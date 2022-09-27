ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Operation Football: Week 7 highlights

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha topped Notre Dame in the OPFB Game of the Week and Little Chute edged Freedom 22-16 with a last-minute score in a battle of NEC unbeatens. Watch all the highlights here. Part 1 is above while Part 2 can be viewed below.
MENASHA, WI
Fox11online.com

Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute

FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
FREEDOM, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans

(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom

LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
Fox11online.com

Allouez looks for substitute crossing guards, offers $16 per hour

ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. Allouez officials are hiring substitutes for when some guards can't work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect the kids," he said....
ALLOUEZ, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

3-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark announces college commitment

KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School senior wrestler Greyson Clark announced today on the WIWrestling podcast that he has committed to Purdue University to continue his education and wrestling career after high school. Listen to his announcement HERE. Clark also took to Twitter to thank those who have helped him...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

New slide, suites coming to Fox Cities Stadium in 2023

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A three-story slide, new suites and a concourse that runs around the entire stadium will greet Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans when baseball returns to Fox Cities Stadium in the spring. Team ownership group Third Base Ventures announced the renovation Thursday. "Amazing. If we can get more...
GRAND CHUTE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announces 73rd induction class

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announced the 73rd induction class Wednesday. The 73rd Anniversary Induction Ceremony will take place on April 1, 2023 and will include Green Bay Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green and National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rollie Fingers, among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner

The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez

If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
ALLOUEZ, WI
Fox11online.com

Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Pumpkin season underway in Northeast Wisconsin

TOWN OF NAVARINO (WLUK) -- As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter's Patch farm in the Town of Navarino, some...
NAVARINO, WI
Fox11online.com

Brown County gives $650,000 in ARPA funds for Green Bay visitor center

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County Executive Troy...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help

GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
GREENLEAF, WI

