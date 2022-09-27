Read full article on original website
Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago
Lol. How hilarious. They get a permanent position and they are above reproach. I say clean house from the top all the way to the bottom.
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
fox8live.com
Signs installed along N.O. East I-10 exits discouraging panhandling
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to discourage aggressive panhandling, signs have been placed along the I-10 exits in New Orleans East, advising drivers not to give to people standing in the roadway. Organizers behind the effort said they believe New Orleans East to be the first area in...
WWL-TV
'We have no Plan B' | Organizer says NOPD plan to halt crime has to work
NEW ORLEANS — City Council members were there. So was New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson, and the recently hired police consultants, former New York Police commander Fausto Pichardo and management guru John Linder. The main item on the menu: public safety. The New Orleans Police and Justice Foundation’s...
L'Observateur
THREE NEW ORLEANS BUSINESS FIRE INVESTIGATIONS RESULT IN TWO ARRESTS
ORLEANS PARISH – The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) has closed three Central City commercial arson cases, one from 2019 and two others from 2021, with the arrest of two New Orleans women. Neice Johnson, 52, was booked into the Orleans Justice Center on one count of Aggravated...
Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans
A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDSU
Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
Another I-10 shooting becomes New Orleans' 218th homicide of 2022, tying 2021 total
New Orleans Police homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting on the I-10 near the Superdome. This would be the 218th homicide this year in New Orleans, tying the total number of homicides recorded in all of 2021.
fox8live.com
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run drivers on Chef Menteur Highway, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult male pedestrian was struck and killed by what the New Orleans Police Department described as multiple hit-and-run drivers Friday night (Sept. 30) in New Orleans East. According to police, the man was struck around 8:02 p.m. as he was crossing the westbound side of...
iheart.com
NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Terrebonne Parish shooting suspect arrested at New Orleans airport
Deputies took Leonte Poindexter into custody at the airport just after 7 p.m. Thursday after getting some help from other law enforcement agencies.
"Policing alone is not enough" - organizations and former Mayor offer additional solutions to city's crime problem
NEW ORLEANS — Organizations and former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial say there are solutions to help curb the city's crime problem, solutions they say can be put into effect immediately. New Orleans is being labeled the murder capital of the nation. According to the New Orleans Police Department...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Disorderly man arrested twice in two weeks
A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened others at a residence on Nathan Loop Road. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to the residence about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a complaint about an unwanted person. The complaining party told deputies Jamine Morman, 28,...
fox8live.com
New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
Metairie murder was 'tit-for-tat' retaliation for fatal shooting 40 minutes earlier: JPSO
Within 40 minutes of Justin Tumblin's shooting death in Metairie on July 23, authorities say friends of his climbed into a car and made their way to a rival neighborhood where they shot and killed Terrance Kimball in retaliation. While Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have not yet made any...
WDSU
Juvenile arrested for threatening to shoot up the St. Tammany Parish Fair
COVINGTON, La. — Covington Police Department has announced that a juvenile has been arrested for threatening to cause a shooting at the St. Tammany Parish Fair on social media. Police report that they took immediate action to locate the source of the threat, and discovered that it was no...
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
WWL-TV
City offering a chance to pay overdue bills without late fees
The city of New Orleans is offering amnesty to some people with late bills. You still have to pay the bill but they'll waive late charges.
fox8live.com
Woman confronts man breaking into cars in Plum Orchard neighborhood, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a woman confronts a man she saw allegedly breaking into cars Wednesday afternoon, the suspect brandished a gun, took the victim’s cell phone and threw it on the ground, police say. Around 3:15 p.m., police responded to the robbery in the 5500 block of...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
WDSU
Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...
wgno.com
NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
Comments / 3