Local Hidden Gems in Monterey County
The icons of Monterey County are surely not-to-be-missed: A dive beneath the ocean’s surface at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, a stroll along the vibrant wildflower-shrouded central coast known as Pacific Grove’s blooming “Purple Carpet”, or a hike beneath massive coastal redwood trees in the mountains of Big Sur. And while Monterey County’s glorious beaches, top attractions and sought after restaurants are popular for good reason, there is much to be uncovered beyond these beloved favorites.
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
Northbound Highway 101 closed in south Monterey County for deadly head-on crash
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Northbound Highway 101 in south Monterey County is expected to be closed until midnight after a deadly head-on crash, Thursday afternoon. According to Caltrans, Highway 101 is closed in Underwood, between Greenfield and King City. Northbound traffic is being diverted to the exit on 1st Street in King City. Only one lane of southbound Highway 101 is opened, slowing traffic.
Beach advisory posted at Lovers Point, public told to avoid water
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — A beach advisory has been posted at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove. The advisory was posted due to high indicator bacteria found in samples taken Monday. The advisory will remain posted until new samples show that bacteria levels are safe for water contact. According to...
City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Watsonville traffic unit is still looking into what caused a car to crash into a pedestrian this past Thursday. The deadly incident, unfortunately, is all too common in the city. Watsonville ranked fourth in California compared to similar cities for pedestrian injuries and deaths. With a ranking like that, it's no The post City of Watsonville looking to curb pedestrian crashes appeared first on KION546.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salinas metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Salinas, CA metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
San Benito County Fair is back in style
TRES PINOS, Calif, (KION-TV): One more fair takes place on the Central Coast before we head into fall. The San Benito County Fair returns this weekend at the San Benito County Fairgrounds. The fair is on Friday thru Sunday. The ticket prices for all three days goes as followed. Adult tickets are $10, Seniors who The post San Benito County Fair is back in style appeared first on KION546.
Best Barbecue (2022)
700 W. Market St., Salinas (831) 758-2227, salinascitybbq.com. Barbecue purists will say that Californians should stick with what they know: the Santa Maria Grill and tri-tip. Salinas City Barbeque—yes, that lone single-family home turned barbecue pit stop on the corner of Market Street—dares to go bolder, bigger and cross-border, learning and then honoring the traditions that make up the pantheon of the classic American barbecue tradition. It means they know how to rest a brisket and get a proper smoke ring. It means they can achieve that satisfying snap on their hot link, but also pull that pork as well as any pitmaster in the Carolinas. And that, despite not staying in their lane, is how they stay the winningest in the hearts and bellies of Weekly readers.
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
Best Breakfast (2022)
300 David Ave., Monterey, (831) 372-1135; 171 S. Main St., Salinas, (831) 784-1125 firstawakenings.net. Whether you like sweet or savory, healthy or indulgent, plant-based or meaty, traditional or creative, First Awakenings has plenty of breakfast options for everyone. Their breakfast menu is one of the most expansive in the area and every item is carefully composed and created. They do eggs about a thousand different ways (an estimate, not an actual count), they do crepes, they do stacked sandwiches—classic American cooking that leaves nobody hungry.
Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Coroner's Office told KION that a 69-year-old man died following a crash on Thursday at Frazier Lake Road and Shore Road. Richard Avidano, of Hollister, was going southbound on a motorcycle on Frazier Lake Road. According to the coroner, he was struck by a vehicle turning off the The post Hollister man dead after vehicle versus motorcycle crash in Frazier Lake area appeared first on KION546.
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
Meet the candidates for Mayor of Hollister
With the Nov. 8 election rapidly approaching, this newspaper is committed to helping the voters of Hollister become as informed as possible about the candidates and issues in local races. In the City of Hollister, voters will elect their mayor and two city council members—in Districts 2 and 3. The...
After over 50 years, Gutierrez Drive-In changes ownership
SALINAS, Calif. — After over 50 years of business, Gutierrez Drive In, best known for its carnitas and seafood, will be under new ownership starting in October. The restaurant's last day of business was Monday. The Salinas restaurant was founded in the 1970s by Javier Gutierrez, a Mexican-American immigrant...
Police continue near week-long search for missing Salinas woman
Salinas police are continuing to search for a young woman who has been missing since last week. Ariel Garcia, 25, left her house in Salinas on Thursday and is believed to be in the Big Sur area, authorities said.
Best Restaurant—South County (2022)
It’s in the title. What best embodies the county’s moniker the “Salad Bowl of the World” are put in the plate and on the glass in this King City gem. The team behind The Cork & Plough know their customers and have crafted a menu that feels like a warm hug, and it changes with the seasons. That goes for their flatbreads—which may have asparagus during the spring and cauliflower during early fall—their pastas, and their remixed burgers. Of course, locally-sourced food tastes best with locally-sourced wines, which are not in short supply in South County, the epicenter of wine production in the Monterey County.
Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warns parents about dangerous rainbow fentanyl
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, the DEA announced it removed 36 million lethal doses of fentanyl across the country between May and September. The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District is warning parents to be alert for fentanyl. MPUSD said the state alerted school leaders about the concerning trend of opioid overdoses. Michelle Hamilton lost her The post Monterey Peninsula Unified School District warns parents about dangerous rainbow fentanyl appeared first on KION546.
Salinas School District Makes Major Change to Food Program
Maybe it involves mystery meat. Or ghostly canned vegetables. Or Joes so gruesome Sloppy would be a compliment. For a group of local parents with kids in the Salinas City Elementary School District, the school food situation wasn’t so much scary as it was horrifying. So they got moving...
Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
