Oregon, OH

nbc24.com

'Haunted Toledo' uncovers local haunted hotspots

Chris Bores is a respected and popular local Ghost Behaviorist who has just released his latest book, 'Haunted Toledo.' Already in its second printing, this book is a rich collection of thoroughly researched locations known to be haunted here in Toledo. WGO was dying to chat more about his work...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Eyesore on Mulberry Street troubling a nearby church

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The vacant, boarded-up house on Mulberry Street has been a concern for Trinity Faith Tabernacle for years according to Church Elder Joe W. McKinney. ” They finally boarded up. One time it wasn’t boarded up, and you would see different people coming out of the house at different times. And people fear coming here parking and even going across the street,” said McKinney.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Local farmer exceeds typical yield for annual tomato harvest

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Fall means it's harvesting season across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, and farmers are picking their corn, soybeans, and tomatoes, among other crops. In Fulton County, Tommy Herr runs the fifth generation Triple H Farm. They plant 27 hundred acres of corn, soybeans, wheat,...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Pet Groomer The Paw-ffice In Wauseon Holds Ribbon Cutting

NOW OPEN … Owner’s Anna Howard and Amber Frank held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for The Paw Office off N. Shoop Ave in Wauseon. Pictured with friends and family members are owners Anna and Amber along with Groomer, Steven Pope. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A ribbon...
WAUSEON, OH
13abc.com

Community members question the effect of Operation B.L.A.S.E.R.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Earlier this month the Toledo Police Department began Operation B.L.A.S.E.R, which stands for BUM −Bancroft, Upton, Monroe, Auburn/Lawrence − Area Safety Enforcement Response. TPD released findings from the initiative, calling it a success on Wednesday. However, residents of the impacted areas share a difference...
TOLEDO, OH
toledo.com

FYE (For Your Entertainment) is Now Open at Franklin Park Mall

For your information: A new outpost of FYE — For Your Entertainment — is now open at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo. The 5,800 square-foot store features all kinds of pop culture merchandise, from specially branded candy to ubiquitous Funko Pop vinyl figurines, and a great selection of out of print and hard to find vinyl collections. A leading retailer of entertainment and pop culture merchandise, FYE offers a unique entertainment perspective through innovative and creative products that further the connection between our customer and entertainment. FYE is passionate about sharing the latest music, movies, and games in a way that fosters personalized discovery. From their mix & burn stations to their Backstage Pass customer loyalty program, they offer a one-of-a-kind relevant, personalized, comprehensive, and convenient shopping experience.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Car crashes into NAPA Auto Parts

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) -A local business is boarded up after a car crashed into its building, leaving major damage. The owner of NAPA Auto Parts -Armor Auto & Truck Supply said the store was empty when the car crashed into the lobby on Thursday. The owner said he thought...
SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH
13abc.com

Raising Cane’s set to open in Perrysburg, seeking employees

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Raising Cane’s is set to open its first restaurant in the area in a couple months. The popular chicken finger brand is set to make its official debut in Perrysburg in early November. The Perrysburg Raising Cane’s will be located at 10576 Fremont Pike in French Quarter Square.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Second Toledo postal worker held up at gunpoint this month

TOLEDO, Ohio — A United States Postal Service worker was held up at gunpoint in Toledo Thursday for the second time this month. Toledo police responded to the 2600 block of Tremainsville Road in west Toledo about 11:30 a.m. for a robbery call. A 68-year-old mail carrier told officers a man in a black ski mask pulled a gun on him while the victim was sitting in his mail truck, according to a police report.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WATCH: Waterville man in Punta Gorda during Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio — As first responders start the process of picking up the pieces of Hurricane Ian, we’re hearing from northwest Ohioans who are in Florida right now. Zach Fox is from Waterville but is in Englewood, Florida, which is about 15 minutes away from Punta Gorda. He is down there right now for business reasons and chose to wait out the storm, along with his other housemates. He said evacuation orders came later than they expected and they felt they were prepared to hunker down.
WATERVILLE, OH
13abc.com

5-year-old found in dumpster returned to mother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A five-year-old boy apparently wandered out of his apartment before being found in a dumpster, Toledo Police said Friday. According to the police report, a resident was dumping trash at the Westbrook apartments near Bancroft and I-475 when they spotted a child, barefoot and wearing only a sweater and a soiled diaper, inside.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man allegedly found sleeping in Cedar Point employee shed

SANDUSKY – A 31-year-old Akron man was arrested Sunday morning after Cedar Point staff allegedly found him sleeping shirtless in an employee shed. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when staff reported that a male was found sleeping in an employee shed at the campground and was now walking away with a blanket. Police soon located the man near Steel Vengeance, the report states.
SANDUSKY, OH

