CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Buddy Kennedy: Back in majors
Kennedy was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Friday. Kennedy, who turns 24 on the final day of the regular season, hit .261/.363/.385 with seven home runs in 93 games at Triple-A this season. He has a .626 OPS in 80 at-bats in the majors. This is the corresponding move to Ketel Marte going on the injured list, so Kennedy could see time at second base over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Trevino isn't starting Saturday against Baltimore. Trevino went 0-for-3 with a strikeout during Friday's loss to the Orioles and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Kyle Higashioka is starting behind the dish and batting eighth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Riding pine Saturday
Haniger isn't starting Saturday against Oakland. Haniger is one of several starters who will rest Saturday after the Mariners clinched a postseason berth Friday night. Sam Haggerty will take his place in right field and bat sixth.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani to make $30 million in 2023, record amount for arbitration-eligible player
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will make $30 million in 2023 after he and the team agreed to a one-year contract for next season to avoid arbitration.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Season over
Marte (undisclosed) was placed on the injured list Friday. He was originally listed as part of Friday's lineup, so it's unclear what the exact injury is, but Marte hasn't been 100 percent healthy for much of the season. Buddy Kennedy, who was recalled in a corresponding move, could get some opportunities over the final days of the season.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Done for season
The Rockies placed Blackmon on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a torn meniscus in his left knee. This trip to the injured list will end Blackmon's season early, and the 36-year-old veteran will finish 2022 with a .733 OPS -- his worst mark since 2012. There's no word yet on how long it might take him to recover, but he should be ready to go by the start of next season. To fill his spot on the active roster, Colorado reinstated Jose Iglesias (thumb) from the 10-day injured list.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Cal Raleigh: Day off Saturday
Raleigh isn't in the lineup Saturday against Oakland. Raleigh ended the Mariners' 21-year playoff drought with a walkout home run in the ninth inning Friday, and he'll retreat to the bench for a second consecutive game. Luis Torrens is starting behind the dish and batting cleanup Saturday.
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
CBS Sports
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Heads to bench
Crawford will sit Saturday against Arizona, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The Giants are all but officially eliminated from postseason contention, though the 35-year-old shortstop still finds himself playing a heavy role, starting nine straight games prior to Saturday's contest. Thairo Estrada will take his spot this time around.
CBS Sports
Angels' Griffin Canning: Expected to avoid surgery
Angels head athletic trainer Mike Frostad indicated this week that Canning (back) remains on track to avoid surgery, per MLB.com. Canning's lower-back stress fracture cost him the final seven weeks of 2021 and all of 2022, but he's still not expected to need surgery. The right-hander is slated to see a specialist in November, which should provide more clarity about a treatment plan and potential return to throwing. If Canning does in fact avoid surgery, he could be ready to pitch by spring training next season.
CBS Sports
Padres' Steven Wilson: Tabbed to open Thursday
Wilson will start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports. Wilson has a 2.88 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB across 50 innings this year, and he'll make his first career start as the opener in Thursday's series finale. The rookie right-hander is unlikely to qualify for a potential victory and should give way to the bullpen after an inning or two.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Steps out of lineup
Tovar is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. The 21-year-old started the past four games after he was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque last week, and he'll take a seat with Jose Iglesias (thumb) back from the injured list. Tovar should still see plenty of playing time over the final week of the season, and he's 4-for-14 with two walks and a run scored through his first four big-league contests.
CBS Sports
Mets' Jacob deGrom: Will start Friday
Manager Buck Showalter said deGrom's next start will come Friday in the series opener against Atlanta, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. DeGrom was originally projected to start Saturday, but he will be moved up a day and go toe-to-toe with Atlanta's ace, Max Fried. DeGrom has faced Atlanta twice this season, allowing a combined five earned runs with 21 strikeouts over 12.1 innings.
CBS Sports
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Remains out of lineup
Robinson isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs. Robinson has split time behind the dish recently and will head to the bench for the fourth time in the last six games. Austin Romine is starting at catcher and batting ninth.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Resting Saturday
Crawford isn't starting Saturday against the Athletics. The Mariners are resting several starters Saturday after clinching a postseason berth Friday night, and Crawford will head to the bench after going 1-for-14 with an RBI, two walks and three strikeouts over the last four games. Dylan Moore is starting at shortstop and leading off.
CBS Sports
Braves' William Contreras: Out of lineup Saturday
Contreras isn't starting Saturday against the Mets. Contreras went 0-for-3 with a strikeout Friday and will be excluded from the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Marcell Ozuna is serving as the designated hitter and batting seventh.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aristides Aquino: Remains on bench Friday
Aquino isn't in the lineup Friday against the Cubs. Aquino has gone just 2-for-10 with a solo home run, two walks and three strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll remain on the bench for a second consecutive matchup. TJ Friedl will shift to right field while Jake Fraley starts in left.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Heads to bench
O'Hoppe will be on the bench Thursday against Oakland. O'Hoppe was called up for the first time Wednesday and went 1-for-3 in his MLB debut. He won't make back-to-back starts just yet, with Max Stassi taking over behind the plate.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Corey Seager: Remains out of lineup
Seager (forearm) isn't starting Thursday against the Mariners. Seager has been dealing with a bruised left forearm since Tuesday and underwent X-rays that came back negative, but he'll be held out of the lineup for a second consecutive game. Josh Smith will take over at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe: Officially promoted
The Angels selected O'Hoppe's contract Wednesday. He will start at catcher against Oakland and bat eighth in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 22-year-old backstop has recorded a .961 OPS in Double-A this year and will get his first taste of major-league action as the 2022 season nears its end. It's possible he could remain the Angels' top option at catcher heading into 2023, considering how uninspiring Matt Thaiss and Max Stassi have been behind the plate this season.
