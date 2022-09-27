Read full article on original website
WHSV
Staunton High School gets its first ever parent-teacher association
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton High School has a Parent Teacher Student Association for the first time ever. It will work directly with the school’s administration while the students are able to collect volunteer hours during association events. The group got off the ground with the help of Sami...
wina.com
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
WHSV
WHSV EndZone - Week 6: Staunton vs. Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton and Harrisonburg meet in week six.
WHSV
Hershey celebrates 40 years in Stuarts Draft by launching scholarship program
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - This week, The Hershey Company is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Stuarts Draft. Built in 1982 with 150 people, the facility has grown to become the second-highest producing plant in Hershey’s North American network, with over 1,500 employees and the capability to produce more than 400 million pounds of production each year.
WHSV
JMU Faculty and students working to encourage civic engagement ahead of elections
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Midterm elections are just over a month away, and staff and students at James Madison University are working to educate on the importance of using your voice. “We think about it in three ways engaged learning, community engagement, and civic engagement,” Interim Executive Director of JMU’s...
WHSV
Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition receives trail grant, expanding into Shenandoah County
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit dedicated to creating safer routes for bicyclists in the Valley just received state funding for a trail expansion in Shenandoah County. Through the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition received $240,000, to help fund the connection between Seven Bends State Park in Woodstock and the Lee District of the George Washington National Forest.
WHSV
Broadway farm prepares for Ian impacts
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - “Even though we have had a spectacular year for growing these crops it is sort of hitting at a bad time to damage those crops really,” farmer Jackson Lohr said. While most of the area will see rain because we have been so dry...
WHSV
Afton Express celebrates one year of business
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Afton Express gives rides to and from Charlottesville at the cost of $3 and the staff is excited to see what’s ahead, after the warm welcome of a first year. With stops in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro, Afton Express has completed 9,000 passenger...
WHSV
Waynesboro’s South River Greenway expansion open to walkers and riders
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The newest section of Waynesboro’s South River Greenway is officially open. The Greenway has been a work in progress since 2018. Prior to this extension, the city had 1.2 miles of trail. Now, that’s up to two miles. The latest addition to the trail connects the two sides of the city.
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WHSV
Ahead of Ian’s remnants, Valley orchard looking for volunteer harvesters
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -- The owners of Showalter’s Orchard and Greenhouse in Timberville are hoping volunteers will help save as much of their crop as possible ahead of Tropical Storm Ian’s impact in Virginia. The Rockingham County orchard is looking for people to spend time picking apples...
WHSV
Rockingham County Board of Supervisors hold public hearing for dog breeding ordinance
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County’s Board of Supervisors held public hearings after their primary meeting on Wednesday. There were six public hearings on the agenda, but one in particular, brought out the crowd. The ordinance surrounding dog breeding has been a hot topic in the county. The...
cbs19news
Four accused of fraudulently getting unemployment benefits
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Four people have been indicted on charges associated with unemployment compensation claims. According to a release, the Virginia Employment Commission reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for assistance in prosecuting fraudulent claims for unemployment. Attorney General Jason Miyares created an Unemployment Compensation Fraud...
Some Virginia Undergraduate Students To Get Up To $690 Rebate
A program aims to send back money into the hands of college students. The funds are a one-time payment. The University of Virginia (UVA) made an approval announcement. It was for a one-time $690 credit. It will go to in-state undergraduate students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The rebate will erase the 4.7% tuition increase the university adopted in December 2021. (source)
WHSV
Shenandoah Green’s third annual Climate March happening Friday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Organizers are getting ready to rally for the third annual Shenandoah Green Climate March on Friday, Sept. 30. The route starts at Mary Baldwin University, heads down Frederick Street, turns at Lewis Street, and ends at Sunset Pavilion. Shenandoah Green’s founding president thinks changing the world...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
WHSV
Valley Mission to unveil newly renovated kitchen next week
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Mission homeless shelter in Staunton is finishing up renovations to its kitchen that will reopen next week. A $10,000 grant from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank has allowed the shelter to install new tile flooring, replace drywall, and repaint the kitchen. “At times we’ve...
Virginia Business
Valley views attract scenic train tours
The views Steve Powell and his employees at Buckingham Branch Railroad see daily while riding the rails inspired him to launch the Virginia Scenic Railway. “There are a lot of people that love railroads, and we love sharing our railroad. It’s a unique way of seeing the Virginia scenery instead of riding on the interstate,” says Powell, the railroad’s president.
WHSV
CHS Students walk out of class in protest of Youngkin’s transgender policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, Sept. 28, some students at Charlottesville High School walked out of class, raising their voices in protest of Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released model policies on the treatment of transgender students in schools. They say these policies could create a dangerous environment for...
WHSV
UVA Health discusses latest COVID-19 drug trial
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A doctor with UVA Health is excited about Activ-6 drug trial. Doctor Patrick Jackson says the Activ-6 trial aims to reduce the severity and duration of coronavirus symptoms. “So the point of the Activ-6 trial is to find drugs that actually will help people feel better,...
