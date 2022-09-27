Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Operation Football: Week 7 highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menasha topped Notre Dame in the OPFB Game of the Week and Little Chute edged Freedom 22-16 with a last-minute score in a battle of NEC unbeatens. Watch all the highlights here. Part 1 is above while Part 2 can be viewed below.
Fox11online.com
Freedom ready for big game at Little Chute
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom versus Little Chute. The County N rivalry game is Friday with the conference lead at stake between two undefeated rivals. The Irish knows it's one of nine games on the regular season schedule, but this one's different. The Irish and Little Chute enter the game as...
Fox11online.com
Packers, Bucks, Brewers join together to honor Wisconsin veterans
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin sports teams are honoring veterans and asking for the Green Bay community to do the same. The Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers will be taking part in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight's annual "Flight of Champions" on Oct. 8. This year's flight...
Fox11online.com
Late score lifts Little Chute to rivalry win over Freedom
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- The lead in the North Eastern Conference was on the line Friday night when Freedom visited Little Chute in a battle of undefeated teams, and as expected this one came down to the final minute. The Mustangs committed five turnovers, but three touchdown runs from Drew...
Fox11online.com
Allouez looks for substitute crossing guards, offers $16 per hour
ALLOUEZ (WLUK) -- Some areas in Northeast Wisconsin are still looking for crossing guards to work during this school year. Allouez officials are hiring substitutes for when some guards can't work. Bud Court has been an Allouez crossing guard for six years. “I want to protect the kids," he said....
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
3-time state wrestling champ Greyson Clark announces college commitment
KAUKAUNA — Kaukauna High School senior wrestler Greyson Clark announced today on the WIWrestling podcast that he has committed to Purdue University to continue his education and wrestling career after high school. Listen to his announcement HERE. Clark also took to Twitter to thank those who have helped him...
Fox11online.com
New slide, suites coming to Fox Cities Stadium in 2023
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A three-story slide, new suites and a concourse that runs around the entire stadium will greet Wisconsin Timber Rattlers fans when baseball returns to Fox Cities Stadium in the spring. Team ownership group Third Base Ventures announced the renovation Thursday. "Amazing. If we can get more...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announces 73rd induction class
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame announced the 73rd induction class Wednesday. The 73rd Anniversary Induction Ceremony will take place on April 1, 2023 and will include Green Bay Packers all-time leading rusher Ahman Green and National Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Rollie Fingers, among others.
wxpr.org
Coolest things contest down to 16 finalists, with several from north central Wisconsin
The Coolest Thing Made In Wisconsin is down to 16 finalists, including three in the Central Wisconsin area. In White Lake, Robbins Sports Surfaces has been making flooring for basketball courts since the 1960s, and they extended as far as sports' biggest stage, the Olympics. "We've done the one in...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay emergency vehicle, Red Cross volunteers head to Florida
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle from Green Bay will be making its way to Florida to help with hurricane relief. Two volunteers, Dennis and Lynn Marquardt, will be driving the ERV from Green Bay to Florida, beginning Thursday. They will provide food and water...
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: From Hollywood producer to Door County golf course owner
The goal is to make it a premier destination among minor league stadiums. Widow remembers Dominic Hall: "A warrior" saving lives even after his death. Dominic Hall, a veteran and police investigator, died from cancer related to his military service. $10M renovation for Timber Rattlers Stadium. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Green Bay Wisconsin Woman ‘Off’d’ Man, Kept His Head and Privates in a Bucket
Back in March, a Green Bay Wisconsin woman named Taylor Denise Schabusiness, dismembered a guy. What a starting sentence, huh? O.K. let's try to dig deeper into this bizarre tale... New York Post. Authorities in Green Bay, Wi hit Tayor with a bunch of charges after this all went down...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay-based Red Cross volunteers head to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Local Red Cross volunteers will lend a helping hand to those affected by Hurricane Ian. An American Red Cross Emergency Response Vehicle, also known as ERV, based out of Green Bay will depart to Florida to bring relief from Hurricane Ian. FOX 11's Emily Deem spent...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Fridays are Extraordinary at Doug’s Take 5 in Allouez
If you’ve been there, well…then you already know. But, if you haven’t been to Doug’s Take 5, then we suggest that you put it on your agenda — maybe this Friday, for example!. “Even though we’ve been here for more than several years now, some...
wearegreenbay.com
Homemade Pizza and special Spring Roll recipe at Crooked Joker Lounge in Suamico
(WFRV) – There’s a new place to go with friends or for a date night, a place where you can have great conversation and pick your setting plus explore some great drink specials. Plus the food at the Crooked Joker includes homemade pizza and a spring roll recipe...
Fox11online.com
Donation drive for Hurricane Ian victims set for Wednesday in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Are you looking for a way to help those affected by Hurricane Ian?. The Neenah Police Department, along with N&M Transfer Co., RotoGraphic Printing and Pick 'n Save, are organizing a collection drive next week. On Wednesday, a semi trailer will be parked at Pick 'n Save,...
Fox11online.com
Pumpkin season underway in Northeast Wisconsin
TOWN OF NAVARINO (WLUK) -- As the fall season continues, many are starting to carve out some time to pick that perfect pumpkin or pumpkins. At a lot of places, the big orange gourds are ripe and ready to go. At Porter's Patch farm in the Town of Navarino, some...
Fox11online.com
Brown County gives $650,000 in ARPA funds for Green Bay visitor center
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Experience Green Bay is receiving more funding for its $8 million visitor center project. Brown County officials presented Experience Green Bay with a $650,000 grant Thursday for the Discover Green Bay Visitor Center. The grant comes from American Rescue Plan Act funding. Brown County Executive Troy...
wearegreenbay.com
After two years, popular restaurant makes return to Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents may have remembered it when it was off Main Avenue in De Pere, or more recently when it was in downtown Green Bay, but the Black & Tan Grille is back. Black & Tan Grille is located at 130 East Walnut Street in...
wearegreenbay.com
$300K needed to renovate Fox River Trail, organization looking for help
GREENLEAF, Wis. (WFRV) – The Friends of the Fox River Trail announced the public launch of a capital campaign to repave the 22-year-old Fox River Trail and expand the pavement 3.4 miles into Greenleaf. Greenleaf is an unincorporated census-designated place in Brown County inside Wrightstown. “People I’m sure have...
