Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO