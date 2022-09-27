ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Nunya UR Bizzness
3d ago

Lol. How hilarious. They get a permanent position and they are above reproach. I say clean house from the top all the way to the bottom.

WWL-AMFM

Shooting on St. Charles Ave. in Downtown New Orleans

A man was wounded after he was shot just before midnight in New Orleans CBD. “Initial information shows an adult male victim sustained gunshot wounds to the legs and has been transported via EMS to a local hospital,” NOPD said in an email.
Saint Joseph, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Man has vehicle stolen with his dog still inside in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reported that a man had his car and his dog stolen from a grocery store parking lot on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Brinkman stopped at a Winn Dixie to pick up a few items and left his car running with his dog in the backseat of the car.
iheart.com

NOLA Mayor Violating City Policy Using City Apartment For Personal Use

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-month-long FOX 8 investigation finds New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is possibly breaking city policy and maybe even state law, spending much of her time at a city-owned apartment, possibly without paying rent. FOX 8 investigators spent weeks surveilling the Upper Pontalba apartment building and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Disorderly man arrested twice in two weeks

A New Orleans man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly exposed himself and threatened others at a residence on Nathan Loop Road. Lincoln Parish deputies responded to the residence about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday in response to a complaint about an unwanted person. The complaining party told deputies Jamine Morman, 28,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans launches amnesty program for overdue tickets, fines

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Beginning Oct. 1, New Orleans residents will be able to pay many of their overdue tickets and fines to the city without worrying about late penalties or additional fees. The amnesty program, through the Mayor’s Office and Department of Finance, offers late fee forgiveness for residents...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Man shot multiple times dies in Donaldsonville subdivision

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported a man was found dead after being shot multiple times at a house on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies responded to the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 30. David Washington Jr., 31, was found inside a vehicle, deputies said....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WDSU

Hit-and-run on Chef Menteur Highway leaves one dead

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man. It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on Chef Menteur Highway near Bundy Road. Officers found the victim lying in the road. He died at the scene. Investigators believe the man was walking north...
wgno.com

NOPD searching for storage biz burglary suspects

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest four suspects accused of burglarizing a self storage business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice. According to police, the first case happened on Sept. 17 when two...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

