14-year-old in immediate need of liver hoping for help, donations to combat high treatment costs
HASKINS, Ohio — A northwest Ohio mom is now breaking her silence after receiving the news her daughter is in immediate need of a new liver. Jen Diaz's 14-year-old daughter, Isabella, is battling end-stage liver disease, and with no other way to fix her condition, they need financial assistance, and more importantly, a new liver for Isabella.
nbc24.com
'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots
Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
Local farmer exceeds typical yield for annual tomato harvest
FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Fall means it's harvesting season across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and farmers are picking their corn, soybeans, and tomatoes, among other crops. In Fulton County, Tommy Herr runs the fifth generation Triple H Farm. They plant 27 hundred acres of corn, soybeans, wheat,...
13abc.com
Local family turns their pain into purpose after losing their 11-year-old son to cancer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More than 10,000 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer this year. That’s according to the American Cancer Society. September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one local family has turned their pain into purpose. Jack Fineske...
thevillagereporter.com
New Pet Groomer The Paw-ffice In Wauseon Holds Ribbon Cutting
NOW OPEN … Owner’s Anna Howard and Amber Frank held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for The Paw Office off N. Shoop Ave in Wauseon. Pictured with friends and family members are owners Anna and Amber along with Groomer, Steven Pope. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A ribbon...
13abc.com
Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month the Toledo Police Department began Operation B.L.A.S.E.R, which stands for BUM −Bancroft, Upton, Monroe, Auburn/Lawrence − Area Safety Enforcement Response. TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday. However, residents of the impacted areas share a difference...
Ohio man dies while in school drop-off line, found hours later
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man’s body, parked in a vehicle at a Toledo elementary school drop-off line, went unnoticed for at least six hours, his family said. According to WTOL, Dale Garrett walked his girlfriend’s grandson into Longfellow Elementary School and then returned to his vehicle parked in the area for drop-offs on Sept. 19.
wbrc.com
Watch out for ‘check washing’ scam involving your bank account
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - You wash your hair, you wash your clothes, but did you know washing a check is a thing?. It’s no joke because it almost cost an Ohio woman thousands of dollars. People getting caught up in the scam are doing the right thing. You...
toledo.com
FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall
For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
13abc.com
Car crashes into NAPA Auto Parts
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -A local business is boarded up after a car crashed into its building, leaving major damage. The owner of NAPA Auto Parts -Armor Auto & Truck Supply said the store was empty when the car crashed into the lobby on Thursday. The owner said he thought...
13abc.com
Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
huroninsider.com
Boy accused of attempting to stab family members over Hot Wheels toy
CASTALIA – A young boy was charged with a felony Saturday after he allegedly attempted to stab his aunt, brother and cousin after the cousin refused to give him a Hot Wheels car. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Erie County Sheriff Paul...
Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month
TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian
TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
Child arrested after threatening family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
13abc.com
5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
13abc.com
Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court to begin accepting after-hours bonds for local courts
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The office of Vallie Bowman-English, Clerk of Toledo Municipal Court, will begin accepting after hours bonds for local municipal courts Friday. The Clerk will begin accepting these bonds for the municipal courts of Maumee, Oregon and Sylvania starting on Sept. 30 at 4:30 p.m. Toledo Municipal...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed
SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
