Reality (VR) is not for the faint of heart! Over the last several years virtual experiences like Google's Daydream and the Oculus Quest have really brought the "metaverse", the virtual world, to home across the globe. I will be the first to admit, I don't entirely understand what the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
WWMTCw
Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
83-year-old Right to Life volunteer shot while canvassing described as ‘very strong lady’’
IONIA COUNTY, MI -- An 83-year-old Right to Life volunteer allegedly shot while passing out pamphlets is described by others in the organization as “a very strong lady.”. The woman was shot in the shoulder while going door-to-door, talking with people about Proposal 3 on the Michigan ballot. “She’s...
I Just Found The Weirdest Video About Kalamazoo Ever
Ok folks, this one has me completely baffled. Searching YouTube this morning I came across a video called Mr. Kalamazoo and it almost made by brain explode out of my head. I've been sitting here for twenty minutes now trying to wrap my head around what I just watched, so I want some help with this one. The video has clips from King of the Hill, Pulp Fiction, DragonBall, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Regular Show, and a Spanish dub of two different Fresh Prince of Bel Aire episodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parents can get free Pack n' Plays and car seats through West MI organization
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible parents in Kent County can receive a free Pack n' Play and car seat through Family Futures. It's part of an initiative during National Baby Safety Month. "Two to three babies die every day due to unsafe sleep-related causes in Michigan," said Blakelee Dunkleberg,...
Michigan election worker charged for ‘incredibly alarming’ incident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – An election worker in the Grand Rapids area was charged with two crimes after a witness reported seeing him place a USB flash drive into an electronic poll book at the close of the Aug. 2 primary. Authorities say the incident had no impact on election results in a Gaines […]
A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event
I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
WNDU
New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo
I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
lanthorn.com
Drugging incidents in Grand Rapids clubs spark concern among GV community
Following a Facebook post from a Grand Valley State University student claiming that three of her friends had been drugged while at a bar in downtown Grand Rapids, students and community members have been on increased alert. The post described the women as being careful and keeping an eye on...
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?
This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
Grand Rapids Man Arrested After Attempting to Cash Suspicious Check in Leelanau County
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested after trying to cash a check that was believed to be fake in Suttons Bay, according to Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to a Fifth Third Bank on Sept. 23 and made contact with the employees and the suspect. The initial investigation determined the check was fictitious in nature.
1049 The Edge
Battle Creek, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1049theedge.com
Comments / 0