Dekalb County, GA

13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

 3 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes.

According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

DeKalb Police recently shared a photo of a man wanted for questioning regarding Crosby’s death, but they did not offer any additional details about the person.

WXIA-TV reports a woman discovered Crosby’s body in the bushes as she and her daughter were walking home from Lithonia High School. The woman reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home and had them call 911.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to WXIA.

Jamiren’s mother, Chanell Crosby, told WAGA-TV her son was a star student at DeKalb Alternative School, where he received straight A’s. He also reportedly recently joined ATL Elite Football. Jamiren was reportedly last seen Saturday, Sept. 17, at around 2 a.m. when he left to hang out with some friends.

According to WXIA, Chanell didn’t finish high school, but she was able to wear a prom dress when Jamiren invited her to a school dance in fifth grade.

She told WXIA, "I wanted him to know how important education was. Education was everything and it meant so much to teach him."

Comments / 27

Christie Solace
3d ago

My heart goes out to the mother and the rest of the family. No parent should have to lose their child so young. I will keep you in my prayers. I hope they catch the monster who did this to your baby.

Trump Donald
3d ago

Smh 😡 but why and how was he allowed to go hang out with friends at 2am🤔 something ain't right 😒

Trina Smith
2d ago

So very sad….but I know everyone has this one question. Why the hell was a 13 year old kid allowed to go out and hang with friends at 2am?

