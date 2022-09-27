ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, ME

WGME

Portland's Question 5 would give voters full say over school budget

PORTLAND (WGME) – A plan to send school budgets directly to Portland voters without the city council is getting a lot of pushback. Right now, the city council needs to approve the school's budget. Question 5 would remove the city council and send the budget from the school board...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes

PORTLAND (BDN) -- Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist. The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic. After all but one student walked out...
WGME

Maine school bus driver charged after heated exchange with parent in Lovell

LOVELL (WGME) -- An MSAD 72 school bus driver involved in an altercation with a parent in Lovell is now criminally charged. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham has been charged with assault and driving to endanger. Cellphone and security camera video showed an altercation...
LOVELL, ME
WGME

Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act

LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Cumberland Fairgoer leaves note, money for unpaid ticket

CUMBERLAND (WGME)— A Cumberland Fair attendee who walked in without a ticket left a note and money taped to the window of one of the buildings Wednesday night. Elizabeth Tarantino, secretary of the Cumberland Fair, says Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy night, as staff were preoccupied with their numerous responsibilities, such as helping fairgoers park their vehicles.
CUMBERLAND, ME
Person
Jeff Porter
WGME

Construction on expansion to Travis Roy Ice Arena ahead of schedule

YARMOUTH (WGME) – The expansion to the Travis Roy Ice Arena at North Yarmouth Academy is ahead of schedule. The new expansion and renovations should be completed later this spring. Eventually, there will be state-of-the-art seating for fans, brand new locker rooms and a warm room for fans to watch all the games.
YARMOUTH, ME
WGME

South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
LEWISTON, ME
UMaine women's basketball ready for new season

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine women's basketball team is ready to be back on the hardwood. The Black Bears won't open up play until they play at James Madison on November 7. The Bears saw their 16-game win streak and season come to an end last season...
ORONO, ME

