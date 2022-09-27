ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Kalamazoo’s Favorite Spots For Fantastic Indian Food

Indian food seems to be one of those divisive dishes-- you either love it or you hate it. Characterized by fragrant basmati rice, dried spices, and naan flatbread these customary dishes are full of flavor and fantastically filling. When in and around the Kalamazoo area, where do the locals go...
Cookies Restaurant In Kalamazoo Reopening

Just a few weeks ago, I wrote about the delicious cookies soul food restaurant temporarily closing down. The restaurant cited overwhelming support and covid as factors in its short closure, saying how the conditions set them back a little bit and they needed time to reevaluate themselves. They said they were heading into the lab to make changes so they can continue to provide for the people of Kalamazoo.
The Grand Rapids Press

Detroit Wing Company to hold grand opening for second Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Wing lovers in West Michigan will have a chance to feast on discounted wings at the newest Detroit Wing Company location in Grand Rapids on Saturday. In celebration of its grand opening on Oct. 1 at 2500 East Beltline Ave. SE, the business is offering 40% off boneless wings and 25% off traditional wings all day. The restaurant officially opened Sept. 18 to a group of wing fans and new customers.
WWMTCw

Juvenile lifer gets resentence for 1999 murders, arson of Battle Creek spa

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A judge wiped away the sentence of a Battle Creek man who was sent to prison for life in the 1999 rape and murder of two Battle Creek spa workers. Chavez Hall, 39, could be released as soon as 2024, according to a new sentence handed down in Calhoun County Circuit Court Wednesday. Hall has served 23 years in prison.
I Just Found The Weirdest Video About Kalamazoo Ever

Ok folks, this one has me completely baffled. Searching YouTube this morning I came across a video called Mr. Kalamazoo and it almost made by brain explode out of my head. I've been sitting here for twenty minutes now trying to wrap my head around what I just watched, so I want some help with this one. The video has clips from King of the Hill, Pulp Fiction, DragonBall, Ed, Edd n Eddy, Regular Show, and a Spanish dub of two different Fresh Prince of Bel Aire episodes.
100.5 The River

A Long Standing GR Inside Joke Has Become An Actual Event

I'm sure that when this word was first uttered, it was by a 12-year-old boy just minutes after the first ArtPrize was announced. But the joke is now REAL. If I had a dime for every time someone referred to ArtPrize as "FartPrize", I would most definitely be at least six dollars richer, but this year, the joke will become reality, for this Saturday, on Grand Rapids West Side, there will be an actual event called 'FartPrize'.
WNDU

New Benton Harbor rain garden unveiled to help clean Ox Creek

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Folks in Berrien County are celebrating getting back to their roots, literally. The Berrien County Drain Commission and the Southwest Michigan Planning Commission teamed up with the Meijer in Benton Harbor to take a step forward in cleaning up Ox Creek by building a new rain garden.
Greg’s Gourmet Dishes Opening In Kalamazoo

I feel like I write/talk about food ad nauseam, but how can I not? It's not only a basic necessity of life but it happens to taste really good and spark some of the best debates. Michigan, Kalamazoo, and the surrounding areas are not new to the food game, really nobody is new to the food game outside of babies. The area we reside in offers its fair share of delectable edible creations to indulge in.
What Do You Call A Person From Kalamazoo?

This question has hounded me since I've moved here. Every town or city I've lived in, it's been relatively easy to identify ourselves - Wichitan, Oklahoman (or Okie), Duncanite, Ardmoron, etc. But Kalamazoo is a different animal, and a mouthful at times. So, what do people who live here actually...
1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

