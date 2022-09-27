ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia

(WDBJ) - UPDATE: A total of fifteen utility poles were broken within Danville Utilities’ territory. Another fifteen trees fell in street right of ways. Calvary Street, Guerrant Street and Woodberry Drive are all closed due to trees entangled with power lines. There are eight major power lines that are...
cbs19news

Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
Cheryl E Preston

Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills

Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month. For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.
WSLS

How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia

We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
WUSA

Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry

HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
BlueRidgeLife

Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
wfxrtv.com

How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
royalexaminer.com

Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail

Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
