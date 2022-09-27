13-year-old straight-A student found fatally shot in wooded area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- A 13-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide after he was found in the bushes in a wooded area near some homes.

According to DeKalb County Police, on Sept. 19, officers responded to a call at Parkway Trail regarding a deceased person. When they arrived, they found 13-year-old Jamiren Crosby dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

DeKalb Police recently shared a photo of a man wanted for questioning regarding Crosby’s death, but they did not offer any additional details about the person.

WXIA-TV reports a woman discovered Crosby’s body in the bushes as she and her daughter were walking home from Lithonia High School. The woman reportedly ran to a neighbor’s home and had them call 911.

His death was ruled a homicide, according to WXIA.

Jamiren’s mother, Chanell Crosby, told WAGA-TV her son was a star student at DeKalb Alternative School, where he received straight A’s. He also reportedly recently joined ATL Elite Football. Jamiren was reportedly last seen Saturday, Sept. 17, at around 2 a.m. when he left to hang out with some friends.

According to WXIA, Chanell didn’t finish high school, but she was able to wear a prom dress when Jamiren invited her to a school dance in fifth grade.

She told WXIA, "I wanted him to know how important education was. Education was everything and it meant so much to teach him."

