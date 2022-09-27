ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

WHSV

Staunton High School gets its first ever parent-teacher association

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School has a Parent Teacher Student Association for the first time ever. It will work directly with the school’s administration while the students are able to collect volunteer hours during association events. The group got off the ground with the help of Sami...
STAUNTON, VA
wina.com

Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County

STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
STUARTS DRAFT, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Broadway farm prepares for Ian impacts

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “Even though we have had a spectacular year for growing these crops it is sort of hitting at a bad time to damage those crops really,” farmer Jackson Lohr said. While most of the area will see rain because we have been so dry...
BROADWAY, VA
WHSV

Afton Express celebrates one year of business

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Afton Express gives rides to and from Charlottesville at the cost of $3 and the staff is excited to see what’s ahead, after the warm welcome of a first year. With stops in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, Afton Express has completed 9,000 passenger...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
WAYNESBORO, VA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
cbs19news

Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
CULPEPER, VA
Cadrene Heslop

Some Virginia Undergraduate Students To Get Up To $690 Rebate

A program aims to send back money into the hands of college students. The funds are a one-time payment. The University of Virginia (UVA) made an approval announcement. It was for a one-time $690 credit. It will go to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The rebate will erase the 4.7% tuition increase the university adopted in December 2021. (source)
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30. The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion. Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
WHSV

Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Mission homeless shelter in Staunton is finishing up renovations to its kitchen that will reopen next week. A $10,000 grant from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has allowed the shelter to install new tile flooring, replace drywall, and repaint the kitchen. “At times we’ve...
STAUNTON, VA
Virginia Business

Valley views attract scenic train tours

The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms. “So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

