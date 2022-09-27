ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
inforney.com

Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border

(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County Tax offices resuming normal hours

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office announced that tax offices in the county will resume normal operating hours. Hidalgo County Tax Assessor/collector Pablo Villarreal said beginning Monday, Oct. 3, seven locations will be open to the public. “I appreciate that our taxpayers understood and showed us patience as we closed our offices on Wednesdays these past […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County deputies investigate student-teacher relationship in Elsa

EDCOUCH-ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edcouch-Elsa ISD teacher has turned himself over to authorities as the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigates allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Raul Cesar Diaz, 32, was arrested Tuesday by deputies, the sheriff’s office announced Thursday. Diaz has been charged with one count of improper relationship between educator […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Hidalgo County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
County
Hidalgo County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

CBP apprehend 17 gang members this week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seventeen gang members were arrested this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended 17 migrants near Mission. Of the 17, one was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive immigration history, CBP said in a news release. The MS-13 member was incarcerated […]
MISSION, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Uvalde families make tearful pleas in Edinburg ahead of governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Families affected by the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, assembled at a press conference Friday in Edinburg, speaking in support of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke. In tearful tones, parents took turns before a microphone to talk about the 19...
EDINBURG, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#General Health#Linus Covid
kurv.com

Edinburg Police Chief Calls It A Case Of ‘Suicide By Cop’

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala is characterizing the officer shooting death of a man acting erratically this week as “suicide by cop.”. Police opened fire on 36-year-old Leroy Villareal after he got out of his pickup truck holding a makeshift shield and what appeared to be a weapon, and advanced aggressively, according to Ayala.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

‘Terroristic threats’ against school district, man arrested

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police arrested a man in connection to making “terroristic threats” against Vela High School, according to a press release sent from Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. Edinburg CISD police and FBI were able to locate the individual who emailed threats, officials said. Parents were notified about the threat on Thursday. “These […]
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ValleyCentral

Beto O’Rourke to meet with Uvalde families in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will meet in Edinburg with families of the victims in the Uvalde school shooting. Parents and families of the victims will hold a pre-debate press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss raising the minimum to purchase an assault weapon from 18 to 21, a […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies

Two 24-year-old men are facing multiple charges in connection with three separate robberies that occurred near the city of Mission. Heriberto Lozano and Heriberto Aguirre were charged Friday on charges of aggravated robbery. Aguirre also faces two charges of possession, according to the Hidalgo County sheriff’s Office. Both men...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Drunk driver sentenced after killing mom and daughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A drunk driver found guilty on two counts of intoxication manslaughter was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Tuesday after killing a mom and her daughter going out for an ice cream run. A jury from the 404th Judicial Court in Brownsville sentenced Jose Junior Lincoln to 15 years in […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Man charged with improper relationship between educator and student

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of having an improper relationship with a student. The charge stems from when Raul Diaz, 32, was a teacher at Edcouch Elsa High School, according to the sheriff's office. Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District Superintendent Greg Rodriguez said in a statement, Diaz...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy