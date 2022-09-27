Read full article on original website
Human smuggling by plane, second attempt this week
Four people were arrested at the Mid-Valley Airport in Weslaco after a human smuggling attempt by plane on Sunday.
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa
EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
CBP apprehend 17 gang members this week
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seventeen gang members were arrested this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended 17 migrants near Mission. Of the 17, one was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive immigration history, CBP said in a news release. The MS-13 member was incarcerated […]
Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
Texas man gets 50 years after killing girlfriend with 33-pound cinder block
A Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2017 with a heavy cement block.
DPS: 3 Valley residents arrested, 6 migrants detained in human smuggling attempt at Weslaco airport
Authorities arrested three Valley residents and detained six migrants in a human smuggling attempt by plane at a Weslaco airport on Sunday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Desiree Love Rodarte, 21, of Weslaco, Luis Armando Lopez, 29, of Pharr, and James Martinez, 24, of McAllen are facing...
Former Edinburg CISD student arrested in Harris County after threat made against Vela High School
Police arrested a juvenile they say made a threat made against Vela High School on Thursday, according to a news release from the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Police, with the help of the FBI, located the student in Harris County and arrested him Friday, Edinburg CISD police Chief Ricardo...
Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’
Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
‘Terroristic threats’ against school district, man arrested
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said. Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday. “These […]
Edinburg police chief details ‘suicide by cop’ as Texas Rangers investigate
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala described this week’s police-involved shooting as a “classic case of suicide by cop.” Leroy Villarreal, 36, was fatally shot by Edinburg police officers on Tuesday afternoon after a tense standoff with law enforcement officers on East Rogers Road in Edinburg. When Villarreal got out of the […]
McAllen ranked in top 10 most ‘faithful’ cities in U.S., infidelity study says
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A recent dating site report ranked McAllen in the top 10 most faithful cities in the United States. A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked McAllen as the ninth most faithful city in the country. The only other Rio Grande Valley study mentioned in the study was Brownsville, […]
Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission. Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office. Both men...
Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
DPS: Mexican man attempted to grab Texas National Guard soldier's rifle near Mission
A Mexican man attempted to grab a Texas National Guard soldier's rifle as authorities apprehended a group of migrants near Mission on Monday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The soldier was helping Border Patrol in apprehending the group on South Inspiration Road near Bentsen Palm Community Park...
Police: Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco
Police arrested a man on an intoxicated manslaughter charge after a deadly crash in Weslaco Thursday night, according to a news release from the Weslaco Police Department. Clayton Wayne Neuhaus, 25, was arraigned on the second-degree felony charge Friday afternoon and received a $75,000 bond. Officers responded to the two-vehicle...
