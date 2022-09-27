Read full article on original website
Portland's Question 5 would give voters full say over school budget
PORTLAND (WGME) – A plan to send school budgets directly to Portland voters without the city council is getting a lot of pushback. Right now, the city council needs to approve the school's budget. Question 5 would remove the city council and send the budget from the school board...
Students demand USM replace professor for allegedly saying there are only 2 sexes
PORTLAND (BDN) -- Nearly two dozen graduate students at the University of Southern Maine are demanding their education professor be replaced after the professor allegedly said only two biological sexes exist. The students said professor Christy Hammer’s remarks were inaccurate and transphobic. After all but one student walked out...
Maine school bus driver charged after heated exchange with parent in Lovell
LOVELL (WGME) -- An MSAD 72 school bus driver involved in an altercation with a parent in Lovell is now criminally charged. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham has been charged with assault and driving to endanger. Cellphone and security camera video showed an altercation...
Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act
LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
Portland police provide private detail to LePage campaign due to 'potential safety issues'
PORTLAND (WGME) – During Paul LePage's event in the park Wednesday, two Portland police officers were also present as part of a detail. Portland police say the LePage campaign paid for the private detail, which costs about $500. It comes after Portland police announced earlier this month that they...
Special police unit expands amid more calls about homelessness, mental health in Sanford
SANFORD (WGME)-- Facing a growing number of calls about homelessness and mental health, the Sanford Police Department is expanding a special unit focused on these issues. "I just like helping people," mental health first responder Shannon Bentley said. "We’re there in the worst moments." Bentley, who grew up in...
Cumberland Fairgoer leaves note, money for unpaid ticket
CUMBERLAND (WGME)— A Cumberland Fair attendee who walked in without a ticket left a note and money taped to the window of one of the buildings Wednesday night. Elizabeth Tarantino, secretary of the Cumberland Fair, says Wednesday evening was an incredibly busy night, as staff were preoccupied with their numerous responsibilities, such as helping fairgoers park their vehicles.
'It's not excusable:' Families sue Lewiston crematorium that let bodies rot for $5 million
AUBURN (WGME) – There was testimony Thursday in the civil trial of a Lewiston cremation business owner who is accused of letting bodies pile up in an unrefrigerated basement. Six families, whose loved ones’ bodies were left to rot in a basement, are suing owner Ken Kincer for $5...
'It was leaking through the roof:' Mainer living in Florida describes damage from storm
PORTLAND (WGME)— A Maine man, who now lives in New Port Richie, Florida, says some of his friends were hit badly by Hurricane Ian. Charles Morin, who is from Lewiston, says his house was boarded up and protected as the storm tore across the south. “We stayed in the...
Oxford County woman loses $16,000 to scammer who came to her home
PARIS (WGME)-- It's a common scam with a scary new twist, with a con artist calling you and then showing up at your door. It happened to one woman in Oxford County who lost thousands of dollars. It happens every single day all across the country. People call pretending to...
Scarborough Public Library to host exhibit for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Scarborough Public Library is hosting a photo exhibit portraying the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The women on the posters come from all walks of life, highlighting the fact that anyone can be...
Construction on expansion to Travis Roy Ice Arena ahead of schedule
YARMOUTH (WGME) – The expansion to the Travis Roy Ice Arena at North Yarmouth Academy is ahead of schedule. The new expansion and renovations should be completed later this spring. Eventually, there will be state-of-the-art seating for fans, brand new locker rooms and a warm room for fans to watch all the games.
'It was very scary:' Heated exchange between Maine parent and bus driver caught on camera
LOVELL (WGME) – Viewer video from Lovell shows a heated exchange between a bus driver and a parent. A security camera captured when the school bus started to pull away with the parent still in-between the open doors. "I’m still shocked honestly," said Emily Poitras, while standing outside her...
South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland asks for public's help to feed animals in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is looking for the community's help to feed animals in need. The shelter runs a community pet food pantry to help pet owners facing financial hardship. With the cost of goods and the cost of living rising, the shelter...
Windham Eagles take on Falmouth Navigators in high school field hockey thriller
The Falmouth Navigators hosted the Windham Eagles in a high school field hockey match up Thursday night. With under 30 seconds to go, the Eagles will strike. Grace Joly put it home as the Windham Eagles erase a 3-0 deficit and comeback to beat the Navigators 4-3 in a thriller.
Freeport Fall Festival offers family activities, live music, and more all for free
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The Freeport Fall Festival kicks off Friday. It's a 3-day event featuring more than 175 of the best New England artists, makers, and local food producers. You'll find them taking over the town on the L.L. Bean campus, Key Bank lawn, Freeport Village station courtyard and at the corner of West and Main streets.
Woman whose father's body was left to rot in Lewiston crematorium awarded $5.5 million
LEWISTON (WGME) – A jury has awarded a woman $5.5 million after a Lewiston crematorium let her father’s body rot in a basement along with 10 others. Ken Kincer, who owned Affordable Cremation Solution in Lewiston, let bodies pile up in the unrefrigerated basement. According to testimony, his...
UMaine women's basketball ready for new season
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine women's basketball team is ready to be back on the hardwood. The Black Bears won't open up play until they play at James Madison on November 7. The Bears saw their 16-game win streak and season come to an end last season...
