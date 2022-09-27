Oklahoma district attorney hospitalized after being stabbed



T ulsa County, Oklahoma , District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was briefly hospitalized after allegedly being stabbed by a family member Tuesday, per his office. His daughter, Jennifer Kunzweiler, has been arrested in connection to the stabbing, according to police.

“Unfortunately today, I found myself in a situation that I hoped would never happen,” Steve Kunzweiler said in a statement after being discharged from the hospital. "Fortunately, my injuries are such that I was able to go home."



Steve Kunzweiler is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries, according to a statement from his office obtained by the Washington Examiner.

"Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was allegedly stabbed more than once by an adult family member on Tuesday afternoon. Mr. Kunzweiler was immediately taken to the hospital by emergency services. All relevant police authorities are aware of the situation and are conducting their investigations presently. Mr. Kunzweiler was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries. The entire Kunzweiler family would appreciate your prayers and concerns as they go through this struggle. They would also appreciate your concern for their privacy at this time," Steve Kunzweiler's office said.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said Tuesday that his department is currently investigating the case "like all other cases."



"Thank you to everyone who expressed concern for me and my family. I am most appreciative of the response from the Tulsa Fire Department, EMSA, the Tulsa Police Department and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office. I am also very grateful for the professionalism and care of the staff and doctors at Saint Francis Hospital in treating me for my injuries," Steve Kunzweiler continued.

Steve Kunzweiler was first elected as Tulsa County district attorney in 2014.