WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
Dominion Energy restores power to thousands of customers after Virginia widespread outages
Heavy wind and rain hit Virginia on Friday, leading to thousands of power outages across the state. As of Saturday morning, Dominion energy has restored power to thousands of customers, and crews are still working on active outages.
Thousands without power in Virginia due to severe weather
With the arrival of stormy weather -- and the expected arrival of Post-tropical cyclone Ian from the South -- customers all across Virginia are experiencing power outages.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
WDBJ7.com
Thousands of customers without power across SW Virginia
(WDBJ) - UPDATE: A total of fifteen utility poles were broken within Danville Utilities’ territory. Another fifteen trees fell in street right of ways. Calvary Street, Guerrant Street and Woodberry Drive are all closed due to trees entangled with power lines. There are eight major power lines that are...
cbs19news
Weakened Ian expected to bring inches of rain to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Hurricane Ian came ashore on the western side of Florida as a strong Category 4 storm on Wednesday. Though it has significantly weakened in crossing the peninsula and it is expected to continue weakening when it turns into the Carolinas, it is still expected to bring inches of rain to much of Virginia.
WDBJ7.com
Possibility of heavy rain raises concern for far southwest Virginia
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - As Hurricane Ian moves closer to Virginia, the track could bring tropical rain to areas that have already been hit hard by flooding. That was a concern of US Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) when he spoke with reporters Thursday morning. He said the impacts of Ian...
Appalachian Power adds a second rate increase to customer's bills
Appalachian Power announces second rate hike this month. For the second time this month, a local utility is revealing it will raise rates for customers. Appalachian Power announced earlier in September that beginning on November 1, there would be a price hike for customers, adding about $20 more to their monthly bill. This amount would be for consumers who average 1000 kilowatt hours per month.
LIST: Local event cancelations and delays due to Hurricane Ian, storm’s predicted path to Virginia
Area organizations and governments are publicizing schedule changes of gatherings and events due to the wet and windy weather expected this weekend from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
WSET
'Report your outages:' Appalachian Power issues storm prep update ahead of Ian impacts
(WSET) — Appalachian Power issued a storm preparedness update on Friday afternoon. The power company said it is monitoring the path of Hurricane Ian, and preparing accordingly. Remnants from the storm could impact parts of the company’s service area starting this afternoon and into the weekend. Storm Preparation...
WSLS
How Hurricane Ian could impact gas prices in Virginia
We’ve continued to see price drops at the pump in the Commonwealth for more than 100 days. According to AAA, we’re down to $3.33 on average, which is about $0.40 under the national average. But many drivers are wondering how Hurricane Ian will impact gas prices in Virginia.
WUSA
Delta-8 THC crackdown limits Virginia's hemp industry
HILLSVILLE, Va. — Delta-8 THC is a federally legal way to get high. But now, Virginia’s attorney general is cracking down on Delta-8 THC sales citing health concerns for children. That leaves some of the state’s hemp businesses looking to move out and some are taking their jobs with them.
WSET
TRACKING HURRICANE IAN: Heavy rain in Virginia begins with first drops Friday morning
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Virginia has four days of rain ahead, and the heaviest rain now appears to be Friday and into Saturday morning. Occasional rain will also occur Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Many rain totals will be over 3 inches. TIMING. Get your outdoor plans wrapped up...
Winds From Ian To Affect Area : Wind Advisory For Parts Of Blue Ridge
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. Augusta-Nelson-Albemarle-Greene-Western Highland-Eastern Highland- Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Central Virginia Blue Ridge- Western Pendleton- Including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft,. Lovingston, Charlottesville, Stanardsville, Hightown, Monterey,. Big Meadows, Wintergreen, and Riverton. 1000 AM EDT Fri Sep 30 2022. …WIND ADVISORY...
One of West Virginia’s biggest exports is at risk, here’s why
West Virginia produces 2.2 million chickens every week, making it the state's largest agricultural export, yet a recent survey shows that a significant portion of W.Va. poultry growers are approaching retirement with no one picked out to inherit the farm after their departure.
How Hurricane Ian is impacting Virginians’ weekend plans in the Richmond area
As Hurricane Ian continues to move through the state of Florida, bringing destruction in its wake, the impacts are likely to be less devastating once it makes its way north. However, severe weather brought on by the hurricane could throw a wrench in Virginians' fall festivities this weekend.
WDBJ7.com
Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team preparing for Hurricane Ian response
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Southwest Virginia Incident Management Team is preparing for relief efforts from Hurricane Ian. The team says it has three days worth of supplies loaded in trailers ready to respond across the state if needed. Brad Wright, Program Manager for the team, says they’re monitoring the...
wfxrtv.com
How can Hurricane Ian impact Virginia’s fall foliage?
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– Fall season is among us, and many people flock to see Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains. Every year, this location is one of the hottest places to visit during peak tourism time. Why? Well, the big pull is seeing the leaves change color. However, there could...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia wants to move more goods through Port of Virginia by rail
Virginia plans to increase the use of freight rail to transport goods by partnering with the Port of Virginia, according to the draft 2022 Statewide Rail Plan published on Wednesday. Using freight services to transport goods is expected to help relieve traffic congestion, reduce carbon emissions and yield annually $2.1...
Extreme weather watches and warnings hit Virginia
As Ian begins to enter Virginia, storms are expected in many counties and cities throughout the commonwealth. As of 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Tornado watches have now been issued for three Southeast Virginia counties.
