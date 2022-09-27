ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 09/29/2022

Preseason action is in full swing as the Minnesota Wild suit up against the Dallas Stars tonight for their third preseason game. The Wild went 2-0 against the Colorado Avalanche earlier this week, while the Stars have split their games so far with a loss to the St. Louis Blues and an OT win against the Arizona Coyotes. This is the first of two meetings between these two teams this preseason, with the second game coming on Oct 8th.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Preseason Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning Preview

The Predators' first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, originally scheduled to be played in Tampa on Thursday, will now be held in Nashville due to Hurricane Ian. The puck will drop Thursday at 7 p.m. CT at Bridgestone Arena, and the preseason game between Nashville and Tampa scheduled for Friday at Bridgestone Arena remains scheduled for a 5 p.m. CT start.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
FOX Sports

Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.”
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Samuel Girard 'Free to Go' for Upcoming Season

After suffering a broken sternum in Game 3 of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against St. Louis, which sidelined the 24-year-old blueliner for the remainder of the Colorado Avalanche's eventual Stanley Cup Championship run, Girard is all healed up and ready to go for the upcoming campaign.
NHL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi could play first preseason game Saturday

Good news for the Detroit Red Wings: One of their key forwards could be back as soon as Saturday. Tyler Bertuzzi missed all but the first day of the Traverse City part of training camp, sidelined by what head coach Derek Lalonde termed a "flare up." Bertuzzi skated by himself earlier in the week, and was in good enough shape Thursday to take part in a full practice. The Wings continue their exhibition season Friday by hosting the Washington Capitals, and play at the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Stalock
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Preseason Opening Lineup Coming into View

Although it means as much as any day of practice in comparison to the regular season, the Chicago Blackhawks' lines in Tuesday's morning skate help shed light on the initial combinations that the coaching staff will test out this season. At Tuesday's morning stake, the following line combinations were in effect for Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Back with Wild, Fleury welcomes big workload as clear No. 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — With his ever-present smile, tireless approach and long list of accomplishments in the net, Marc-Andre Fleury has always embraced a heavy workload. The Minnesota Wild sure haven't shied away from leaning hard on their new — and 37-year-old — goalie. After arriving in a deadline-day trade in March and re-signing with the Wild in July, the guy everyone calls “Flower” is still fully abloom as he begins his 19th season in the NHL.
SAINT PAUL, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy